Russian father, 45, charged with murder after throwing his 13-year-old son overboard near Ko Ra. The teen, hit by the ferry’s propeller, later died in hospital. Police investigate the motive as the suspect denies the charge. Officers think it may be linked to a relationship tussle between the Russian and the deceased teenager’s Thai mother.

Police in Phang-nga are investigating the intentional killing by a Russian father of his teenage son on Wednesday afternoon. Forty-five-year-old Artem Bugorskiy was arrested by Kuraburi Police in the Kuraburi district of the province after a ferry arrived at the pier on Wednesday afternoon. The skipper told police that the man had thrown his 13-year-old son, Lucas Bugorskiy, into the sea while the boat was travelling at speed. Afterwards, when rescued, the teenager was found to have suffered massive head trauma. He is understood to have been hit by the boat’s propeller. He subsequently died in the hospital. On Friday, police transported the suspect, Mr. Artem Bugorskiy, to the custody of the Takua Pa Provincial Court in the Takua Pa district of the southern province.

A 45-year-old Russian tourist has been charged with intentional murder following an incident on Wednesday afternoon at sea near Ko Ra. He was arrested by police at Kuraburi Pier in the Kuraburi district of Phang-nga.

Artem Bugorskiy is accused of catching his teenage son and throwing him into the water while both of them travelled on a ferry boat from Ko Surin.

Subsequently, the boy is said to have been hit by the propeller of the boat. Despite being rescued at the scene by the boat’s crew, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Crew members detain suspect and hand him to police as injured teen is rushed to hospital for emergency care

Afterwards, the crew of the ferry returned with Mr. Bugorskiy also aboard. They notified police at Kuraburi Police Station, who took the accused into custody. At the same time, the badly injured 13-year-old boy was moved to Kuraburi Chaiphat Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital tried to save the teenager’s life, but he succumbed to extensive head injuries and trauma.

The boat had previously left Ko Surin at 3 pm on Wednesday, January 22nd. On board were 16 foreign tourists, 17 Thais, and 5 crew members. The boat was travelling near Ko Ra, a remote protected island when the drama began.

Certainly, the skipper of the vessel gave a detailed statement to police at Kuraburi. He told officers he saw the 45-year-old man stand up and approach his 13-year-old son, Lucas Bugorskiy.

According to the skipper, the Russian used both hands to lift his son by the legs and torso and throw him overboard. Consequently, the teenager fell over the left-hand bow of the boat as it travelled at speed.

Agitated father resisted rescue efforts befored crew retrieved injured teen and informed authorities

Meanwhile, Mr. Artem Bugorskiy himself jumped in. The skipper said he observed the young boy floating on the water. The crew then circled and moved in to rescue both the boy and Mr. Bugorskiy. However, the agitated Russian resisted efforts to retrieve his son and himself from the sea.

Nevertheless, the crew subsequently managed to retrieve the injured teenager and also pulled the older man out of the water. The teenager was clearly badly injured and received first aid.

At approximately 4 pm, police at Kuraburi Police Station were notified of the incident as the boat arrived at the pier. An ambulance transported Lucas Bugorskiy to the nearby hospital. He was admitted into emergency care but unfortunately, was unable to save his life.

Police took 45-year-old Artem Bugorskiy into custody. At the police station, they were informed that the young teenager had passed away from his injuries. Based on the evidence, he was charged with intentional murder and detained.

Police explore a motive as suspect denies charges and court proceedings begin – possible relationship tussle

Afterwards, local police revealed that Mr. Bugorskiy denied the charge of intentional murder. Police are currently trying to establish the middle-aged man’s motivation for the lethal attack on his son.

On Friday, officers took the suspect to Takua Pa Provincial Court, where he is being held pending court proceedings.

Police suggested that the father had taken the teenage son for a holiday on Ko Surin. However, as they made their way back home, the son indicated that he wanted to stay living with his Thai mother.

This motive is being explored as a possible reason for the man’s behaviour. Meanwhile, the body of the teenager has been transported to Surat Thani for an autopsy as police build their case.

