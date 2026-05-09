Thailand and Cambodia agreed to restart border talks under UNCLOS after crunch ASEAN summit negotiations in Cebu, as PM Anutin Charnvirakul defended tearing up the 2001 pact and warned against raising tensions on the border by provocation.

Thailand and Cambodia moved to reset relations Thursday night after breakthrough talks in Cebu produced an agreement to use the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) for future negotiations following Bangkok’s dramatic cancellation of the 2001 MOU with Phnom Penh this week. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Cambodia acknowledged Thailand’s decision to scrap the disputed pact as both sides agreed to reopen military and diplomatic channels and maintain a fragile ceasefire along the border. The trilateral talks, hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and attended by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, marked the most significant diplomatic engagement between Bangkok and Phnom Penh in months amid rising tensions over sovereignty over some areas and border security.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand and Cambodia would use the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea as the framework for future negotiations after trilateral talks in Cebu.

The meeting took place on Thursday evening on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit. It involved Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines. Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hosted the discussions at the Shangri-La Mactan ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit.

According to Anutin, the Philippines initiated the talks to strengthen cooperation and understanding within ASEAN.

Thailand and Cambodia agree on UNCLOS framework after trilateral ASEAN talks at Cebu summit

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet joined the meeting with senior officials from both countries. Thailand also brought representatives from its foreign affairs and security agencies. Accordingly, Bangkok sought to reinforce its position on peaceful negotiations while protecting sovereignty and national interests.

Anutin said both governments remained committed to peace, stability and constructive dialogue. At the same time, he stressed that Thailand would fully defend its dignity and territorial interests throughout the process.

During the talks, Thailand explained its decision to terminate the 2001 memorandum of understanding, known domestically as MOU 2544. According to Anutin, Cambodia acknowledged and understood Bangkok’s position.

Bangkok defends sovereignty as Cambodia acknowledges Thailand’s ending the 2001 MOU agreement

Both sides then agreed to use UNCLOS as the key framework for future operations and discussions. However, Anutin said further negotiations would still be required on practical details and implementation. Nevertheless, he described the agreement as an important step toward reducing tensions between the neighbouring countries.

The meeting also reviewed border security measures and military coordination between Thailand and Cambodia. Importantly, Anutin said no violent incidents had occurred along the border during the past five months.

Both governments, therefore, agreed to gradually resume discussions through existing bilateral mechanisms. These include the Joint Boundary Commission, the General Border Committee and talks between foreign ministers.

Additionally, Thailand’s deputy chief of defence forces is expected to continue detailed operational discussions with Cambodian counterparts.

Thailand and Cambodia resume border talks after five months without reported violent incidents there

Anutin stressed that all future negotiations must remain under the existing ceasefire agreement and previously established mechanisms. According to him, this approach would help preserve trust and maintain a peaceful atmosphere along the border.

He also warned against any escalation of tensions. Furthermore, he rejected outside pressure on bilateral negotiations, insisting that Thailand and Cambodia should resolve issues through direct dialogue. At the same time, he stressed that the dispute remained an issue between governments rather than between citizens.

The Thai prime minister also urged both countries to ensure the safety of Thai nationals in Cambodia and Cambodians in Thailand. Moreover, he called for efforts to prevent discrimination and inappropriate actions.

Anutin clarified that the Cebu talks did not involve border demarcation negotiations. Likewise, the meeting did not cover the reopening of border crossings. Instead, both governments focused on launching operational-level discussions through diplomatic and military channels.

Anutin rejects outside pressure while Thailand and Cambodia pursue direct operational talks channels

Speaking after the meeting, Anutin thanked Marcos for facilitating what he described as an important discussion. He said talks with Hun Manet were candid, constructive and forward-looking.

Moreover, both leaders reaffirmed commitments to dialogue and peace. Anutin said Thailand and Cambodia shared close ties in many sectors. However, he warned that conflict would only produce losses and suffering for all parties involved.

“It is time for both countries to look forward and open a new chapter in relations,” Anutin said after the meeting. Nevertheless, he stressed that rebuilding trust would require sincerity, honesty and cooperation from both sides.

Thailand and Cambodia also agreed to assign their foreign ministers to develop confidence-building measures jointly. Initially, both governments will focus on areas where immediate action is possible and where common ground already exists.

The Cebu talks marked another diplomatic effort following tensions linked to the border dispute and Thailand’s cancellation of the 2001 memorandum. Even so, both governments agreed to continue engagement through established diplomatic and military channels. For now, Thailand and Cambodia remain committed to maintaining the ceasefire while continuing operational discussions under the UNCLOS framework.

Further reading:

Prime Minister Anutin says 2001 pact with Camdodia was outdated after his cabinet tore it up on Tuesday

Cambodia files complaint against Thailand with International Court of Justice (ICJ). What comes next?

Cambodia outflanks Thailand again even as talks took place in Phnom Penh. Insists on ICJ court ruling

Cambodian FM appeals to Thailand’s Foreign Minister to let the border dispute be decided in The Hague

Thai-Cambodian border tensions left unresolved. Conflict is still on the table as visa periods for nationals are cut

Cambodian troops withdraw from near Chong Bok but questions still remain over this week’s border crisis

Martial law declared in border areas with Cambodia as military takes command of Thailand’s tense standoff

Dangerous impasse between Thailand and Cambodia as PM rules out International Court of Justice (ICJ)

Rome calls for a wider and more decisive following Cambodia’s antics on the border following latest clash