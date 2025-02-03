Over a hundred Thai women held in an egg harvesting farm in Georgia. A new dark Chinese mafia reality

Over 100 Thai women were lured to Georgia by a Chinese mafia ring, trapped in an egg harvesting farm, and subjected to horrifying medical abuse. A Thai woman’s escape led to a dramatic police raid that rescued three victims. The dark truth of human trafficking is exposed!

A press conference in Bangkok on Monday heard a horrifying tale of over a hundred Thai women being lured to Georgia to an egg harvesting complex by a Chinese human trafficking gang. On Thursday, a task force raided the centre and rescued three Thai women being held against their will. It followed the return of one Thai woman in September 2024 who paid ransom to the gang. On Monday, reporters were told that some of the Thai women were in states of anguish and poor physical health from being abused in an unusual process. Horrifically, a machine was used to extract their eggs while under anaesthesia. All had been duped into travelling to Georgia with promises of becoming surrogate mothers and high levels of remuneration.

On Monday, a young woman, identified as Ms. Na but whose real identity was concealed, gave an inside account of a new human rights scam and threat to Thai women. Ms. Na was previously a saleswoman in Thailand. With one child to take care of, she found it difficult to make ends meet. Therefore, she decided to look for a second job or ancillary income.

In short, what she found online was what she thought was a real opportunity: an online advertisement for surrogate mothers.

A promising surrogacy offer in Georgia turns into a deceptive scheme targeting vulnerable Thai women

Certainly, she would have to travel to Georgia, the former Soviet republic. Georgia is a small country with a population of only 3.76 million. Nonetheless, it is wealthier than Thailand and experiencing strong economic growth, although it has moved towards authoritarian rule, aligning more closely with Russia and China.

However, for Ms. Na, the promise of an annual salary of ฿400,000 to ฿600,000 as a surrogate mother in Georgia seemed like the answer to her prayers. At the same time, the organization she contacted online was friendly, straightforward, and efficient.

For instance, they quickly organized a passport for her. Later, she was told she would travel to Georgia from U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong on August 30, 2024.

On the appointed day, she met 10 other young Thai women traveling as surrogates, in addition to a guide who would accompany them on their journey. In total, twelve women flew out of the airport that day.

Thai women lured with cash and travel but soon find themselves trapped in a horrifying situation

All the women were given $500 or approximately ฿17,000 in cash. They were told this was in case they were asked by immigration personnel en route.

After landing in Dubai, they caught a connecting flight to Armenia, a country aligned with Russia. Upon arrival in Armenia, they were taken to a three-night hotel stay. During this time, they were encouraged to take photographs as if on vacation.

Finally, they boarded a train to Georgia. It was a ten-hour journey. At the end of it, they were hosted in another hotel for one night. Significantly, on that night, their passports were taken by their guide, explained as an administrative requirement. In reality, however, the women were now prisoners but did not yet realize it.

It was the next day that Ms. Na’s situation revealed itself. The group of women was taken to a cluster of houses, one of which was particularly large. Inside, there were no fewer than 100 Thai women.

The shocking truth emerges as women realize they are victims of an illegal human egg harvesting operation

Ms. Na was struck by the unhealthy state of some of these young women. Quickly, she learned that they were not happy with their situation. Many were moaning and crying. Meanwhile, at the residence, she saw many Chinese men coming and going.

After that, she was taken to a small house to live with 10 other Thai women. It was only then that she learned the full truth: there were no loving couples seeking children. Notably, there would be no surrogate contracts.

Ultimately, the women there were essentially unpaid. Basically, they were there as slaves so that their eggs could be harvested by their Chinese masters.

In turn, to confirm what she was told, women reported receiving injections to stimulate ovary production. Subsequently, they were put under anaesthesia. Following that, they were attached to a machine and their eggs were extracted.

In truth, this ongoing abuse continuously harmed the natural health of the young women. It was extreme medical abuse.

Desperate for freedom, women are forced to pay ransom to escape the brutal conditions of captivity

Ms. Na was horrified at her plight. Afterwards, she was told that upon payment of ฿50,000 to ฿70,000, her Chinese captors would release her and she would be flown home.

