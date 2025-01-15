The death of young Irish tourist Robby Kinlan, found dead on Ko Tao, adds to the island’s notorious reputation. Police suggest cardiac arrest, but ongoing unexplained deaths and the island’s grim history raise concerns over its safety for foreign tourists.

Police on the island of Ko Tao are investigating another mysterious death there. This time, it is 21-year-old Robby Kinlan, an Irish foreign tourist who was found dead at his bungalow resort on January 9th. The young diver was in the company of friends from the West of Ireland, visiting the remote island in the Gulf of Thailand. The unexplained death of Mr. Kinlan has, of course, raised ongoing concerns, and some say myths that have attached itself to Ko Tao. Dubbed by UK tabloids as ‘Death Island’ since the murders in September 2024 of Hannah Witheridge and David Miller, Ko Tao has since seen quite a few sudden and unexplained deaths.

Nevertheless, it continues to be a popular destination for young Western backpackers. On Sunday, the officer leading the investigation into the young man’s death blamed sudden cardiac arrest. Police Lieutenant Colonel Theeraphat Sanjai previously revealed that the young man was found clutching his smartphone.

The 21-year-old Irish tourist was found dead on Ko Tao on Thursday, January 9th. Robby Kinlan was found lying on his bed in a room at a popular bungalow resort.

Friends searching for him had knocked on his door, but there was no response. After that, staff at the resort climbed through a window.

Ko Tao’s history as a popular diving destination and its dark past connected to unexplained deaths

The inert body of the diving enthusiast was found clutching his smartphone, which was still plugged into a charger.

The small bungalow unit raised on stilts later became a crime scene as Ko Tao police arrived to investigate. Police Lieutenant Colonel Theeraphat Sanjai is leading the inquiry.

Ko Tao is a remote island on the western shores of the coast of Thailand. Uninhabited before the 1980s, it has since become a thriving tourist centre catering to diving and water pursuits linked to the sea.

Although the island only has a population of approximately 1,360, it receives 500,000 visitors a year. Ko Tao is part of the Ko Phangan district of Surat Thani. Indeed, the island is only 21 square kilometres in size.

Nonetheless, it is notorious worldwide. Just 2 km from where Robby Kinlan’s body was found last week is Sairee Beach.

In September 2014, two young backpackers from the United Kingdom were found dead there. The infamous case of Hannah Witheridge and David Miller still haunts not only Ko Tao but the whole Thai foreign tourism industry.

Significantly, this week the death of Robby Kinlan is not being reported in the mainstream Thai media.

Similarly, with many other cases in the last year or so, where foreigners have died in Thailand, often reports of a foreigner living or holidaying in Thailand disappearing emerge, and their fate is later revealed by news reports from their home country or indeed formal death notices.

The mystery of unexplained deaths on Ko Tao and the community support for Robby Kinlan’s family

In the case of Hannah Witheridge and David Miller, two Burmese migrant workers were later convicted of the killings. Initially, they were sentenced to death, but their sentence was later commuted to life in prison.

The island has since seen a range of unexplained deaths involving foreigners holidaying or staying there. Consequently, it has become known as ‘Death Island.’

In the last few days, Robby’s family from Quilty in County Clare, Ireland, have been overwhelmed with support. Robby had been on Ko Tao with a diving team which is part of the Dive Academy based on Ireland’s Inis Mór Island off the west coast of the country.

Tracy King, his mother, spoke to the press.

‘RIP to my precious son Robby. He is resting in this beautiful temple in Ko Tao, Thailand, before his return to Ireland,’ she said. ‘I am heartbroken and overwhelmed and so very grateful for all the kindness being shown to us at this time.’

She expanded that the family plans to have Robby cremated at a Buddhist temple in Ireland.

Dive Academy raises funds for Robby Kinlan’s family and the challenges of transporting bodies

At the same time, the dive academy set up a crowdfunding exercise. In short, it has raised €40,000 already with nine hundred donations. This is to assist the family and pay for the repatriation of Robby’s remains.

