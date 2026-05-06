Taxi driver, 65, found dead with head wound beside bloodstained cab in remote Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya field near Highway 9 (Bang Pa-In – Bang Bua Thong). Police hunt suspects, suspect lure-and-rob killing.

A 65-year-old taxi driver was found murdered beside his bloodstained vehicle in a remote rice field in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, triggering an urgent police manhunt amid signs he was lured to the isolated site. His body lay face down with a severe head wound near an abandoned lot about one kilometre from Highway 9 (Bang Pa-In – Bang Bua Thong), while his taxi stood nearby with both doors open and clear evidence of a violent struggle. Investigators are now tracing the final movements of the victim, identified as Mr. Prayat Buthong of Pathum Thani, as they pursue suspects and examine robbery as a possible motive.

Police in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya are hunting suspects after a taxi driver was found murdered in a remote rice field. The site lies about one kilometre from Highway 9 (Bang Pa-In – Bang Bua Thong) in Bang Sai District.

The report reached officers at 5:30 PM on May 5, 2026. Immediately, Pol. Lt. Theerawat Saradee, a deputy investigator at Chang Yai Police Station, responded. He moved to the scene with investigators and patrol officers.

At the same time, doctors from Bang Sai Hospital joined the response. Meanwhile, rescue workers from the Ayutthaya Ruam Jai Association assisted at the location.

Taxi found with doors open and bloodstains as signs of struggle emerge inside abandoned vehicle

At the scene, officers found a green and yellow Toyota taxi with Bangkok plate 5KhJ-7304. Notably, both front doors were open when police arrived. Bloodstains marked the seats and doors on both sides. Furthermore, investigators reported clear signs of a struggle inside the vehicle. Inside the driver’s area, items were scattered.

One flip-flop lay near the accelerator pedal. Meanwhile, the other was found outside on the ground. In addition, a lighter and a cap believed to belong to the victim were recovered nearby. These details indicated a violent confrontation occurred in or around the car.

About five meters from the vehicle, officers located the body. The man lay face down in a pool of blood. He wore a blue shirt and sweatpants. Most critically, he had a severe head wound. The wound measured about five centimetres wide. Nearby, a beer bottle was also found. Shortly after, police identified the victim as Mr. Prayat Buthong, aged 65. He was from Bang Khayaeng Subdistrict in Mueang District, Pathum Thani.

Body discovered by fisherman in remote rice field previously used as liquor waste disposal site

Earlier, the body had been discovered by a local resident. The man had been fishing in the area. He then came across the scene and alerted authorities.

The location is a vacant lot in the middle of a rice field. Previously, it had been used as a liquor waste disposal site. However, it is now abandoned and unused. Moreover, it lies far from any community, which limited immediate witnesses.

During the examination, police checked the vehicle’s registration. They found it was no longer licensed as a public transport taxi.

However, it had been repainted in standard taxi colours. It also displayed an “available” sign. Therefore, it closely resembled an active taxi. This detail raised further suspicion about how the victim was operating at the time.

Police suspect driver lured to scene as robbery motive examined while forensic teams gather evidence

Investigators believe the victim may have been lured from another location. They suspect he was brought to the site before the attack. Subsequently, he was assaulted either inside or near the vehicle. The bloodstains and scattered belongings support evidence of a struggle. Police are considering robbery as a possible motive. However, they have not confirmed what property may be missing.

Officers are now collecting forensic evidence from the scene. They are also examining the vehicle in detail. In addition, they are mapping possible routes leading to the location.

Meanwhile, they are reviewing any available information from nearby areas. The isolated setting has complicated the investigation. Nevertheless, police continue to pursue leads and identify possible witnesses.

So far, no arrests have been made. However, the investigation remains active. Police have stated they are working urgently to locate those responsible for the killing.

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