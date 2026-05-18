Young police officer ignores Phuket beach red flags and vanishes beneath violent monsoon waves before his body washes ashore after a gruelling two-day search. Lifeguards warned tourists to stay out as deadly rip currents battered Naithon Beach.

A young police officer vanished beneath violent monsoon waves off Phuket after reportedly ignoring repeated warnings, red flags and a beach-wide swimming ban, triggering a two-day search along one of the island’s most dangerous coastlines before his body washed ashore on Sunday morning. CCTV footage, lifeguard testimony and rescue reports traced Pol Lt Thapanpapob Awatchananukul’s final moments from his arrival at Naithon Beach to his desperate calls for help as powerful currents dragged him underwater, while rough seas repeatedly blocked rescue boats and forced emergency crews into a relentless shoreline search through worsening storm conditions.

The body of a missing police officer washed ashore on Phuket’s Naithon Beach early Sunday, ending a two-day search in dangerous monsoon seas. Pol Lt Thapanpapob Awatchananukul, 25, disappeared Friday evening after entering rough surf despite red warning flags and a swimming ban.

Earlier that day, lifeguards had warned tourists to stay out of the water because of strong currents, heavy surf and approaching storms. However, investigators said the officer ignored the warnings and entered the sea at about 6pm.

CCTV footage showed the officer arriving alone in a silver Toyota Camry at Naithon Beach in Thalang district.

Officer ignores red flags before strong currents and towering waves drag him beneath Phuket surf

Soon afterwards, cameras captured him walking toward the shoreline before entering the water. Meanwhile, lifeguards were patrolling between the wooden bridge and the nearby public park area.

According to investigators, red flags had already been raised across the beach to prohibit swimming completely. Additionally, lifeguards were walking the shoreline, warning visitors not to enter the sea under any circumstances.

Nevertheless, the officer entered the water near the outer wave zone during low tide. A lifeguard later told police he tried unsuccessfully to stop him from swimming. However, the officer continued moving into deeper water as waves intensified offshore.

Shortly afterward, the lifeguard saw him struggling beyond the safer swimming area. Then, according to the witness, the officer began calling for help as strong currents pulled him farther out. Moments later, a large wave crashed over him and dragged him underwater before rescuers could reach him.

Lifeguards and volunteers launch beach search as rough seas block rescue boats offshore overnight

The lifeguard immediately ran to retrieve rescue fins and emergency equipment. However, by the time he returned, the swimmer had vanished beneath the surf. Authorities then launched a shoreline search as darkness closed in across Phuket’s west coast.

Yet rough sea conditions prevented rescue boats from entering the area safely. As a result, emergency crews focused operations along the shoreline while volunteers searched nearby beaches. The search continued until about 7pm on Friday before being suspended because of darkness and dangerous surf conditions.

On Saturday morning, authorities resumed operations near the beach. Meanwhile, local officials established a temporary search centre to coordinate rescue efforts. Tambon Sakhu chief Trin Panyawai supervised operations alongside rescue personnel and volunteers.

However, large waves and strong winds again blocked attempts to search offshore waters. Consequently, rescue teams concentrated on shoreline patrols throughout the day. Volunteers and emergency workers combed nearby coastal areas as waves continued pounding the beach.

Police identify drowned officer as monsoon waves and rip currents batter the Phuket coastline daily hard

Police later removed the officer’s silver Toyota Camry from the beach area. The vehicle, which carried a Chiang Rai licence plate (กธ 4336), was taken to Sakhu police station. Meanwhile, officers worked to contact relatives and confirm identification details.

Later, Pol Col Salan Santisasanakul, chief of Sakhu police station, confirmed that the missing swimmer was Pol Lt Thapanpapob, a deputy inspector at Thai Mueang police station in neighbouring Phang Nga province. The officer’s father later told investigators his son enjoyed swimming in the sea.

Naithon Beach is known for strong rip currents during the monsoon season. According to lifeguards, weak swimmers can be dragged offshore within seconds during heavy surf. Earlier in the week, two other swimmers nearly drowned in the same area. However, lifeguards managed to rescue both victims before they disappeared beneath the waves.

Those incidents prompted officials to intensify warnings along the beach on Friday. Even so, dangerous conditions continued worsening throughout the day as winds strengthened offshore and waves crashed heavily along Phuket’s western coastline.

Villager finds missing officer’s body washed ashore after two-day search in dangerous Phuket surf

Search crews continued scanning the shoreline throughout Saturday without success. Nevertheless, volunteers and rescue workers remained deployed near the beach despite worsening surf conditions. Finally, at about 6.50am on Sunday, a villager discovered the body washed ashore near the area where the officer disappeared.

Authorities immediately sealed off the scene while investigators conducted a preliminary examination. The officer was wearing only underpants when found. Investigators also reported abrasions on the body believed to have been caused by sand and heavy wave action.

Police later confirmed no signs of foul play were discovered during the initial examination. Instead, investigators believe the officer drowned after being overwhelmed by powerful waves and strong currents inside the restricted swimming zone. The body was later removed from the beach for further procedures, ending a recovery operation disrupted repeatedly by monsoon weather and dangerous sea conditions.

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