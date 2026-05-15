Chinese arms dealer arrested on Sunday under armed guard at Pattaya hospital amid mystery over mission

Chinese suspect linked to C4 bombs, assault rifles and Cambodia scam gangs remains under heavy guard in Pattaya hospital after an apparent overdose, as Thai police widen a major arms trafficking probe involving navy personnel, cash trails and cross-border crime.

A Chinese suspect linked to assault rifles, C4 explosives, grenades, and alleged cross-border criminal networks is under round-the-clock guard in a Pattaya hospital after apparently overdosing in custody, as Thai police expand a major weapons trafficking probe involving navy personnel, suspicious money transfers, and alleged links to Cambodia’s scam gang industry. The explosive case began after a modified former taxi crashed in Chonburi province, exposing a military-grade arsenal and triggering raids, multiple arrests, diplomatic reactions from China and Cambodia, and an intensive security operation now centred on 31-year-old Mingchen Shan.

Thai police and security forces have thrown a tight security cordon around Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital in Chonburi province. The operation centres on Chinese suspect Mingchen Shan, who remains under treatment inside the facility.

Correctional officers guard the 31-year-old detainee continuously while police secure every entrance and corridor connected to his ward. Furthermore, officers remain stationed from the hospital’s ground floor entrance to the second floor treatment area.

Authorities said the measures are designed to prevent any unforeseen incident. Meanwhile, hospital staff continue refusing to disclose details about Shan’s medical condition. Officials stated that patient information remains confidential and can only be released by the Department of Corrections or related agencies.

Hospital guards tighten security around Chinese weapons suspect receiving treatment in Pattaya

However, administrators confirmed that regular updates on the suspect’s condition are being forwarded to correctional authorities. Security operations around the hospital continue around the clock.

Shan was admitted for emergency treatment on May 11 after collapsing in custody at Pattaya Remand Prison. Earlier, prison officials transferred him to hospital after he reportedly suffered convulsions.

According to the Department of Corrections, doctors later concluded that the suspect had overdosed on his own medication. Medical teams immediately conducted blood tests, chest X-rays, and a CT scan after his arrival. In addition, doctors inserted a tube into his digestive system during emergency treatment.

During the procedure, medical staff reportedly discovered blue liquid in his stomach. Consequently, doctors administered an antidote and began feeding him through a nasogastric tube. Authorities later confirmed that Shan gradually regained movement and showed stronger responses.

Doctors confirm overdose after Chinese detainee collapses during intense questioning in custody

By Tuesday, the suspect was reportedly conscious and able to follow doctors’ instructions. However, he remained dependent on a respirator and continued receiving tube feeding. Correctional officials also confirmed that narcotics tests returned negative.

Investigators believe the suspect consumed medication before entering Pattaya Remand Prison. Under prison regulations, inmates cannot possess medication without approval from prison doctors or nurses.

Authorities said Shan had appeared stressed and exhausted before collapsing. Furthermore, investigators reported that he refused food during three days of interrogation. Officials stated that he consumed only water while in detention.

The hospitalisation followed days of intense questioning linked to one of Thailand’s most serious recent weapons investigations. Meanwhile, correctional officers continue monitoring Shan closely while legal proceedings remain active.

Chinese suspect exhausted and under guard after days of questioning over weapons haul case

The investigation began after a dramatic road accident in Chonburi province last Friday. Shan crashed a heavily modified white Toyota Altis sedan near railway tracks in the Huai Yai subdistrict.

However, what initially appeared to be a routine traffic incident quickly escalated into a major security operation. Police searching the vehicle discovered military-grade weapons inside the car. Consequently, regional investigators, immigration police, and security agencies immediately launched a wider probe.

Authorities later raided a rented house linked to Shan in Pattaya. There, officers uncovered what investigators described as a substantial arsenal of war weapons and explosives.

The seizure included four C4 explosive devices, M16 rifles, M4 assault rifles, grenades, ammunition, and landmines. In addition, officers recovered military equipment and a large quantity of oil.

