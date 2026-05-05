Icelandic tourist, 56, found hanging under a tree on Koh Larn with a head wound and medication stash nearby. Witnesses saw him hours earlier. Police suspect suicide, but autopsy and injury probe leave key questions unanswered.

An Icelandic tourist was found hanging from a tree on Koh Larn near Pattaya, with a head wound and key questions unresolved. Police identified him as 56-year-old Joseph Alexander McBride after his body was discovered upright near Nuan Beach. Witnesses saw him nearby hours earlier, while a construction supervisor first mistook the body for a mannequin. A backpack filled with heart and blood pressure medication was found at the scene. Police suspect suicide, but a forehead injury and pending autopsy remain critical to confirming the cause of death.

An Icelandic tourist was found dead by hanging on Koh Larn island in Chonburi province on Saturday, May 2, police said. The case remains under investigation.

At about 10 a.m., police received a report of a foreign man hanging under a tree near Nuan Beach in Koh Lan Village, Moo 7, Na Kluea Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District. Pol. Lt. Kriengkrai Kaewpipop, Deputy Inspector at Pattaya City Police Station on Koh Larn, took the report and informed his superiors. Subsequently, he coordinated a response with forensic officers, investigators, and rescue teams.

Meanwhile, officers from Chonburi Forensic Science Division 2, a medical examiner, and Sawang Boriboon Foundation Pattaya rescue workers arrived at the scene. They secured an empty plot of land near the beach for examination.

Body of Icelandic tourist found hanging under neem tree with a rope and upright position recorded

Under a neem tree, the body of a foreign man was found. He had used a bright green nylon rope, approximately five metres long, tied to the tree. Notably, the body was found in an upright standing position. This detail was recorded as part of the initial findings.

He was later identified as Joseph Alexander McBride, aged 56, an Icelandic national. At the time, he was wearing a black crew-neck shirt, brown shorts, and black shoes. However, officers observed a laceration on the left side of his forehead. This injury was documented for further forensic examination.

Preliminary estimates placed the time of death between three and five hours before discovery. Therefore, investigators believe the incident occurred earlier that morning.

Nearby, officers found a blue backpack under the tree, positioned close to the body. Inside, there was a large quantity of medication for heart disease and high blood pressure. Consequently, police collected the backpack and its contents as evidence. These items were logged and secured for further analysis. No additional personal items were detailed in the initial report.

Construction supervisor recounts discovery of body as workers flee scene and alert police

Meanwhile, Mr. Somjit Thupahom, a 65-year-old construction supervisor working nearby, reported discovering the body. Earlier that morning, he was gathering workers to begin operations at a nearby construction site.

At that point, he noticed an object under the tree. Initially, he believed it was a mannequin. However, he approached to inspect it more closely. Then, he realised it was a person hanging under the tree.

As a result, the workers became alarmed and fled back to the construction site. Shortly after, they contacted the police to report the incident. Officers were dispatched without delay. In addition, witnesses provided further information to investigators. They reported seeing the man the previous evening. Specifically, he had been sitting at a roadside shelter about 20 metres from the scene.

He remained at that shelter from the evening of May 1. This continued until the morning he was found dead. However, no disturbances were reported during that period. The timeline between the evening sighting and the discovery remains under review. Investigators are examining movements within that short distance.

Police examine health stress link and head injury as autopsy and evidence review continue

According to police, initial findings suggest the man may have been under stress linked to chronic illness. In particular, the presence of multiple medications supports this line of inquiry. Nevertheless, investigators have not reached a final conclusion.

Importantly, the laceration on the forehead will be examined during the autopsy. Its origin has not yet been determined.

Therefore, the body will be sent for a detailed post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death. At the same time, police will contact the deceased’s relatives for further information. Subsequently, investigators will review all collected evidence, including witness statements and physical findings. For now, authorities continue to treat the case as a suspected suicide. However, confirmation awaits the results of the forensic examination.

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