Meanwhile, the police investigation is understood to be underway. Here is where a key problem with Ko Tao comes to light. It is often challenging to find time or resources to transport bodies to Thailand’s mainland by boat, which would be required to reach a medical facility in Surat Thani.

Certainly, Police Lieutenant Colonel Theeraphat is anxious to have an autopsy completed as soon as possible. Afterwards, police will have some idea as to the cause of death of the young man.

‘The room had not been broken into or searched, and there were no signs of any assault. He died alone in the room,’ Police Lieutenant Colonel Theeraphat noted. ‘His friend confirmed that he didn’t know if he had any pre-existing medical conditions.’

Significantly, police have confirmed that the bungalow was locked when Robby died. Neither was there any sign of struggle or a break-in. Furthermore, the young man’s room showed no traces of drugs, prescription medication or alcohol.

Delays in autopsy and investigation hindered by high waves and the remote location of Ko Tao

‘We need to wait for the situation with the waves to subside before we can coordinate with the rescue team, boat, and vehicle to transport the body to the forensic department in Surat Thani Hospital,’ Police Lieutenant Colonel Theeraphat added. ‘We also want to conduct the autopsy as soon as possible to determine the exact cause of death.’

Meanwhile, one of his Irish friends will stay with Robby’s remains until they are moved to the mainland for the autopsy. This vigil mirrors the praise and acclaim the young man’s death generated as his friends rallied around his family.

‘Robby wasn’t just a friend – he was the kind of person who lit up every room with his kindness and warmth,’ his friends said on his fundraising page. ‘He was always the first to help others, putting their needs before his own without a second thought. We want to give everyone the chance to say their goodbyes and celebrate the incredible person he was.’

Certainly, this contrasts with the dark image that Ko Tao has generated in media headlines over the past decade or so. Nevertheless, the number of foreign tourists visiting the island has not declined.

Indeed, in the face of these reports, many regular visitors to Ko Tao describe it as both quiet and safe. Certainly, as safe as Thailand can be. In some respects, the kingdom has, at the same time, developed an image of danger. Particularly for adventurous tourists with sudden deaths, violence, and the country’s notorious roads.

Robby Kinlan’s mother expresses gratitude for support despite the tragedy of her son’s death

In contrast, Ms. King, Robby’s mother, this week emphasized how grateful she was for the support both she and her family had received. Despite the tragedy, she found words to thank all those involved.

‘He is resting in a beautiful temple in Koh Tao, Thailand, before his return to Ireland,’ she revealed. ‘I am heartbroken and overwhelmed and so very grateful for all the kindness being shown to us at this time. Thanks to all my friends and family. Thanks especially to the Guziuk family at Dive Academy Inis Mór.’

However, the history of Ko Tao since 2014 makes for disturbing reading. After the murder of Hannah Witheridge and David Miller between 5 and 6 am on September 15 2014, rumours began to circulate about the island, particularly linked to the interactions of the two vibrant backpackers with local figures before their deaths.

Then came the death of Christine Annesley in January 2015. The 23-year-old from Orpington in South London was on a four-month trip across Southeast Asia. Christine was also found dead in a rented bungalow on Ko Tao.

Unexplained deaths continue on Ko Tao, including the recent death of Christine Annesley in early 2025

This case has been the subject of a Sky TV News documentary. Indeed, the British coroner refused to accept the result of a Thai autopsy subsequently.

That autopsy found that she had been taking antibiotics, which she had mixed with alcohol. The young woman had notably posted information on social media about the easy availability of prescription drugs before her death. She had taken antibiotics for a lung infection.

Undoubtedly, such infections are more routine in Thailand due to the country’s climate. Foreigners living in the kingdom often take antibiotics for infections.

The Thai autopsy noted that the young woman’s body showed no sign of injuries or violence. On that basis, no foul play was found.