Crash involving modified taxi exposed military weapons cache and triggered a major security probe

Investigators described the cache as highly dangerous because of both its scale and firepower. Initially, Shan reportedly claimed he intended to commit suicide. However, police quickly expressed scepticism about the explanation. Officers on the case stated that the volume of weapons recovered contradicted the suspect’s account.

Furthermore, investigators later developed intelligence suggesting the arsenal was intended for use in a gangland armed conflict in Cambodia. Thai police believe the weapons were connected to criminal groups linked to Cambodia’s scam centre industry operating near the border.

Authorities stressed that no evidence currently links Shan to planned attacks inside Thailand. Nevertheless, police described the case as a major national security concern because of the weapons involved.

Investigators believe Shan had been collecting arms for months. According to police, evidence indicates links to illegal weapons trafficking dating back to late last year. Therefore, authorities are now conducting extensive forensic and financial investigations. Officers are examining Shan’s mobile phones, online communications, and technical data.

In addition, investigators continue tracing financial transfers connected to weapons purchases and logistics. Police believe the material could identify further suspects and expose a wider trafficking network.

Police link seized explosives and assault rifles to the Cambodian scam gang conflict investigation

Pol Maj Gen Chokchai Ngamwong, deputy commander of Provincial Police Region 2, confirmed several charges against the suspect. These include illegal possession of firearms, military ordnance, and explosives.

Furthermore, Shan faces charges for carrying firearms in public without permission or reasonable necessity. Authorities later brought him before Pattaya Provincial Court. Afterwards, investigators sought permission to detain him for a further 12 days at Pattaya Remand Prison. However, the suspect’s sudden medical emergency interrupted those detention procedures.

Meanwhile, investigators rapidly widened the case beyond Shan himself. Police later arrested and charged five Thai nationals linked to illegal weapons procurement. The suspects include Navy personnel and civilians allegedly involved in sourcing firearms for the Chinese suspect.

Authorities identified them as Chief Petty Officer First Class Maethee, shooting range operator Kachen Sianglum, civilian Jamrong, Petty Officer First Class Watcharin, and former navy serviceman Chief Petty Officer First Class Pathomphon. Although all five denied the allegations, police insisted they possessed sufficient evidence to proceed with prosecution.

Chinese suspect faces explosives charges as police widen probe into illegal arms procurement case

According to investigators, Shan first established contacts through a shooting range in Pattaya. Police said he frequently visited the range to practise shooting. During those visits, he allegedly became acquainted with operator Kachen Sianglum.

Later, investigators stated that Shan contacted Kachen through the Line messaging application. Authorities allege he requested assistance obtaining an M16 rifle. Furthermore, Shan reportedly sent photographs showing the exact weapon model he wanted.

Police said Kachen later forwarded the photographs to Chief Petty Officer Maethee. Afterwards, Maethee allegedly contacted Pathomphon and Watcharin to source the firearm.

Investigators later learned that an M16 rifle was allegedly offered for sale at 200,000 baht. Consequently, arrangements were reportedly made for Shan and Kachen to travel to the Sattahip district in Chonburi province. Police stated that the group later proceeded to a shelter in Soi Yenrudee-Bon Kai 20 in Village 5.

Police trace alleged weapons network through Pattaya shooting range and navy intermediaries today

Authorities believe the location served as the agreed meeting point for a weapons transaction. However, investigators still do not know the full number of weapons allegedly purchased there. Nevertheless, police later traced substantial financial transfers connected to the operation.

Police have revealed that Shan transferred 900,000 baht directly to Pathomphon. In addition, another 900,000 baht allegedly went to civilian suspect Jamrong. Investigators said Jamrong later transferred the money onward to Pathomphon.

However, Jamrong reportedly claimed he only allowed the use of his bank account and did not understand the transactions. Police alleged that Pathomphon paid Jamrong 500 baht for use of the account.

Furthermore, investigators uncovered additional payments involving Shan, the shooting range operator, and Navy personnel linked to sourcing weapons and arranging transactions.

Investigators trace large money transfers linked to alleged weapons purchases in Chonburi province

After lengthy questioning, authorities formally charged all five suspects. The charges include possession and sale of prohibited firearms for which no licences can legally be issued. Despite denying the allegations, the suspects stated they would fight the case in court.

