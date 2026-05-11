Tourism Minister talks of limiting tourist arrivals with screening as kingdom aims for quality visitors

Thailand launches sweeping tourism crackdown with shorter visas, tougher screening, higher airport fees and a new ฿300 levy as ministers target foreign crime, nominee networks and mass tourism under a new “quality over quantity” policy.

Thailand is preparing its toughest tourism and immigration crackdown in years as ministers move to slash visa-free stays, tighten screening across all visa categories, impose new tourist charges and openly discuss limiting foreign arrivals. On Monday, Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phanjaroenworakul confirmed the government will revoke 60-day visa-free entry and enforce stricter immigration controls amid rising concern over foreign criminality, nominee business networks and tourist misconduct. Meanwhile, authorities are pushing ahead with a ฿300 tourist levy and steep airport fee increases as Thailand shifts away from mass tourism towards what ministers called “quality over quantity” arrivals.

Thailand is preparing sweeping restrictions on foreign visitors as the government tightens visa controls, shortens visa-free stays and expands security screening measures. On Monday evening, Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phanjaroenworakul again confirmed that authorities were moving to screen and limit incoming tourists more aggressively.

However, this time the minister went significantly further than previous remarks. He openly discussed limiting tourist numbers entering Thailand in the future. Consequently, the government now appears to be shifting away from policies centred purely on tourism growth and mass arrivals.

The remarks followed a meeting of Bhumjaithai Party ministers at Government House on May 11. Afterwards, Mr Surasak confirmed that the Prime Minister had informally instructed a full review of Thailand’s visa system.

Thailand prepares sweeping visa crackdown as ministers signal tougher controls on foreign arrivals

Importantly, the review will not focus solely on tourist visas. Instead, officials will examine all visa categories currently issued by Thailand. These include BOI investment visas, student visas, marriage visas and other long-term entry permissions.

Furthermore, Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilapraphan and relevant agencies will supervise the review process through a newly established working group. The group is expected to receive formal approval at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Most significantly, Mr Surasak confirmed that Thailand will definitely revoke the current 60-day visa-free programme. Previously, travellers from 93 countries received 60-day visa-free access to the kingdom.

Now, however, the government plans to reduce permitted stays to 30 days. According to the minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing detailed proposals for Cabinet consideration. Nevertheless, officials may no longer apply a uniform visa-free system across all countries.

Thailand plans shorter visa-free stays as ministers prepare country-based entry restrictions nationwide

Instead, future visa-free periods may vary according to traveller behaviour and market conditions in specific nations. Consequently, some countries could receive different entry privileges than others.

Mr Surasak said the revised system would better reflect actual tourist behaviour patterns. According to ministry studies, most foreign tourists stay in Thailand only briefly. Data showed average stays slightly exceeded nine days nationwide.

Therefore, officials believe reducing stays from 60 days to 30 days would not significantly damage the tourism sector. Moreover, ministry figures showed Norwegian tourists recorded the longest average stays at approximately 21 days. Even so, authorities still believe a 30-day limit remains sufficient for most visitors entering Thailand.

At the same time, the minister stressed that alternative visa options would remain available for non-tourism purposes. For example, visitors seeking medical treatment may still apply under specialised visa categories.

Government links visa reforms to security concerns over crime, nominees and foreign influence networks

Likewise, internship applicants and long-term visitors may use other immigration channels. Nevertheless, the government’s growing focus now centres on security concerns and criminal activity involving foreign nationals.

Mr Surasak directly referenced reports involving Chinese criminality and influential figures operating inside Thailand. In particular, authorities are concerned about nominee business arrangements and illegal activities conducted under legal visa cover.

Consequently, officials are preparing stricter screening procedures across all visa categories. Mr Surasak stated that financial status alone would no longer guarantee visa approval consideration. Previously, wealth and financial evidence often carried significant influence during immigration assessments.

Now, however, authorities intend to evaluate broader behavioural and security indicators as well. The minister stated clearly that possessing money does not automatically prove harmless intentions. Therefore, immigration checks will expand beyond financial criteria alone. Furthermore, officials are reassessing visa durations, required documents and approval standards throughout the entire system.