Fortunately for the young women, their relatives sent the money. She returned to Thailand on September 9, 2024. However, while staying at the house for Thai women, she made friends. In particular, she made a promise to help three of these women, who had no access to funds, secure their release.

Back in Thailand, Ms. Na approached Ms. Paveena Hongsakul of the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation, known for advocating for abused Thai women worldwide, especially those who are victims of human trafficking abroad.

Eventually, the activist contacted the International Affairs Office of the Royal Thai Police. They secured the help of Police Major General Suraphan Thaiprasert. Initially, police officers debriefed Ms. Na to identify the nature of the illegal operation and its base.

Subsequently, the police made contact with counterparts in Georgia. Certainly, it took time to organize a large police operation, which took place on Thursday, January 30. A force of no fewer than 30 police officers raided the Chinese human egg production complex.

International cooperation leads to a police raid that rescues victims and exposes a vast trafficking network

As a result, the three women were rescued and placed on planes organized by the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Thailand.

Currently, the women are being held in a safe house as the human rights organization assesses their situation and safety. Indeed, they also need time to recover from their ordeal.

Nevertheless, it was highlighted on Monday that this activity in Georgia is not isolated. Certainly, there are likely more of these operations in Georgia.

At length, in 2015, Thailand enacted a law that completely outlawed surrogacy activities in the kingdom. However, in March of last year, the government suggested it might consider liberalizing the activity.

At the same time, it is clear what these Thai women suffered at the hands of an international Chinese human trafficking ring. It was systematic abuse to harvest their eggs. In particular, this related to IVF services for infertile couples involving children.

Rise of Chinese trafficking rings raises urgent concerns about illegal medical practices and human rights

Furthermore, the presence of Chinese mafia gangs in Georgia should be addressed. Georgia recently shifted towards Russia in June’s elections. The Georgian Dream Party won in a vote heavily influenced by Russian operations.

Subsequently, a new parliament installed Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former star footballer, as President. However, there are grave concerns about democracy in the country.

The presence of a Chinese egg harvesting centre, involving hundreds of Thai women in one location, raises disturbing questions: how many other operations and Thai women are being held in Georgia?

Already, it is known that tens of thousands of people from all over the world have been trafficked into countries neighbouring Thailand, such as Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos.

Moreover, there is evidence of medical harvesting operations in both Myanmar and Cambodia linked to Chinese mafia groups. The pattern and growth of these abhorrent criminal enterprises can be traced back to Communist China and its growing influence in Asia and surrounding countries.

On Monday, Ms. Paveena Hongsakul spoke about the hundreds of cases reported to her organization. Certainly, the problem is much larger.

Thai activist calls for urgent Chinese intervention to dismantle organized crime networks exploiting women

She called in particular for Chinese police agencies to investigate what is happening. Furthermore, she issued a broad warning to Thai women.

Here is a woman who has seen firsthand the tragedies and tears of families in Thailand when their loved ones return home deceased.

“Let the Chinese government investigate the Chinese gangs and completely suppress them because they pose a great danger. The extraction of ovaries from women, hoping to sell the eggs for IVF, essentially constitutes a human trafficking business that markets its services to other countries.

For instance, the babies born may have their stem cells collected for treating diseases or benefiting certain individuals. Ultimately, many of these babies may not survive,” she said.

“In this regard, we want to warn Thai women who are considering finding work or working abroad. Certainly, check carefully and don’t easily believe anything. Once you go, you may not have the chance to return home. Certainly, there are no easy jobs with good incomes. Many people suffer in foreign countries, are detained, tortured, physically abused, forced into drug use and prostitution, and some do not survive.”

Further reading:

Surrogacy services to be opened up to foreigners in a volte-face on a 2015 junta law which outlawed it entirely

Gay and LGBT people in Thailand on the verge of same sex partnership era with progressive reforms

Police probing murder-suicide theory after the bodies of two lesbian lovers were found at Pattaya hotel resort

Underworld surrogacy trade exposed, man arrested for smuggling semen from Thailand into Laos