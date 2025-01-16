Bangkok-born U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth exposes Trump’s defence nominee Pete Hegseth’s foreign policy gaps during a Senate hearing, challenging his lack of knowledge on ASEAN countries and alliances. Duckworth urged Hegseth to do his homework.

Thai-born U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth took centre stage in Washington, DC, on Tuesday as she exposed the lack of preparedness of the incoming U.S. Secretary of Defense on international affairs, in particular the role of the ASEAN bloc in the Indo-Pacific. Senator Duckworth challenged former Fox News host and military veteran Pete Hegseth to go away and do his homework.

Previously, the nominee for Secretary of Defense had failed to name the ten countries in the bloc and their alliances with the United States.

Of course, they included both the Philippines and Thailand, which Mr. Hegseth had previously referred to in an opening statement. The lack of knowledge displayed by Mr. Hegseth is bound to put regional players on edge.

In contrast, it compares very unfavourably with the one area of the Biden White House that was seen as having strength. Certainly, that was international policy. In particular, in relation to the Indo-Pacific.

The world and the United States await Donald Trump to take office on Monday. He will be sworn in at the Capitol in Washington, DC. In the meantime, there is hectic canvassing in the halls of the Capitol to confirm his key Cabinet appointments.

Pete Hegseth’s controversial nomination sparks debate during Senate confirmation hearing in Washington DC

Undeniably, one of the most controversial is former Fox News host Pete Hegseth.

The military veteran has been nominated by Trump as the new Secretary of Defense, replacing Lloyd Austin. Indeed, Mr. Hegseth faced an uphill battle.

On Tuesday, he appeared before a Senate confirmation hearing to face the music.

In particular, there were questions about a sexual assault investigation linked to an incident in Monterey, California, in 2017.

However, Hegseth entered the arena on Tuesday in battling form. In response to Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono, he said he was completely cleared of that charge. When the senator expressed skepticism about the statement, Mr. Hegseth was adamant.

“Senator, I was falsely charged, fully investigated, and completely cleared,” he responded.

Afterwards, Senator Hirono shot back, “So, you think you are completely cleared because you committed no crime? That’s your definition of cleared? You had just fathered a child two months before by a woman that was not your wife. I am shocked that you would say you’re completely cleared.”

Hegseth faces scrutiny over his stance on women’s roles in U.S. defence and prior controversies

Hegseth was also questioned about his denigration of the role of women in the U.S. defence forces. In brief, Mr. Hegseth has claimed that women should not be active in combat roles. On Tuesday, he acknowledged the contributions made by women to the defence of the United States.

However, he said it was a matter of standards. The former host of Fox & Friends on Fox TV explained that he had personal experience while serving on the front line. This led him to form a considered opinion.

Undoubtedly, given the colourful nature of the pick, including a colourful private life and reports of excessive drinking, the hearing was seen as having gone well for Hegseth.

Afterwards, a wavering Republican senator, Joni Ernst of Iowa, said she would now vote to confirm. The Republicans already have a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

Nonetheless, one of Hegseth’s weakest moments came midway during the confirmation hearing. He was taken to school by Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth. Notably, Ms. Duckworth was born Ladda Tammy Duckworth in Bangkok in 1968.

Tammy Duckworth highlights Hegseth’s limited foreign policy knowledge during the hearing

Raised in Hawaii and the daughter of a military officer, she fought in the Iraq War in 2004. The married then 36-year-old lost both legs and has restricted movement in one arm.

That happened after her Apache Black Hawk helicopter crashed.

However, on Tuesday, she did not expose Hegseth for his comments on female participation in the military.

In short, it was foreign policy. Senator Duckworth firmly showed that Mr. Hegseth has a very limited knowledge of the United States’ involvement in the Indo-Pacific.

The senator for Illinois asked Hegseth to name and identify the countries in the ASEAN bloc. Furthermore, she wanted to know if any had relationships with the United States.

In response, Hegseth admitted he could not identify the countries but knew that the United States was allied with South Korea and Japan as part of the AUKUS pact. That pact includes the United Kingdom and Australia.

Hegseth acknowledges ASEAN’s significance but faces questions about his preparedness for the role

Senator Duckworth quickly retorted, “These three countries are not in ASEAN. I suggest you do some homework.”

Nonetheless, in his opposing statement, Mr. Hegseth acknowledged the role of ASEAN in the region. He outlined the challenges in relation to growing Chinese maritime disputes with Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei.

At the same time, he explained he was aware that Indonesia was in its own tense standoff with Beijing over its maritime economic zone.

Furthermore, in his statement, he acknowledged that both the Philippines and Thailand were treaty allies of the United States within ASEAN.

He promised to work towards “a free and open region that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient.” In effect, the key to this was to counter Chinese influence and its increasingly aggressive posture.

Afterwards, U.S. President Joe Biden found it necessary to emphasise the importance the United States attaches to ASEAN. Mr. Biden noted the wide array of alliances and partnerships the 10-nation bloc has across the world.

In particular, the key role played by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), at this time, the largest trading bloc in the world.

Certainly, the lack of elementary knowledge displayed by Mr. Hegseth on Tuesday will worry leaders in the Indo-Pacific. The Secretary of Defense in the United States plays a leading role in managing the delicate balance of power in this theatre of the world.