Prime Minister orders stricter visa scrutiny as officials tighten nationwide immigration reviews

Mr Surasak also acknowledged mounting concern over nominee-based crimes disguised through visa arrangements. According to the minister, these activities have increasingly appeared across Thailand in recent years.

Consequently, the Prime Minister has ordered tighter scrutiny for all future visa approvals. The government now insists that easier tourist access can no longer remain the central policy objective. Instead, ministers repeatedly emphasised “quality over quantity” during Monday’s discussions.

Mr Surasak stated that Thailand would no longer focus solely on attracting large tourist numbers to boost revenue. Rather, the administration wants stricter approvals and tighter controls throughout the tourism sector.

At the same time, the minister attempted to reassure foreigners who had legally obtained visas. He said compliant visa holders should not face direct disruption under the revised system.

Thailand confirms ฿300 tourist levy as ministers redirect focus towards infrastructure funding plans

Nevertheless, he confirmed that all visa categories would still undergo comprehensive reassessment. Authorities are currently reviewing application procedures, supporting documents and approval conditions for every category issued by Thailand. Therefore, the immigration review is expected to extend well beyond tourism-related visas alone.

Meanwhile, the government is also advancing additional financial measures affecting foreign arrivals. Mr Surasak again confirmed plans for Thailand’s proposed ฿300 tourism levy on international visitors.

Previously, the proposed fee was linked to automatic insurance coverage for tourists entering the country. However, on Monday, the minister shifted emphasis towards tourism infrastructure development instead.

He stated that revenues from the levy would support tourism infrastructure projects and tourism promotion programmes nationwide. Officials remain confident that the measure will proceed. Currently, the proposed charge stands at ฿300 per person per visit and is expected to target mainly air arrivals.

Airport charge hikes and tourist misconduct fears intensify pressure for stricter visitor controls

The tourism levy announcement came alongside another major increase affecting international passengers. Last week, Airports of Thailand confirmed a substantial rise in airport departure charges. Consequently, departing international travellers will soon face sharply higher costs.

The increases take effect on June 20. Departure fees will rise from ฿730 to ฿1,120 per passenger. That represents an increase of approximately 50 per cent. Together, the airport fee increase and tourism levy will significantly raise costs for foreign visitors entering and leaving Thailand.

Meanwhile, concerns surrounding foreign misconduct continue influencing government policy discussions. Mr Surasak specifically referred to scandals involving foreign tourists at Thailand’s national parks.

In recent months, authorities have faced criticism over misconduct incidents involving visitors at protected tourist sites. Consequently, ministers now appear determined to strengthen enforcement and tighten visitor oversight nationwide. The government also believes existing visa systems may have enabled criminal groups to exploit legal entry arrangements. Therefore, officials are reassessing whether current immigration rules remain too permissive.

Thailand advances sweeping immigration overhaul as ministers prioritise security over visitor numbers

Importantly, ministers are now openly discussing limits on tourist volumes entering Thailand. That marks a significant departure from previous tourism strategies focused heavily on visitor growth. For years, authorities aggressively pursued rising foreign arrival numbers and tourism revenue expansion.

Now, however, security concerns increasingly dominate government tourism policy discussions. As a result, immigration enforcement is becoming central to Thailand’s tourism strategy moving forward.

Although officials have not confirmed final implementation dates, preparations are already advancing rapidly. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently drafting detailed proposals for Cabinet review. Afterwards, ministers are expected to consider the revised framework formally.

New government panel to review all Thai visa categories and tighten nationwide screening rules now

Meanwhile, the new working group will continue reviewing all visa categories and screening measures. The review includes tourist visas, investment visas, student permissions and marriage-related arrangements involving foreign nationals with Thai spouses.

Consequently, Thailand now faces one of its most extensive immigration policy overhauls in recent years. The combined measures involve shorter visa-free stays, stricter vetting procedures and higher visitor charges.

Moreover, the government appears increasingly willing to accept lower tourist volumes if tighter controls can be achieved. Mr Surasak made clear that visitor quantity no longer represents the administration’s overriding objective. Instead, authorities are prioritising stricter screening, tighter immigration control and stronger enforcement measures across the entire tourism sector.

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