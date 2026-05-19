Police in Sa Kaeo involved in the kidnapping of five Chinese nationals draws strong statement from China

Beijing has issued a second warning in 10 days after Thai police allegedly kidnapped and extorted five Chinese nationals in Sa Kaeo, highlighting existing concerns linked to an arms trafficking case, Cambodia and corruption claims against the Royal Thai Police.

A deepening scandal involving Chinese nationals, alleged police corruption and cross-border crime has triggered a second sharp intervention from the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok within 10 days, after immigration officers found five Chinese captives allegedly held inside a Sa Kaeo property linked to serving police officers. The explosive case has already led to the arrest of four policemen, allegations of million-dollar ransom demands and intensified scrutiny following the arrest of Chinese arms suspect Mingchen Shan, who later attempted suicide in custody. Now, with Beijing demanding a transparent investigation and senior Thai police commanders ordering sweeping disciplinary action, the case has escalated into a local and international crisis for the Royal Thai Police.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok has issued its second strong statement in 10 days concerning Chinese nationals in Thailand and alleged police misconduct. This time, the embassy intervened after five Chinese nationals were allegedly abducted and extorted in Sa Kaeo province by serving police officers.

Previously, on May 10, the embassy reacted to the arrest of 31-year-old Mingchen Shan. Thai authorities accused him of involvement in arms sales linked to elements of the Royal Thai Navy.

Later, the Chinese national, who reportedly had links to Cambodia, was remanded in custody. He was subsequently treated at a Pattaya hospital after attempting suicide.

Chinese Embassy issues second warning after suspect linked to Royal Thai Navy arms investigation

Now, a second controversy has triggered another formal response from Beijing’s mission in Bangkok. On May 19, the Chinese Embassy issued a sharply worded statement demanding a lawful, fair and transparent investigation into the Sa Kaeo case.

Furthermore, embassy officials said they immediately contacted Thai authorities after learning details of the incident. The embassy said Chinese authorities attached “great importance” to the case. Moreover, it urged Thai authorities to quickly establish the facts and prosecute everyone involved.

At the same time, the embassy called for stronger law enforcement oversight and tighter public security protections for Chinese nationals in Thailand. In addition, Chinese officials warned that public safety directly affected exchanges and cooperation between Thailand and China.

The embassy also renewed a public advisory for Chinese citizens living in Thailand or planning to travel to the kingdom. Specifically, Chinese nationals were urged to obey Thai laws, remain vigilant and contact police or Chinese diplomatic missions during emergencies.

Chinese Embassy demands a transparent inquiry and warns citizens travelling or living in Thailand

The warning followed revelations that five Chinese nationals were allegedly kidnapped by police officers after crossing into Thailand from Cambodia. Reports indicated the group had earlier been detained for illegal entry. However, investigators later discovered the detainees were allegedly hidden inside a house in Sa Kaeo province instead of being transferred through legal procedures.

The operation that uncovered the alleged kidnapping took place on May 18. Immigration officers raided a house behind the Wang Mai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation in Wang Sombun district, Sa Kaeo province.

The property reportedly belonged to a police officer. Inside, officers found five Chinese nationals allegedly being held captive. Furthermore, investigators arrested four police officers and one civilian suspect during the operation.

Immigration officers raid a Sa Kaeo property and free five Chinese nationals held by police at a private property

Authorities identified the suspects as Police Sergeant Paphavin, 43, attached to the Rayong Highway Police Division. Meanwhile, Police Sergeant Wuttikorn, 39, from Khlong Hat Police Station, was also arrested.

In addition, police detained Police Sergeant Somchai, 45, also attached to Khlong Hat Police Station. Another suspect was Police Sergeant Pichet, 41, from Ban Plaeng Police Station in Chanthaburi province. Officers also arrested a civilian identified only as Mr. Nattan. During the raid, investigators seized several handguns, ammunition and two pickup trucks.

Initially, investigators charged the four police officers with jointly detaining others, abuse of authority, coercion and corrupt performance of duty. Meanwhile, the civilian suspect was charged with assisting public officials in committing criminal offences. Investigators said the case surfaced after immigration authorities received a message through the LINE application.

