Police probe into train bus smash in Bangkok focuses on the train driver as police still find body parts

Eight killed and 30 injured after a freight train smashed into a Bangkok bus before bursting into flames. Police say CCTV shows a red warning flag was waved before impact as investigators probe negligence, speed data and safety failures.

A catastrophic train and bus collision in central Bangkok has triggered a major police investigation, criminal charges against a train driver and an urgent review of railway safety after eight people were killed and at least 30 injured near Makkasan Airport Rail Link station on Saturday. Investigators are examining CCTV footage showing a red warning flag allegedly ignored moments before impact, while forensic teams continued recovering charred body parts from the wreckage on Sunday. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has authorised the detention of both drivers for questioning as authorities analyse train speed data, operational records and possible negligence behind one of Bangkok’s deadliest rail disasters in years.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has taken over the investigation into Saturday’s devastating train and bus collision in central Bangkok. The crash occurred near the Makkasan Airport Rail Link station at the Asoke-Din Daeng railway crossing. According to investigators, the collision happened at approximately 3:42 pm on May 16.

A freight train, numbered 2126, slammed into a Bangkok air-conditioned bus operating on route 206 between Mega Bangna and Kasetsart University. Seconds later, a major fire engulfed the crossing area. Several nearby vehicles were also struck during the impact.

Eight people were killed and at least 30 others were injured. Meanwhile, recovery operations continued throughout Sunday as police and rescue workers searched the wreckage. Officials confirmed that body parts were still being removed almost 24 hours after the collision.

Recovery teams continue removing body parts as investigators search devastated Bangkok crash site

Furthermore, authorities stated that many victims were severely burned during the intense fire that followed the impact. In several cases, bodies were dismembered by the collision and subsequent conflagration.

Rescue personnel additionally discovered scattered tissue fragments across the crossing area. Flies were also found swarming sections of the debris field. Moreover, officials recovered scattered coins and twisted vehicle wreckage near the tracks.

Mr Jirapong Piannichanurak of the Ruam Katanyu Foundation said many remains were too badly damaged for immediate identification. According to foundation officials, several fragments were heavily charred and extremely small.

Consequently, forensic teams could not immediately determine the identities of some victims. Officials further stated that most recovered bodies had suffered burns covering more than 50% of the body. Very few remains were intact.

Forensic teams struggle to identify victims as police ordered to detain train and bus drivers for inquiry

All recovered remains will now be transferred to the Forensic Institute at Police Hospital for formal examination and identification. Meanwhile, authorities are awaiting confirmation procedures before bodies can be released to families for religious ceremonies in provincial hometowns.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has authorised the detention of both the train driver and the bus driver for questioning. However, the bus driver remains under treatment in hospital with serious injuries.

Police said he is currently unable to provide a statement. The prime minister additionally stated that both drivers were in a poor mental state following the disaster. On Sunday, Mr Anutin visited several injured victims receiving treatment in Bangkok hospitals.

During the visit, reporters questioned him about possible damage to Thailand’s tourism image. The crossing lies in central Bangkok and is frequently used by foreign tourists and commuters. Nevertheless, the prime minister said investigators must first determine the exact cause of the collision before drawing conclusions.

Prime minister suggests tunnel solution as police intensify review of crash evidence and data records

Mr Anutin further stated that authorities may require a major engineering solution if human error is confirmed. Specifically, he suggested that a tunnel could eventually separate rail traffic from road traffic at the crossing.

According to the prime minister, officials must examine long-term infrastructure improvements if negligence is identified as a contributing factor.

Meanwhile, senior police officers continued gathering evidence at both the crash site and Makkasan Police Station. Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom said the investigation followed direct orders from Pol Gen Kittirat Panpetch, who inspected the scene shortly after the collision.

Subsequently, investigators were instructed to examine every stage of the incident in detail. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage, witness statements and technical records from the train. Furthermore, investigators are analysing operational data, onboard recordings and train speed information. A separate meeting was also held with Pol Maj Gen Somkuan Phungsub to accelerate evidence collection and coordinate the inquiry.

Train driver charged after CCTV shows warning flag waved moments before deadly collision in Bangkok

Police are examining whether all parties complied with railway safety procedures before the collision. Investigators are focusing on crossing officers, booth attendants, the train driver and the bus driver.

Importantly, police noted that the crossing frequently experiences severe traffic congestion and blocked lanes. However, officers stated that no previous accident at the crossing had reached this level of destruction. Initial criminal charges have already been filed against the train driver. Meanwhile, the bus driver remains unavailable for questioning due to his medical condition.

According to investigators, CCTV footage captured a crossing officer waving a red warning flag shortly before impact. Police said the signal indicated that the road ahead was unsafe for the approaching train.

However, investigators allege that the train failed to slow down or stop. Seconds later, the locomotive crashed directly into the bus and nearby vehicles. Police are now attempting to determine whether any personnel failed to perform required duties.

Police examine train speed records as embassy Mercedes damaged in crash comes under scrutiny

Authorities are additionally reviewing whether the train exceeded operational speed limits for the crossing area. Meanwhile, officers stationed at the crossing also remain under investigation. Police stated that additional charges may follow if procedural failures are identified.

At the same time, investigators are reviewing broader railway safety standards in Bangkok. Police confirmed that discussions are being prepared with the State Railway of Thailand and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The discussions will focus on strengthening safety measures at railway crossings throughout the capital. Officials also urged motorists not to block intersections or railway crossings during periods of heavy congestion.

Meanwhile, another significant detail emerged during Sunday’s investigation. Police confirmed that a black Mercedes-Benz E200 was among the damaged vehicles at the scene. The vehicle carried registration number T 15-0098. Investigators believe the car belongs to a foreign embassy or diplomatic mission in Bangkok.

Furthermore, police suspect that either the driver or passengers may also have been injured during the collision. Pol Col Uramphon Khundechsamrit, superintendent of Makkasan Police Station, confirmed that inquiries involving the embassy vehicle were continuing as part of the wider investigation.

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