The medical procedure was only carried out after the young man’s body was shipped first from Ko Tao to Surat Thani. After that, it was transported to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok. This was where the final autopsy was carried out three days after her death.

Unresolved deaths and mysterious circumstances surrounding Ko Tao’s reputation

However, Ms. Annesley’s family has consistently denied this finding. In addition, her family has networked with the families of other foreigners who have been found deceased on Ko Tao.

The Sky Crime documentary on the young woman’s death, titled ‘Death on a Beach,’ featured Ms. Anneley’s father, Boyne Annesley.

At approximately the same time as Ms. Annesley’s death, another death was investigated by Thai police on the island. On January 15, 2015, the body of 29-year-old French national Dmitri Povse was found on the balcony of his bungalow.

He was found hanged to death with his hands tied behind his back. Following an investigation, local police ruled the death as an elaborate suicide.

A year later, tragedy struck again. UK man Luke Miller from the Isle of Wight was found dead in a swimming pool. This discovery was made at the Sairee Beach bar. Police discovered that the 26-year-old had been involved in an altercation on the night before his death at another local bar.

Afterwards, a post-mortem did identify head injuries from this. At the same time, police ruled that Mr. Miller had drowned.

Mysterious deaths continue on Ko Tao, including reports of disappearances and suspicious incidents

Two months later, another grim and questionable discovery. A 46-year-old French national, Jean François Lout, disappeared on March 14, 2016. He was fishing off Ko Tao.

Two weeks later, police discovered his body dumped behind a school on the mainland in Surat Thani province.

Scuba diving instructor Jean François Lout, 46, vanished on March 14, 2016, on a boat off the coast of Koh Tao, where he was working. His body was found two weeks later dumped behind a school on the mainland in Surat Thani province.

Belgian backpacker Elise Dallemagne, 30, was found hanging from a tree in a jungle and half-eaten by lizards on Ko Tao on April 27, 2017.

A series of mysterious events were discovered in the days leading up to the death, including her suitcase boarding a boat, but Thai authorities ruled she killed herself.

More mysterious deaths on Ko Tao, including those of foreign tourists and locals under unclear circumstances

Some thirteen months after this, Thai police made a horrific discovery. The body of a 30-year-old Belgian national was found hanging from a tree in the Ko Tao jungle. Hideously, the body had been partially devoured by monitor lizards which roam the area.

These creatures are often seen on Ko Tao. Certainly near the beach or even on hiking paths frequented by tourists. In general, monitor lizards pose no great threat to humans. However, they can be aggressive and bite if threatened. Certainly, these creatures can bite and, at the same time, secrete venom which is mildly injurious to human beings.

Police investigating the death of Ms. Elise Dallemagne furthermore discovered strange occurrences before her death. This occurred on April 27, 2017.

For instance, her suitcase had been placed aboard a boat. Certainly, her mother, Michele van Egten, later campaigned for her daughter’s death to be pursued as a murder inquiry. In the meantime, police on Ko Tao later suggested that the young woman had taken her own life.

Suspicious deaths on Ko Tao, including long-term residents and recent cases in 2023 and 2024

Fast forward another year and two months. 47-year-old Bernd Grotsch. Previously, he had lived and settled on Ko Tao for twenty years. At length, he left the island in 2016 citing a bad history with foreign businessmen. In addition, it is understood that there may have been a relationship breakdown.

In June 2018, he returned. He was reportedly looking to tie up loose ends, particularly relating to a motorbike rental business he had operated on Ko Tao successfully.

He was subsequently found dead.

Later, Thai police ruled the death was a natural one linked to heart trouble. However, his family claimed later that they were denied access to the post-mortem examination.

In addition to these reported deaths, there are also others that do not generate media attention.

In June 2021, a special crack investigative unit from Bangkok was sent to the island after the unexplained deaths of a wealthy hotel tycoon and his wife were found.

The pair had just checked into a luxury hotel. 59-year-old Rakeshwar Sachathamakul and his wife Anchoo were both found floating in the pool. Afterwards, the CCTV system in the hotel was found not to be working.

