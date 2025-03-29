Chatuchak shop defends its right to sell Hitler and Putin T Shirts in the face of Ukrainian opposition

A Thai businesswoman defends her right to sell T-shirts featuring Hitler and Putin after a clash with a Ukrainian man at her Bangkok shop. The incident highlights Thailand’s different cultural viewpoint on Nazi imagery and its ongoing resistance to Western criticism.

A furious Thai businesswoman this week posted a video of a confrontation with a young Ukrainian man and his girlfriend over T-shirts featuring Vladimir Putin and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Ms Chonticha Nawathon runs a vintage T-shirt and accessory store at Bang Sue Junction near Chatuchak in Bangkok. In short, she made it clear that she is perfectly within her rights to sell any T-shirt she wishes. At the same time, she encouraged those who did not like her T-shirts to leave their attitudes at home. In brief, it highlights Thailand’s lack of understanding of events in Europe and across the world. Certainly, it also underlines, in particular, a lingering regard among Thais and indeed Asians for Nazi culture and paraphernalia associated with strongmen.

A Thai businesswoman has staunchly defended her right to sell T-shirts that may offend Western visitors. Indeed, Chonticha Nawathon’s store does a roaring trade in T-shirts featuring well-known personalities of the world. However, she has faced a hostile reaction, particularly to T-shirts of notorious world leaders. In particular, these include Russian strongman Vladimir Putin and even German fascist leader Adolf Hitler.

Chonticha runs her popular vintage shop at the Bang Sue Junction Building near the Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok. Recently, Thai media displayed images and a video showing Western tourists causing a commotion at her store.

Ukrainian man challenges Thai shop owner over T-shirts of Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler in Bangkok

In one video, a tall Ukrainian national accompanied by a girlfriend is seen making a stand against her stock. However, she gave him a short shrift. Indeed, she and her boyfriend were forced to drive him from the shop.

The video only published on Wednesday appears to be dated February 1st 2025.

It shows the blond-haired man behaving in a dismissive attitude towards the two Thai shopkeepers. Indeed, he appeared condescending as he resisted their attempts to eject him from the shop. Undoubtedly, his disdain for the businesspeople was clear from his reaction.

At the same time, tensions appeared to rise. Another Thai person even lent a hand to encourage the Ukrainian man to take his leave. After that, he continued to stand at the threshold of their premises.

Thai shopkeeper stands firm as Western tourists protest against controversial T-shirt designs on sale

The vintage clothing shop sells a range of products including footwear and T-shirts featuring many other personalities. At length, there is Americana including Marilyn Monroe, while other controversial imagery is also broached. In short, the material is meant to be iconic and rebellious.

At the same time, the Thai business owner is making a point. It is undeniably clear:

“This is a second-hand clothing store in Thailand. I’ll sell whatever I want. If you don’t like it, just close your eyes and walk away. Keep your attitude at home. Don’t bring it to a place that doesn’t belong to you. You have no right to demand that I remove these clothes. I will only take them down if you buy them,” said Ms. Chonticha this week. “I am not politically biased! My shop is like a museum that collects rare shirts, including ones featuring world leaders. Here in Thailand, I can sell any shirts I want.”

Indeed, in Thailand, there is somewhat limited understanding of European history. Certainly, Thailand has never experienced the post-World War Two culture that has made Nazi symbolism illegal in Germany.

Nazi imagery in Thailand is seen as a fashion statement while some Thais learn of its dark historical meaning

Meanwhile, over the decades, the detested Nazi regime has overwhelmingly been rejected by Western audiences. Particularly in the United States, United Kingdom and across the continent where it wreaked havoc and death.

In addition, it is perhaps the most reviled of all in Russia. Undeniably, this is the country that spent most lives defeating the Nazi menace and Adolf Hitler.

However, it has emerged in Thailand and indeed other Southeast Asian countries differently. It is regarded as something associated with fashion or a symbol of defiance.

Furthermore, the roots of the Swastika symbol in Indian Sanskrit are another factor.

In short, this feeds into the rebellious embrace of Nazi imagery and paraphernalia. Certainly, the symbol is displayed in many ancient Hindu temples across Asia.

At the same time, as Thailand becomes more educated, particularly with Thai students studying abroad, this is changing. Many educated young Thais are now fully aware of the dark and dangerous meaning of such imagery.

Thai business community sees Western outrage over Nazi imagery as an attack on cultural freedom and trade

Nonetheless, to Chonticha and other upstanding traders the Chatuchak business community, this is a matter of being Thai and having the freedom to trade. As she says, it is not political at all.

“You have no right to tell me not to sell them. Please understand. If you hate them, you can simply buy these clothes and throw them away. Thank you,” she asserted in another riposte this week.

Undoubtedly, no law in Thailand prevents her from doing so.

Therefore, the clash in cultures rolls on. For instance, in 2011, a restaurant opened in Nakhon Ratchasima called Hitler Fried Chicken. Certainly, the shop first had a portrait of the infamous German leader proudly displayed.

Afterwards, due to public revulsion and pressure, the name was altered and the image blurred.

Thai restaurant forced to remove Hitler branding after international backlash and condemnation

Later, eight years later, a Thai female band member caused outrage when she showed up for a TV rehearsal wearing a T-shirt with the Nazi swastika. Significantly, in that incident, the 19-year-old Namsai of girl band BNK48 had no idea what she had done.

Afterwards, she was quick to apologise after the Israeli Embassy in particular issued a statement expressing ‘shock and dismay’ over the incident.

Nevertheless, Ms. Namsai later redeemed herself by offering to bring the message of the Holocaust into Thai schools. Indeed, she even visited the United Nations headquarters in Bangkok to see a memorial there.

Fascination with strongman figures in Asia fuels Thai acceptance of controversial Nazi-related symbols

Meanwhile, there is another darker message. In short, that is the worship of power and the cult of the strong man in Asia. For instance, there is no denying that power and ingrained patriarchy are deeply rooted in Asian culture. Certainly, in Thailand.

Therefore, many Thais, like Chonticha, the businesswoman, see the campaign against Nazi imagery and other offensive materials as a way to impose Western thinking and values on them. In particular, overriding Thai tradition and freedom.

Indeed, this should be understood about Thailand.

It is seen as a sense of freedom among Thai people and is explicitly part of the national spirit. Meanwhile, this spirit is growing stronger as the world outside Thailand appears to be increasingly troubled.

