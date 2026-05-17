Police in Bangkok revealed train driver and linesman in Saturday’s disaster tested positive for drugs

Bangkok police probe a deadly train-bus crash that killed 8 after the train driver tested positive for drugs. CCTV showed a barrier worker gave only a brief warning before impact, as investigators examined failed crossing barriers and late braking.

Bangkok police on Sunday uncovered a chain of failures behind one of the capital’s deadliest transport disasters after a freight train smashed into a crowded Route 206 bus at the Makkasan railway crossing, killing eight people and injuring many more. Investigators confirmed the train driver tested positive for narcotics, detained the railway barrier operator after damning CCTV footage emerged, and revealed black box data showing emergency braking began just 100 metres before impact despite a stopping distance of nearly two kilometres. Meanwhile, authorities confirmed the signalling system was functioning normally while the crossing barrier failed to stop traffic, intensifying scrutiny over human error and railway safety at one of Bangkok’s busiest junctions in the heart of the capital.

Metropolitan Police Bureau investigators intensified their inquiry on Sunday following Bangkok’s deadly train-bus collision at the Makkasan railway crossing. The crash killed eight people and injured many others on Asok-Din Daeng Road.

Most critically, police confirmed the freight train driver tested positive for narcotics after the disaster. Meanwhile, investigators also detained the railway employee responsible for operating the crossing barrier. Consequently, both men now face serious criminal proceedings linked to the collision.

The tragedy unfolded on Saturday when a freight train struck a Route 206 air-conditioned Bangkok Metropolitan Administration bus at the busy crossing. As a result, the bus suffered catastrophic damage and several passengers became trapped inside.

Emergency crews rushed victims to hospitals as CCTV revealed failed warning moments before impact

Emergency teams rushed survivors to nearby hospitals throughout the afternoon and evening. Furthermore, multiple victims suffered severe burns and traumatic injuries. Police immediately secured the crash site and launched a large-scale investigation involving transport officials, forensic teams, and railway authorities.

On Sunday, investigators focused heavily on CCTV footage gathered from cameras surrounding the crossing. According to police, the recordings showed alarming activity moments before impact.

Investigators said the railway employee briefly waved a red warning flag toward traffic near the crossing. However, police stated the warning lasted only a short period. Afterwards, investigators said the employee stopped moving and remained stationary for nearly two minutes before the train struck the bus.

Despite the approaching locomotive, police said the employee made no further visible attempt to intervene. Consequently, the footage quickly became central evidence in the widening criminal investigation.

Railway barrier operator charged after CCTV footage showed only brief warning before collision

Later on Sunday evening, investigators brought Mr. Uthen, the railway operations employee from Division 2, to Makkasan Police Station for questioning. Authorities charged him with negligence causing death, serious injury, and bodily harm.

Following nearly two hours of questioning, he declined to answer reporters outside the station. However, additional drug testing later showed no narcotics in his system. Nevertheless, investigators continued examining his actions before the collision.

Meanwhile, attention increasingly shifted toward the freight train driver. Police confirmed his urine test revealed narcotics in his system shortly after the crash. Consequently, investigators took the driver into custody while the inquiry expanded.

Authorities also suspended his rail operating licence pending further proceedings. However, police have not publicly disclosed the exact narcotics identified in the test results.

Black box findings showed freight train braked far too late before devastating Bangkok crash scene

At the same time, the Department of Rail Transport released findings from the locomotive’s black box recorder. Dr. Pichet Kunathamarak, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport, confirmed investigators had completed an initial analysis of the train’s operating data.

According to Dr. Pichet, the freight train travelled at 35 kilometres per hour before impact. Furthermore, black box evidence showed the emergency brakes were applied only 100 metres before the collision point.

Officials concluded the train driver attempted an emergency stop moments before impact. However, investigators stressed the braking effort began far too late to avoid disaster. Dr. Pichet explained that freight trains carrying heavy container loads require extensive stopping distances.

In particular, trains hauling thousands of tonnes may require almost two kilometres to stop completely under emergency conditions. Therefore, investigators determined the train could not physically stop within just 100 metres. Nevertheless, officials said the driver appeared to apply every available braking measure before impact.

Investigators found signalling system operational but crossing barrier failed before deadly impact

Authorities also examined the railway crossing’s signal systems and safety equipment. Significantly, investigators found no malfunction within the signalling network itself. Dr. Pichet stated the signal system remained operational throughout the incident.

However, investigators confirmed the crossing barrier failed to lower and stop traffic before the train entered the crossing. Consequently, the failed barrier immediately became another major focus of the inquiry.

Police are now examining whether human error directly contributed to the sequence leading to the collision. Meanwhile, officers continued collecting statements from injured passengers receiving treatment at hospitals across Bangkok.

According to investigators, several survivors stated there were no shouted warnings inside the bus before impact. Furthermore, passengers reportedly said nobody alerted riders to the immediate danger moments before the collision occurred. Investigators are now comparing those accounts against CCTV footage, locomotive data, and forensic findings.

Police prepared charges against injured bus driver as inquiry team widened the forensic investigation

At 9 pm on Sunday, senior officers from Makkasan Police Station travelled to Camillian Hospital carrying case files, evidence, and investigation equipment.

Police intended to formally question the injured bus driver, Mr. Lapit, who remains hospitalised with severe burns. Authorities said the driver suffered burns across his torso and both legs. Meanwhile, investigators are preparing charges against him linked to negligent conduct causing injury and death. Police are also gathering medical records, witness statements, and technical evidence before finalising the case file.

On Monday morning, investigators will formally establish a dedicated inquiry team at Makkasan Police Station. Officials said the meeting, scheduled for 10 am, will coordinate forensic reviews, witness examinations, and criminal proceedings.

Furthermore, investigators are expected to consolidate evidence collected from railway staff, passengers, transport officials, and surveillance systems.

Prime Minister orders compensation payments as scrutiny grows over Bangkok rail crossings

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Bureau linked the tragedy to Thailand’s wider narcotics problem. Police noted narcotics abuse remains connected to many serious road accidents and transport fatalities nationwide. Consequently, the revelation involving the train driver intensified scrutiny surrounding railway safety procedures and operational oversight.

The disaster also prompted a direct response from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Following the collision, he visited victims receiving treatment at Camillian Hospital in Bangkok.

Afterwards, he ordered the State Railway of Thailand, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and other state agencies to provide maximum compensation to affected families. Furthermore, the Prime Minister raised concerns regarding the infrastructure surrounding the crossing itself.

According to Mr. Anutin, the Asok-Din Daeng junction may require future infrastructure upgrades separating railway lines from road traffic. He noted the area regularly experiences severe traffic congestion throughout the day. Consequently, officials believe heavy traffic conditions may increase risks associated with human error near active railway crossings.

Forensic teams continued collecting evidence as investigators focused on braking and barrier failures

Meanwhile, forensic teams continued working through Sunday at both the crash site and Makkasan Police Station. Investigators photographed damaged infrastructure, reviewed railway operating records, and examined crossing systems linked to the route. Police officers also continued interviewing survivors, railway employees, and transport officials connected to the disaster.

The freight locomotive remained a major focus throughout Sunday evening as investigators analysed operational data and braking records. Authorities believe the combination of late braking, the failed barrier, and operational decisions now form the central issues under investigation. Nevertheless, police stressed inquiries remain ongoing and additional charges remain possible.

By late Sunday night, police, railway authorities, forensic investigators, and transport officials remained fully engaged in the rapidly widening inquiry into one of Bangkok’s deadliest recent transport disasters.

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