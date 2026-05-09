School student selling grilled pork saves collapsed tourist’s life in Kathu after he collapsed on a road

Phuket schoolboy Jojo Savel dropped his after-school skewer stall and performed CPR on a bleeding foreign tourist who collapsed unconscious on a Kathu road, with witnesses saying the teenager’s rapid actions revived the man before paramedics arrived.

A Phuket schoolboy selling grilled pork skewers after class became the centre of a dramatic roadside rescue after performing CPR on an unconscious foreign tourist who collapsed bleeding onto a Kathu road, with witnesses saying the teenager’s rapid intervention helped revive the man before paramedics arrived. As panic spread among bystanders outside a tea shop on Friday, 8 May, Jojo Savel, a student at Kathu Wittaya School, rushed forward and performed chest compressions beside the roadside until the tourist regained consciousness, triggering widespread praise across Phuket after reports claimed the victim may not have survived without immediate action.

A teenage student in Phuket performed CPR on an unconscious foreign tourist after the man collapsed on a road in Kathu district. As a result, the tourist regained consciousness before emergency responders arrived.

The incident happened on Friday, 8 May, outside a tea shop in Kathu, according to the local page Phuket Times. Witnesses said the tourist suddenly fainted and crashed onto the road. During the fall, he struck his head on the ground and suffered a bleeding injury.

Meanwhile, panic spread among bystanders gathered near the scene. However, one teenager immediately rushed forward to help.

Schoolboy Jojo Savel performs CPR on an unconscious tourist as crowds panic on Kathu roadside

The student was later identified as Jojo Savel, a student at Kathu Wittaya School. At the time, he had been selling grilled mala pork skewers nearby after school.

According to local residents, the teenager regularly sells grilled pork skewers to help support his education. Nevertheless, witnesses said he dropped everything and moved directly toward the injured tourist.

Jojo then began performing CPR beside the road while witnesses watched nearby. Meanwhile, rescue workers and an ambulance were still en route. According to Phuket Times, the teenager continued chest compressions for several minutes as confusion surrounded the scene.

Witnesses said the tourist initially showed no response after collapsing. However, the student continued CPR despite panic among bystanders gathered outside the tea shop.

Teenager keeps performing CPR beside Phuket roadside as unconscious tourist finally responds

Several people reportedly stood frozen as the emergency unfolded. Others gathered near the unconscious tourist while waiting for rescue workers. However, Jojo remained focused on the CPR effort beside the busy roadside. According to witness accounts shared online, the compressions continued for several minutes before the tourist finally responded.

Soon afterwards, the tourist reportedly began showing signs of responsiveness. He then regained consciousness before paramedics arrived. Consequently, relief spread among witnesses gathered at the scene. Phuket Times later praised the teenager in a widely shared social media post. “A Kathu Wittaya student in Phuket helped save a foreign tourist’s life with CPR,” the page wrote.

The page stated that the student saw the tourist collapse unconscious while selling mala skewers nearby. It added that the tourist struck his head during the fall and suffered bleeding. Nevertheless, the teenager stepped in without hesitation and immediately began CPR while waiting for emergency crews.

Phuket student praised online after performing CPR on foreign tourist outside Kathu tea shop on Friday

Soon afterwards, the incident spread rapidly across local social media platforms. As the story circulated online, many users praised the student’s quick response and calm actions. Others described the intervention as decisive during critical moments before paramedics arrived. Meanwhile, residents across Phuket continued sharing the story throughout Friday.

Several residents also said the tourist may not have survived without immediate CPR during the crucial minutes after the collapse.

However, authorities did not release the tourist’s identity or nationality. Likewise, no official details were issued about the man’s medical condition following the incident. Officials also did not confirm whether the tourist was later transported to hospital.

Nevertheless, witness accounts continued spreading widely online as attention remained fixed on the roadside rescue.

Residents highlighted how the teenager reacted faster than the surrounding bystanders after the tourist collapsed, bleeding onto the road. Meanwhile, the scene outside the tea shop reportedly drew crowds of vendors and passersby as the emergency unfolded.

Student keeps performing CPR until rescuers arrive after tourist collapses during Phuket emergency

However, witnesses said the student remained focused on chest compressions while waiting for professional medical help. According to local accounts, the rescue effort happened within minutes of the collapse. By the time emergency crews arrived, the tourist had already regained consciousness.

Consequently, Jojo Savel’s actions drew widespread praise across Phuket. Social media users repeatedly described the teenager as brave and quick-thinking.

Others highlighted that he had been working after school moments before the collapse happened. For many residents, the defining image remained the schoolboy performing CPR beside a Phuket roadside while rescue workers rushed to the scene.

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