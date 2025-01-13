Ex-Cambodian MP Kim Limfa’s murder linked to pro-regime ties as more details emerge about wanted suspect Kimsrin Pich. Meanwhile, the extradited hitman Ekkalak Paenoy refuses to name his paymaster, citing fear for his family. Cambodian opposition mourns and demands justice as the Metropolitan Police Bureau continues its investigation.

On Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Bureau, working on the assassination of Mr. Kim Limfa, a former Cambodian MP, briefed the media. Officers revealed that the main suspect refused to divulge the name or identity of the plot’s orchestrator. This came after he was extradited from Cambodia on Saturday and whisked to Bangkok. However, in the meantime, even as Mr. Ekkalak Paenoy was in transit to Bangkok, news was emerging linking the hit to the Cambodian regime. At length, it appears that the second suspect identified by police, Cambodian national Mr. Kimsrin Pich, is the brother of a minor Cambodian official and leader of a pro-regime political party.

The confessed suspect in last Tuesday’s assassination of former Cambodian MP Kim Limfa will appear at Ratchada Criminal Court in Bangkok on Monday. Forty-one-year-old former Royal Thai Navy marine Ekkalak Paenoy is expected not to request bail and will therefore be remanded in custody.

The suspect, seen on CCTV footage on Tuesday, was extradited by Cambodian authorities to Thailand on Saturday. He was picked up by a Metropolitan Police Bureau unit at the Khlong Luek checkpoint in the Aranyaprathet District of Sa Kaeo Province near the border with Cambodia.

Previously Mr Ekkalak was detained by Cambodian police and a Thai unit in Battambang on Thursday. Afterwards, he was sent to Phnom Penh where he was debriefed by the country’s security services.

Suspect extradited to Bangkok under tight security as questions about political motives continue to rise

Subsequently flown to Bangkok by helicopter, he was taken to Chana Songkhram Police Station. Under heavy security, the interrogation of Mr. Ekkalak has been led by Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom.

However, after gleaning some information from Mr. Ekkalak Paenoy on Saturday night, when the suspect returned for further questioning on Thursday, he was less cooperative.

In short, he refused to point-blank to identify his mysterious benefactor or the man from whom he had taken instructions.

On Saturday, it was revealed that this person was a civilian. Furthermore, he was paid ฿60,000 for the hit on the Cambodian political figure. Police suggest that the benefactor’s nationality is also known to them. However, for now, according to Police Major General Atthaphon Wongsiriprida, who briefed reporters on Saturday, this information will remain in the case file.

Cambodian opposition mourns slain MP as details of assassination reveal links to pro-regime individuals

Nonetheless, on Saturday, as Cambodian opposition activists worldwide mourned Mr. Kim Limfa, calls for justice were raised. For instance, the Chairwoman of Cambodia’s National Rescue Party in the Americas Ms Thit Kimhun outlined a series of memorial events.

“We won’t allow this injustice to happen in Cambodia and now in Thailand,” she said. “We will continue to investigate and demand justice for Lim Kimfa and his family.”

At the same time, figures associated with the Cambodian opposition quickly pointed to a second suspect identified by the Royal Thai Police last week.

This was 24-year-old Kimsrin Pich, who was on the bus with Mr. Kim Limfa, his brother, and his widow last Tuesday. Indeed, Thai police have provided footage clearly showing the Cambodian man as he pointed out the victim to Mr. Ekkalak, the hired hitman.

Afterwards, the young Cambodian boarded a flight at Suvarnabhumi Airport and returned to Cambodia.

Second suspect identified as brother of Cambodian regime official amid growing calls for extradition

However, on Saturday, it became clear that Mr. Kimsrin Pich is linked to the Cambodian regime. His brother, Sros Pich, was appointed by Hun Sen in 2018 to the Supreme Consultative Council.

This was a political manoeuvre designed to offer an appearance of democracy—an advisory group made up of inconsequential political parties or parts of Cambodia’s controlled opposition.

Notably, after the 2018 General Election in Cambodia, Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party won all 125 parliamentary seats This followed the Cambodian Supreme Court’s dissolution of the Cambodia National Rescue Party in November 2017.

Significantly, one of the parties that filed the complaint leading to this was Mr. Sros Pich, the leader of the Cambodian Youth Party. The Cambodian Youth Party achieved a 1% share in the 2023 Cambodian General Election. In that poll, the Cambodian People’s Party won 120 of the 125 seats with 82.3% of the vote.

Reports of suspect’s regime ties highlight Cambodia’s long-standing issues with political opposition control

That election, like the 2018 election, was widely rejected by Western countries as a sham. Indeed, parties such as the Cambodian Youth Party can be shown to be linked to the Hun Sen regime—in short, controlled opposition.

On Saturday, Radio Free Asia, along with other Southeast Asian news media, began revealing the exploits of Mr. Kimsrin Pich in Bangkok last Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Criminal Court in Bangkok issued an arrest warrant for him.

The question now arises as to whether Thailand will seek his extradition. After that, it appears highly unlikely that he will be extradited.

On Saturday, it was revealed that Mr. Kimsrin is a deputy director of a well-known market and tourist attraction. This is the Psah Kandal, a sprawling bazaar in Phnom Penh.

Previously, he worked as a reporter for a publication in the Cambodian capital called Fast News.

However, on Saturday, as these news reports emerged, the Cambodian news outlet appeared to remove Mr. Kimsrin’s credited reports. Furthermore, members of his family appeared to delete him from their social media accounts.

Cambodian suspect’s family denies involvement as authorities expand probe into assassination connections

This came as media organizations started seeking confirmation.

Nonetheless, his brother, Mr. Sros Pich, was more defiant. He posted a cryptic message on social media, showing a former American ambassador surrounded by a posse of reporters.

In the post, Mr. Sros particularly claimed that he would never deny any member of his family. He then appeared to cynically mock media interest in the story.

“Journalists have the right to ask questions but don’t have the right to force people for answers. Furthermore, journalists have the right to ask. However, they don’t have the right to demand answers according to what they want.”

Meanwhile, the main suspect, Mr. Ekkalak Paenoy, told his mother on Sunday that he wished to be jailed. In short, he wished to be punished. He insisted to the police that he would not reveal the person who hired his services. Significantly, he told them he did not want trouble or harm brought upon his family.