Four police officers and a civilian suspect were arrested after raid uncovered an alleged ransom operation locally

At approximately 11am on the day of the operation, Acting Police Lieutenant Colonel Rawisak Suriyapak reportedly received the message requesting urgent assistance. Pol Lt Col Rawisak heads the Immigration Bureau’s Training Centre.

He is also attached to the Immigration Bureau in Pathum Thani province. According to investigators, the message claimed five Chinese nationals had been arrested earlier in Chanthaburi province under immigration offences.

However, instead of being processed legally, the group was allegedly detained and extorted for money. Furthermore, the message stated the captives were being held inside a property in Sa Kaeo province.

After checking the location, immigration officers moved quickly to the house in Wang Sombun district. There, officers reportedly found foreigners matching the description of the missing Chinese nationals standing near the property.

Immigration Bureau tip-off reveals detained Chinese nationals hidden inside Sa Kaeo police property

According to investigators, the captives immediately showed relief after spotting immigration officers. They also thanked officers after being removed from the property. Questioning was later conducted through a Thai female interpreter.

The five Chinese nationals told investigators they had been detained since around 2am that morning. Moreover, they alleged they had been handcuffed and threatened throughout the detention.

Investigators said the captives were pressured into paying money for their release. Initially, the suspects allegedly demanded US$1 million from each detainee. However, investigators said the amount was later reduced after the captives stated they could not pay.

Authorities later determined the suspects demanded US$10,000 from each victim. Furthermore, investigators discovered that two of the Chinese nationals had already transferred money to the suspects. According to police, each victim transferred US$2,000. Combined, the payments totalled approximately 120,000 baht. Investigators also recovered transfer slips as evidence.

Chinese captives describe threats, handcuffs and ransom payments during Sa Kaeo police detention

As the investigation widened, another police officer became implicated. According to investigators, the arrested suspects identified Police Lieutenant Prayoon as another participant in the operation. Authorities withheld his surname.

Investigators said the officer was not present during the raid because he had reportedly left to buy food and drinks. Nevertheless, police confirmed the investigation had expanded to examine his alleged involvement.

The allegations immediately triggered a response from senior provincial police commanders. Police Major General Thaworn Dulwit, commander of the Sa Kaeo Provincial Police, ordered decisive disciplinary action against the accused officers. Specifically, the order covered two officers from Khlong Hat Police Station, one officer from Ban Plaeng Police Station and one from the Rayong Highway Police Division.

Senior police commanders order disciplinary action as the investigation expands to another officer’s case

Furthermore, Pol Maj Gen Thaworn confirmed investigators would conduct a full inquiry using witness testimony, victim statements and scientific evidence. He warned that any officers found guilty would face both criminal prosecution and disciplinary punishment.

Importantly, he said there would be no exceptions. The provincial police commander also admitted the allegations had severely damaged the image of the Royal Thai Police. Moreover, he confirmed the order for firm action came directly from the Commissioner General of Police.

Despite the allegations, all suspects denied the charges. Nevertheless, investigators continued compiling the case file and conducting interrogations. Meanwhile, investigators from Wang Somboon Police Station prepared to seek court approval for further detention. The suspects were expected to be taken to the Sa Kaeo Provincial Court after the initial detention period expired.

Pol Maj Gen Thaworn also addressed reports that additional officers may have participated in the operation. However, he said investigators had not yet established conclusive evidence against others. Nevertheless, he warned that any further officers implicated would also face legal action.

Thai police face growing pressure after embassy intervention and a widening Sa Kaeo investigation

The case has drawn intense attention because serving police officers stand accused of abducting foreign nationals and demanding ransom payments. Furthermore, the allegations emerged amid growing scrutiny involving Chinese nationals, cross-border crime and criminal operations linked to Cambodia.

Now, the Chinese Embassy’s second intervention within 10 days has intensified pressure surrounding the investigation.

The embassy’s statement reflected growing concern from Beijing over the treatment and safety of Chinese nationals inside Thailand. Meanwhile, Thai police top brass have limited public comment to the criminal investigation and disciplinary proceedings already announced. The investigation into the alleged kidnapping and extortion operation remains ongoing.

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