The couple’s son had previously departed to go kayaking. Later, it was reported that shouts and cries for help were heard from the pool area.

Afterwards, although the case remains open, police concluded that one had gotten into difficulty in the deep area of the pool. The other succumbed later trying to render assistance. Both had been drinking at the time of the incident.

A string of unexplained deaths on Ko Tao continues, including the mysterious drowning of a UK man

After that, in January 2023, came the unexpected death of 48-year-old Neil Giblin, an experienced diver on the island. The resident diving instructor was found unresponsive at home on the island. He was found deceased, wearing his underwear covered by a blanket on the sofa at home.

His death was ruled as due to heart failure.

The most recent death of a foreigner on the island was that of a British tourist who died in March 2024. Theo Bailey, believed to be in his 30s, was found lying in a ditch. He had been binge drinking on Ko Tao with his girlfriend Chantal Xerri. The UK tourist went missing and was subsequently found in the ditch with his phone missing.

On Sunday, Police Lieutenant Colonel Theeraphat Sanjai told reporters that Robby Kinlan was a case of heart failure.

Ko Tao’s reputation as ‘Death Island’ worsens with continued tragic deaths of foreign nationals

“The death seems to be acute heart failure. We are preparing to send the body for an autopsy, but the reason we haven’t been able to send it yet is due to the high waves on Ko Tao at the moment,” the senior officer declared.

Of course, it is important to be open-minded about what is fast becoming a myth related to Ko Tao. The harrowing 2024 murders of two young British tourists certainly caused irreparable harm to the island’s image. Nonetheless, the nature of island life in Thailand, far from the capital Bangkok, does create an environment where local power structures operate.

Certainly, reports of influential people are rife on Ko Tao. At the same time, police are impeded from accessing post-mortem resources due to the island’s unique geographical challenges.

Notably also is the size of the island, with a small population of only 1,360 people. Significantly, the island was uninhabited before diving took off there in the 1980s.

The island’s history, including its time as Turtle Island and its use by pirates, adds to its lore and notoriety

Its past before that was as Turtle Island or, in ancient history, Bardia Island. Certainly, its past may also add to the notorious lore associated with it. Explorers in the 16th and 17th centuries identified the island as populated.

Indeed, old charts showed the island and even illustrations of huts and homes kept by locals. After that, there are even reports of it being used as an island for pirates.

However, after that, the island became uninhabited, at least by the first half of the 20th century. Certainly, it was visited by Thai King Chulalongkorn or Rama V in 1899. A royal inscription can still be seen on a large rock on one of the island’s shores. It is, of course, venerated by Thais now living on Ko Tao. It is located at Jor Por Ror Bay next to Sairee Beach.

However, in 1933, after it was left uninhabited, the Thai government redeveloped the island as a penal colony. From 1933 to 1947, it housed defeated prisoners from the Bowaradech Uprising. This was an unsuccessful coup d’état aimed at overthrowing the government.

Prisoners were forced to endure harsh punishments, and the island remained uninhabited after 1947

Reports suggest that the prisoners survived on fish, coconuts, and vegetables they grew themselves. At length, they were punished by being forced to carry a heavy anchor on their shoulders for hours at a time.

It was reported that some prisoners had hollowed out the wood on parts of the anchor, only to have authorities replace them with concrete ones.

In 1947, newly installed Prime Minister Khuang Aphaiwong sought and obtained a pardon for the prisoners. Subsequently, the prison was wound down, and the island became uninhabited again until the 1980s brought tourism and diving.

At the same time, Ko Tao remains a key tourist attraction, particularly for young Western backpackers. It also continues to remain notorious, although it is difficult to separate fact from tabloid myth or fiction.

Certainly, its remote location, low resident population, and large number of visitors are contributing factors. On January 9th, another young visitor met his death there, so far from home but surrounded by its idyllic beauty.

His body now lies in repose in a beautiful temple as local police search for answers.

