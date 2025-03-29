Police in Bangkok are searching for 32-year-old Daniel Benjamin Govea-en, a Singaporean man wanted in connection with the mysterious death of his girlfriend, 30-year-old Ms. Prawpilai. Police believe he fled north before her body was found in a luxury apartment.

Metropolitan Police Bureau in Bangkok and Immigration Bureau police, as well as Northern Provincial Police, were working hard on Thursday and Friday to track down 32-year-old Daniel Benjamin Govea-en. The Singaporean national is wanted in connection with the sudden death of his girlfriend, 30-year-old Ms. Prawpilai. She died sometime between 9:17 pm on Sunday, March 23, and 6:20 pm on Wednesday, March 26. At length, that was when friends found her towel-wrapped body in a luxurious and ultra-expensive apartment on Sukhumvit 39 in Bangkok’s Watthana District. Indeed, the last time the young Thai woman was seen was the night of her birthday party in Bangkok.

Thai police in Bangkok obtained an arrest warrant on Thursday for 32-year-old Daniel Benjamin Govea-en. At length, the Singaporean national is wanted in connection with the death of Ms. Prawpilai, also known as Minnie.

Certainly, her death occurred at a luxurious condominium on Sukhumvit 39. The high-quality unit is located in Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Watthana District, Bangkok.

Thai police obtain arrest warrant for Daniel Benjamin Govea-en, wanted in connection with girlfriend’s death

Afterwards, on Wednesday, March 25, at 6:20 pm, friends of Minnie found her body. Previously, they had obtained permission from the condominium’s owner.

Later, upon arrival, they found the door to the 22nd-floor suite open and the air conditioning running. Moreover, near the bathroom, they found the body of the young woman wrapped in a sheet. Significantly, it was covered in blood.

However, police later revealed an autopsy conducted on Ms. Prawpilai showed she died from acute heart failure. Indeed, her body showed no signs of assault or bruising. The autopsy report suggested two possibilities: murder or a drug overdose.

Nevertheless, this came as a surprise to her friends. Previously, the young woman reported Mr. Daniel to the police, claiming assault. Furthermore, she often told her family that her tumultuous relationship was repeatedly violent.

The devastated mother insists boyfriend Daniel is responsible, police believe he fled to avoid arrest

The mother of the deceased, Ms. Nusara Phaladorn, 59, was devastated upon receiving the body. She insisted that her daughter’s boyfriend was undoubtedly responsible. In addition, she revealed that her daughter had often sent her photos of injuries.

At the same time, she hinted that if anything happened to her, Mr. Daniel would be to blame. Police briefed reporters on Thursday, stating they believed Mr. Daniel had left Bangkok for Mae Sai in Chiang Rai.

Meanwhile, they also suggested he may be in Myanmar’s Tachileik, a border town in Shan State. The Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Crime Suppression Division confirmed that Chiang Rai Immigration Police and Tachileik authorities were monitoring any movements.

A detailed briefing was given on Thursday by Deputy Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief, Police Major General Noppasin Poolsawat.

In summary, it revealed that Ms. Prawpilai had known Mr. Daniel from their time in Singapore years ago.

Police track Daniel’s movements after girlfriend’s death, uncover details of the apartment and timeline of events

She had worked in Singapore for three years before returning to Thailand, while Mr. Daniel had been a frequent visitor. Police suspect his involvement in illicit activities, including operating gambling websites.

Presently, the 22nd-floor apartment in Khlong Tan Nuea rents for ฿170,000 per month. It was leased just two months ago. Indeed, the unit even has a private lift. Authorities have pieced together the timeline of events from CCTV footage.

Sunday, March 23, was Ms. Prawpilai’s birthday. In brief, she and Mr. Daniel left the luxurious apartment at 6:42 pm and returned at 9:17 pm. Significantly, it was the last time she was seen alive. Mr Daniel went out after that. However, her boyfriend returned again at 12:12 am on March 24.

At 1:31 am on Monday, March 24, he received packages from a delivery rider. Later that morning, at 10:29 am, Ms. Prawpilai’s phone called her mother. It went unanswered. Afterwards, a reply at 10:34 am from her mother also went unanswered.

Subsequently, Daniel left the condominium at 5:43 pm on Monday. He later returned on Tuesday, March 25, at 3:33 am.

Daniel’s moves seen on CCTV before fleeing Bangkok, friends suggest violent relationship with Minnie

CCTV captured him carrying a large suitcase downstairs at 3:16 pm on Tuesday. At 3:19 pm, he boarded a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. In turn, this took him to a restaurant in Sukhumvit Soi 71.

Notably, from there, he was driven to a hotel in Phetchaburi. Later, he boarded a Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck with two men who took him to Mae Sai in Chiang Rai.

At length, witness testimony suggested that there had been repeated arguments before between Mr. Daniel and Ms. Prawpilai.

Indeed, they were reported as explosively violent. Investigators believe he fled to avoid arrest for overstaying his visa or for other undisclosed reasons. In addition, the couple, including both Ms. Prawpilai and Mr. Daniel, were known to take drugs.

Court approves arrest warrant for Daniel Govea-en as authorities expand investigation into his activities

The Phra Nakhon District Court approved an arrest warrant for Mr. Daniel on March 27. In particular, it charged him with overstaying his visa and failing to report an unnatural death.

Meanwhile, Ms. Nusara, the mother of the deceased, has called for justice. Speaking through tears, she pleaded with police to capture her daughter’s boyfriend, convinced of his involvement.

Authorities continue to track his movements in the North, working closely with border officials to prevent him from leaving the country. Investigators are expanding their probe, examining Mr. Daniel’s business dealings, and suspect he may be involved in a broader criminal network.

