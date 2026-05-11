Muslim senator Angkhana Neelaphaijit condemned “mob rule” after more than 1,000 Muslims surrounded a transgender livestreamer in Bangkok, forcing a public apology, self-slapping and a head-shaving ritual before police intervened to stop violence.

A leading Muslim senator and former human rights commissioner, Angkhana Neelaphaijit, has blasted what she called “mob rule” after more than 1,000 Muslims descended on a Bangkok street to confront a transgender Muslim accused of insulting Islam during a viral livestream. The explosive standoff in Ramkhamhaeng ended with the individual publicly apologising, slapping their own face and having their head shaved before a furious crowd, while police rushed to prevent further violence as the incident triggered fierce nationwide debate over religious pressure, vigilante action and transgender rights in Thailand.

Muslim senator and former human rights commissioner Angkhana Neelaphaijit has condemned a confrontation in Bangkok that erupted after a transgender Muslim individual allegedly insulted Islam during a livestream.

The incident unfolded on Sunday evening in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 53. More than 1,000 Muslims reportedly gathered in the area after video clips spread online. Consequently, the situation escalated into a tense public confrontation that required police intervention.

The individual at the centre of the controversy was identified as “Mr Abdulloh”, also known online as “Madam Loh”. Abdulloh is originally from Narathiwat and has been working in Bangkok.

Livestream remarks about Islam triggered outrage after transgender debate spread rapidly online

According to reports, the dispute began several days earlier during online discussions about transgender Muslims wearing the hijab. However, tensions sharply intensified during a later livestream.

Abdulloh allegedly mocked Islam and recited remarks viewed by Muslims as insulting to the Quran. During the broadcast, another man warned Abdulloh about the religious consequences of such behaviour. Abdulloh reportedly dismissed the warning and replied that going to Hell no longer mattered.

As clips from the livestream circulated online, Muslim communities and religious groups reacted with anger. Many described the remarks as harassment and a direct insult to Islam rather than personal opinion.

Meanwhile, demands for a public apology rapidly spread across social media. Abdulloh initially appeared defiant online. Consequently, criticism intensified and public outrage grew throughout the day.

Crowds gathered in Ramkhamhaeng after mosque leaders arranged talks to calm rising public tensions

By Sunday evening, community leaders arranged a meeting between Abdulloh and the head of the Charakhe Khop Mosque Community. The meeting was scheduled at a restaurant in Ramkhamhaeng 53.

According to reports, the purpose was to calm tensions and prevent further escalation. Instead, news of the meeting spread rapidly online. As a result, large crowds began gathering outside the restaurant before nightfall.

Videos later posted online showed hundreds surrounding the venue and nearby streets. Witnesses estimated the crowd exceeded 1,000 people.

Furthermore, livestreams from the scene captured shouting, confrontations and repeated demands for an apology. Members of the crowd accused Abdulloh of insulting Islam and disrespecting Muslim beliefs. Others insisted the matter had to be resolved publicly to prevent similar incidents.

Abdulloh apologised publicly as crowds demanded repentance and a public head shaving ritual in Bangkok

At the gathering, Abdulloh appeared surrounded by angry onlookers. Videos showed the individual facing sustained verbal abuse from sections of the crowd. At one stage, Abdulloh stood before the gathering and slapped his own face repeatedly. The act was presented as a sign of remorse. Soon afterwards, Abdulloh agreed to have their head shaved publicly.

Mr Narupol, a Muslim resident of Ramkhamhaeng 53, outlined three demands during the confrontation. First, Abdulloh had to shave their head.

Second, Abdulloh had to recite the Kalimah Shahada. Third, Abdulloh had to issue a public apology on Facebook. Narupol stated that no further action would follow if the conditions were accepted. Subsequently, Abdulloh complied with the demands.

Videos from the scene showed Abdulloh seated while people shaved the individual’s head in public view. Crowds surrounded the area throughout the process. However, tensions escalated further during the shaving ritual.

Police restored order after tensions flared during a shaving ritual and crowd confrontation in Bangkok

Several people reportedly attempted to attack Abdulloh, causing a brief disturbance. Police from Wang Thonglang station quickly intervened and restored order. Officers then escorted Abdulloh away from the scene as tensions remained high.

Meanwhile, negotiations between both sides continued for almost three hours. Pol Col Jesada Yangnok acted as mediator during discussions involving community representatives and Abdulloh.

Eventually, both sides agreed not to pursue legal complaints. Afterwards, the crowd gradually dispersed from Ramkhamhaeng 53 and the situation returned to normal.

Nevertheless, videos of the confrontation spread rapidly online throughout Monday. The footage triggered fierce debate across Thailand. Critics questioned whether Abdulloh acted voluntarily or under intense public pressure. Others focused on the conduct of the crowd itself and the role of self-appointed religious enforcers.

Angkhana warns mob rule risks overriding law and worsening religious tensions across Thailand today

In response, Angkhana issued a strongly worded statement on Facebook on Monday. She described the incident as an example of “mob rule”. Furthermore, she questioned whether groups identifying themselves as defenders of religion should punish people accused of insulting religious beliefs. Angkhana also called on the Culture Ministry, the Office of the Chularatchamontri and the National Human Rights Commission to clarify their positions.

According to Angkhana, the confrontation contradicted Islam’s principles of peaceful coexistence, justice and compassion. She also questioned repeated claims during livestreams that Abdulloh acted voluntarily.

“If such incidents are allowed to pass without preventive measures, it could create a new norm,” she wrote. She warned that mob rule could eventually override both the law and religious principles.

Additionally, Angkhana warned that religious tensions could escalate into hate crimes or Islamophobia. She described religious conflict as one of society’s most fragile and sensitive issues.

Public humiliation case fuels wider scrutiny of transgender groups and online confrontations in Pattaya

The incident has shocked many observers because Thailand is widely viewed as relatively tolerant toward gay and transgender communities. Therefore, the public humiliation of a transgender individual by a large crowd drew immediate national attention.

At the same time, the confrontation highlighted the growing power of livestreams and viral social media disputes. Consequently, what began as online arguments rapidly escalated into a mass public gathering involving religion, identity and public pressure.

By Monday night, the incident remained one of Thailand’s most discussed controversies online. No criminal charges were reported following the confrontation. However, debate over the incident continued to intensify across social media platforms and public forums.

Meanwhile, the shocking incident comes as the transgender community, particularly those linked with the sex work sector, has come under scrutiny in Pattaya. In recent months, Pattaya police have targeted transgender sex workers in relation to heightened criminal activity linked with groups operating in the notorious holiday playground.

Further reading:

Pattaya Police swoop on transgender street workers and bring them in for a warning after city crime spree

More assault incidents linked with Pattaya Beach and transgender sex workers in the notorious resort city

Japanese tourist warns Pattaya visitors about sexy transgender gang after failed gold snatch on Soi 6

Pattaya punters preyed upon by transgender sex workers in a rash of hotel robberies while showering

60 year old disabled Brit robbed by three ladies of the night at his Pattaya hotel after taking a shower beforehand

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning

Two young women robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in South Pattaya. Suspect arrested by police in 48 hours

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

Death sentences for the gruesome Pattaya murder of German property mogul Mr Ralter Mack in July 2023

Germans linked with Ralter Mack murder behind bars in Pattaya with strong evidence in the case

Grim end for German property mogul in Pattaya, body cut up and sealed in a freezer by his callous killers

German property broker and partner quizzed as they impound black SUV in the Ralter Mach case