Meanwhile, some suspects were later released on bail. However, military authorities reportedly detained serving Navy personnel for disciplinary action connected to the investigation.

The investigation also expanded into the origins of the recovered weapons. Police traced a Glock 26 handgun found inside Shan’s vehicle to a police officer. Therefore, investigators are now coordinating with the Metropolitan Police Bureau in Bangkok for further legal proceedings.

At the same time, another M4 assault rifle recovered during the operation remains under examination. Officials stated that the weapon lacked a serial number. Consequently, investigators classified it as an unlicensed firearm with an unidentified origin.

Police trace seized firearms while expanding the investigation into the suspect’s background

Authorities also examined Shan’s nationality and identity records. According to police, evidence linked him to China, Korea, and the Dominican Republic. Investigators additionally confirmed that the suspect possessed a pink Thai identification card.

However, police stated they had not conclusively confirmed Cambodian citizenship despite reports regarding a Cambodian passport. Therefore, authorities continue investigating the suspect’s identity and international connections.

The case also triggered diplomatic attention from both China and Cambodia. Shortly after the arrest, the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok issued a strong response. Chinese officials stressed that Shan must receive due legal process under Thai law.

Meanwhile, Cambodian authorities strongly denied allegations linking the suspect to elite military units. Lt Gen Chhay Kimkhoeun, spokesman for the Cambodian National Police, rejected reports connecting Shan to the Bodyguard Headquarters unit, widely known as BHQ.

China and Cambodia react strongly as investigators examine the suspect’s alleged military connections

Earlier, Thai investigators stated that digital forensic analysis linked training footage recovered during raids to Cambodia’s Special Forces Command 911. The elite unit is associated with security operations protecting senior Cambodian leaders, including former prime minister and Senate President Hun Sen.

However, Cambodian authorities completely rejected the allegations. According to Cambodian statements, Shan had no connection to the prime minister’s BHQ security unit. Cambodian officials also criticised conclusions contained in some Thai reports. Nevertheless, Thai investigators continue analysing digital evidence recovered from Shan’s residence.

Authorities reportedly discovered video clips showing weapons training exercises. Therefore, forensic specialists are continuing frame-by-frame analysis of the footage. Meanwhile, investigators stated that Shan remained largely uncooperative after his arrest.

Officials reported that he refused to provide statements during questioning. In addition, he allegedly refused food while held in detention before his hospitalisation. Police continue examining communication records, online activity, and financial movements linked to the suspect. Furthermore, authorities believe additional arrests remain possible as the investigation expands.

Forensic teams examine weapons training footage as suspect refuses cooperation with investigators

The modified Toyota Altis sedan involved in the original crash also attracted intense scrutiny. Police discovered that the vehicle had previously operated as a green-and-yellow taxi. Later, it was reportedly decommissioned and converted to white registration plates around 2021.

Afterwards, investigators found that the car changed ownership again near the end of 2025. Authorities confirmed that the vehicle was eventually registered under Shan’s name. Police are now attempting to identify the individual who sold the car to him.

Investigators described the sedan as heavily modified and unusually powerful. The vehicle featured lowered suspension, custom alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, a turbocharger, and an intercooler. Authorities estimated that modifications alone cost up to 160,000 baht.

Investigators examine modified former taxi linked to Chinese suspect arrested after road crash

Consequently, officers described the vehicle as comparable to a racecar. The discovery added another dimension to an already complex investigation involving weapons trafficking, foreign suspects, military personnel, and organised criminal networks operating across borders.

Despite the suspect’s hospitalisation, the wider criminal investigation remains active. Authorities continue guarding Shan under maximum security at Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital. Furthermore, correctional officers remain stationed around the suspect continuously.

Hospital officials continue refusing further public comment regarding his condition. However, authorities confirmed that security operations remain fully active 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, investigators continue pursuing leads connected to military-grade weapons trafficking and alleged cross-border criminal activity. Police stated that additional arrests and further charges remain possible as forensic analysis and financial investigations continue.

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