UK man fights for his life after horrific motorbike injuries in Pattaya. Doctors say he has a 30% chance

British backpacker Ethan Lacey, 20, is fighting for life in a Thai ICU after a horror Pattaya crash reportedly saw a pickup truck run over his head. His family found him days later as Thailand again faces scrutiny over deadly tourist road accidents.

A young British backpacker is fighting for his life in a Thai intensive care unit after reportedly falling from a moving pickup truck in Pattaya before the vehicle’s rear wheel crushed his head in a suspected hit-and-run crash. Ethan Lacey, 20, from Birmingham, suffered catastrophic brain injuries and has been given just a 30 per cent chance of survival, while his frantic family spent days searching for him before discovering through a girlfriend in Thailand that he was already on life support. The horrific case, following a string of tourist deaths and road tragedies across Thailand, has again focused international attention on the kingdom’s deadly roads, soaring medical costs for uninsured travellers and mounting concerns over serious accidents involving young western tourists.

A 20-year-old British tourist is fighting for his life in a Thai hospital after a devastating road accident in Pattaya. Ethan Lacey, from Birmingham, suffered catastrophic head injuries on May 15.

Meanwhile, his family in Britain spent days searching desperately for answers after suddenly losing contact with him during his Thailand trip. The case has now emerged alongside growing international attention on tourist deaths and injuries in Thailand. It also comes as family and friends in Ireland continue mourning 20-year-old filmmaker Max Hendrickson.

Lacey had travelled across Thailand with his cousin before later arriving alone in Pattaya for several days. However, contact with his family suddenly stopped on Friday, May 15.

Family locate British tourist in Thai ICU after horrific Pattaya pickup truck collision overnight

According to relatives, they received no immediate information from Thai authorities about his whereabouts or condition. Instead, they spent several days trying to trace him through personal contacts.

Eventually, the family discovered he was in intensive care through a woman described as his girlfriend in Thailand. They located him at 5am British time on May 19. By then, Lacey had already undergone emergency treatment and had been placed on life support.

Although Thai authorities have not publicly released detailed information, local reports outlined a horrifying sequence of events. According to reports, Lacey fell from a moving pickup truck at a busy Pattaya junction during the early hours of Friday morning.

The family believes the incident happened after a visit to a Pattaya nightclub. They said the crash likely occurred between 2am and 3am. Reports further stated that the truck’s rear wheel then ran over his head after he fell onto the roadway. Moreover, local reports alleged that the driver failed to stop after the collision and left the scene immediately.

Doctors warn the Birmingham tourist has only a 30 per cent survival chance after his Thai motorbike crash

Doctors treating the British tourist later informed relatives that his condition was critical. They reportedly warned the family he had only a 30 per cent chance of survival. In addition, doctors confirmed that Lacey suffered three separate brain bleeds during the crash.

As a result, he remains on life support inside a Thai intensive care unit. His father, Kevin Lacey, later described the outlook in stark terms during interviews with British media. “It doesn’t seem like he’s going to make it,” he told The Sun.

Meanwhile, his grandmother, Anthea Chatwin, launched an urgent online fundraising campaign to support mounting treatment costs. According to the appeal, the family later discovered that Lacey’s travel insurance had expired before the accident.

Consequently, relatives now face rapidly increasing medical expenses while he remains in critical condition overseas. Chatwin stated that doctors estimated treatment costs between £800 and £1,000 per day. Furthermore, she wrote that doctors advised keeping him on life support for two weeks to maximise survival chances. “We really need help and support from everyone who can,” she wrote on the fundraising page.

Family faces soaring Thai hospital costs after discovering tourist insurance had already expired

The family also said they hope to eventually bring him back to Britain if his condition stabilises. At the time of reporting, the appeal had raised more than £2,200 toward a £5,500 target.

However, relatives said they still lack clear answers about the exact circumstances surrounding the crash. They also said Thai authorities have not provided detailed public explanations regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, family members travelled urgently to Thailand after finally discovering where he had been admitted. Lacey worked in a factory in Birmingham before taking two months off to travel through Thailand. Initially, he travelled with his cousin across the country. Later, he travelled alone to Pattaya, one of Thailand’s busiest tourist centres.

Pattaya attracts millions of foreign visitors every year. The city is also known for dense traffic, crowded nightlife districts and heavy late-night road activity. So far, no official statement has been released regarding possible charges or any police investigation into the driver.

Pattaya crash case intensifies scrutiny of tourist safety and road traffic dangers in Thailand

Nevertheless, reports continue to state that the vehicle allegedly left the scene immediately after the collision. The case has again focused international attention on road safety in Thailand, particularly involving motorcycles and pickup trucks.

Thailand continues recording some of the world’s highest road fatality figures, especially involving motorcycles. According to available estimates, the country records between 50 and 60 road deaths daily.

Moreover, motorcycles account for more than 80 per cent of traffic-related fatalities nationwide. Foreign tourists are frequently involved in scooter and motorcycle crashes across major tourist destinations. Reports often cite inexperience, unfamiliar traffic conditions and inconsistent helmet use among visitors.

Thailand continues recording some of the world’s highest motorcycle death rates involving Western tourists

At the same time, international media increasingly report deaths and serious injuries involving younger Western travellers in Thailand. Many recent incidents have involved backpackers and independent tourists exploring the country alone.

Meanwhile, Thai authorities are reportedly examining proposals for automatic insurance coverage for foreign tourists. The proposal is linked to discussions surrounding a more expensive tourism levy for visitors entering the country.

In recent years, international reporting on tourist fatalities in Thailand has intensified significantly. Besides road accidents, drowning incidents remain another recurring cause of tourist deaths.

Such incidents frequently occur during monsoon periods when strong rip currents affect beaches and coastal resorts. In addition, reports have occasionally highlighted drug overdoses and accidental poisonings involving tourists. However, road crashes remain the leading cause of serious injuries and deaths involving foreign visitors.

British tourist remains critical as family seeks answers over Pattaya hit-and-run collision case

Lacey’s case has now become the latest high-profile incident involving a young Western tourist in Thailand. Meanwhile, his family continue trying to piece together his final movements before the crash occurred.

They also remain focused on funding his intensive care treatment while awaiting further medical updates. So far, no additional public statement has been issued by the hospital treating him.

Similarly, Thai police have not released further details concerning the reported hit-and-run allegations. For now, Lacey remains under close medical supervision inside intensive care in Thailand. Doctors have reportedly warned relatives that the coming days will be critical for his survival.

Further reading:

Tributes for Irish filmmaker prodigy who died with his Czech girlfriend on Thailand’s dangerous roads

UK’s Tiger Duggan dies in Bangkok. Never regained consciousness after a motorbike crash on Koh Samui

Outpouring of love for UK man fighting for life after horrific Koh Samui motorbike smash last Sunday

Twist of fate saw a young Australian die on Ko Samui last Thursday as his fast motorbike lost control

Deadly danger of motorbikes in Thailand, 2 dead in 1 day while an Australian’s dreams are smashed

Swede dies in motorbike crash after 5 days in Thailand seeking to marry his 27-year-old fiancé from Roiet

Canadian the latest foreigner killed in a motorbike accident in Thailand early on Friday in Pattaya

Harrowing scene as Canadian cries for his dead wife at early morning accident in Kanchanaburi

Confusing traffic lights and reckless driving may have caused death of French tourist in Ayutthaya

Police investigate Ukrainian teacher’s death after a hit and run traffic incident in Sa Kaeo province

Tragic death of a beauty queen and two others in a road accident near Khon Kaen University is a loss