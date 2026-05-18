Mystery surrounds the death of a 50-year-old American man found hanging upside down from a sixth-floor Pattaya hotel balcony. Police found no signs of assault or struggle as stunned tourists watched the overnight investigation unfold.

A 50-year-old American man was found dead hanging upside down from a sixth-floor Pattaya hotel balcony early Monday, shocking residents, tourists, and police responding to the grisly scene. Investigators found no signs of assault, struggle, or forced entry inside the room, intensifying the mystery surrounding the American’s unexplained death at the seven-story hotel in Bang Lamung district.

A 50-year-old American man was found dead hanging upside down from a sixth-floor hotel balcony in Pattaya early Monday morning. The discovery stunned residents and tourists in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province.

Police received the report at about 1 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2026. Immediately afterwards, officers from Pattaya City Police Station rushed to the scene. Meanwhile, rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Foundation also responded.

The incident occurred at a seven-story apartment-style hotel in Pattaya. By the time authorities arrived, large crowds had already gathered outside the building. Thai residents stood watching below the balcony.

Foreign tourists watch as police find American man hanging from a sixth-floor Pattaya hotel balcony

Foreign tourists also stopped along the street to observe the operation. Police later confirmed the body was discovered hanging upside down from a sixth-floor balcony facing nearby buildings.

The dead man was wearing grey jeans, sandals, and no shirt. Moreover, officers reported no visible wounds on the body. Investigators also found no signs of physical assault. Inside the room, police discovered no evidence of ransacking or struggle.

Consequently, officers began documenting the scene in detail. They photographed the balcony, the room, and surrounding areas as evidence. Preliminary findings suggested the man had been dead for at least three hours before discovery. However, authorities have not confirmed the exact cause of death.

Witness tells police he spotted lifeless man hanging from sixth-floor Pattaya hotel balcony overnight

A young male witness provided the first detailed account to investigators. According to his statement, he had been sitting with friends opposite the building shortly before the discovery.

At first, he noticed what appeared to be a person hanging strangely from the balcony. Then, he looked more carefully toward the sixth-floor room. Moments later, he realised the man appeared lifeless. Shocked by the sight, he immediately sought help nearby. He then asked a motorcycle taxi driver to contact authorities without delay.

Soon afterwards, police patrol officers and rescue personnel arrived at the hotel. Meanwhile, more onlookers gathered beneath the building as investigators worked above. Officers secured the immediate area while rescue workers stood by nearby.

Police continue investigating mysterious death of American man on Pattaya hotel room balcony

Investigators carefully inspected the balcony where the body was found. They also examined the interior of the sixth-floor room for further evidence. However, police released few additional details during the initial investigation.

Pattaya police have not publicly identified the American man. Furthermore, investigators have not disclosed whether anyone else had recently been inside the room. The disturbing discovery drew intense attention because of the body’s unusual position.

Tourists and residents continued watching as officers carried out the overnight investigation. Meanwhile, police continued gathering evidence from both the balcony and hotel room. Investigators are now working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

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