Bad news for the Thai economy as loan growth falters while consumer confidence fell off a cliff in April

Thailand’s economy faces mounting danger as lending stalls and inflation surges, while consumer confidence sinks to a four-year low. Businesses warn that the Middle East conflict risks worsening exports, tourism, and household debt as economic pressure intensifies.

Thailand was hit on Tuesday by stark economic warnings as the Bank of Thailand, business leaders and Ipsos revealed collapsing consumer confidence, near-frozen loan growth, rising household debt and intensifying inflation risks linked to the Middle East conflict. Despite 2.8% GDP growth, exports are forecast to contract, tourism faces disruption and SMEs and households remain under severe pressure. At the same time, soaring energy costs, tightening credit and deepening fears over the US-Iran conflict are rapidly darkening Thailand’s economic outlook for the second half of 2026.

Thailand’s economic outlook darkened sharply on Tuesday after a series of assessments exposed growing pressure across the financial system, businesses and households. The warnings came from the Bank of Thailand, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, and Ipsos.

Together, the reports cited weakening growth, deteriorating confidence, and rising inflation risks. These findings arrived one day after Thailand reported first-quarter GDP growth of 2.8%.

However, economists and business leaders quickly cautioned against optimism. Imports continued rising, inflation accelerated and lending growth almost stalled. Consequently, pressure intensified across the grassroots economy entering the second quarter of 2026.

Thailand faces weakening growth, rising inflation and fading confidence after fresh economic warnings

The Bank of Thailand revealed that commercial bank lending expanded by only 0.2% year-on-year during the first quarter. Therefore, Thailand’s credit system effectively stagnated. Officials said the slowdown reflected weaker economic activity and tightening financial conditions.

In particular, SMEs and households faced growing financial stress. Mr. Somchai Lertlapwasin, Assistant Governor for Financial Institutions Supervision at the Bank of Thailand, said the banking system remained financially strong overall.

Nevertheless, he warned that economic pressure was increasingly affecting loan quality and profitability. Commercial banks still maintained strong capital positions, liquidity and reserves. Therefore, regulators believe the sector can withstand additional volatility.

However, lending trends revealed a widening divide across the economy. Large corporations continued accessing credit as operating costs surged. Specifically, companies borrowed more working capital after sharp increases in energy and raw material prices. Those increases followed escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Bank lending stalls as corporate borrowing rises while SMEs and households face tighter credit nationwide

Meanwhile, SME and retail lending continued to contract. Banks became increasingly cautious about extending loans to vulnerable borrowers. Consequently, smaller businesses faced tighter access to financing. At the same time, households struggled with rising living costs and weakening incomes. Banks also feared worsening bad debt risks. Therefore, lenders tightened credit standards further during the quarter.

The Bank of Thailand said financial institutions continued restructuring debt for vulnerable borrowers. Additionally, banks maintained support through the “You Fight, We Help” assistance programme. Even so, pressure on borrowers remained severe throughout the quarter.

The central bank reported non-performing loans at 535.8 billion baht. That figure represented 2.85% of all loans in the banking system. Importantly, regulators said NPLs had not accelerated. Furthermore, the pace of new bad debt formation slowed across major loan categories. Some borrowers also resumed repayments during the quarter.

Household debt risks deepen as bad loans stabilise but financial pressure intensifies nationwide

As a result, Stage 2 loans declined to 7%. However, the central bank still warned of significant financial stress ahead. Officials said slowing economic activity was weakening debt repayment capacity.

Additionally, high living costs continued to squeeze household finances. Declining incomes also intensified pressure on SMEs and retail borrowers. Meanwhile, Thailand’s household debt burden started rising again. The debt-to-GDP ratio increased following accelerated spending late last year. Consumers increasingly relied on credit cards and home loans during late 2025. Consequently, financial vulnerability deepened entering 2026.

Mr. Somchai warned that grassroots borrowers remained particularly exposed to deteriorating conditions. Therefore, retail lending trends may continue weakening throughout the year.

The banking sector also faced falling profitability during the quarter. Net profits declined compared with the previous year. Primarily, lower policy interest rates reduced banks’ interest income. Moreover, commercial banks cut lending rates to support struggling borrowers.

Thai banks face weaker profits as Middle East conflict and lower interest rates squeeze margins further

At the same time, many institutions increased provisions against future risks. Those risks stemmed largely from the continuing Middle East conflict. Consequently, banks entered the second quarter under increasing pressure despite strong balance sheets.

The central bank’s warning coincided with a sharply weaker private-sector outlook. The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking maintained its GDP forecast at only 1.2% to 1.6% for 2026.

However, business leaders warned the conflict’s economic impact was worsening faster than expected. Inflation forecasts also rose sharply. The committee now expects inflation between 2% and 3% this year. Previously, the forecast ranged between only 0.2% and 0.7%. Therefore, businesses now expect significantly higher cost pressures throughout the economy.

Ms. Pimjai Leeissaranukul, President of the Federation of Thai Industries, chaired the latest private-sector meeting. Also attending were representatives from the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Thai Bankers’ Association.

Business leaders warn Middle East conflict may sharply worsen inflation, exports and growth outlook

Together, the group assessed mounting economic risks linked to the Middle East conflict. Ms. Pimjai said the conflict had entered its third month without resolution. Furthermore, the Strait of Hormuz had still not resumed normal operations. Energy infrastructure damaged during attacks also remained under repair.

Consequently, global energy prices stayed elevated. Business leaders warned that supply disruptions were already affecting economic activity. Specifically, shortages of raw materials and energy supplies threatened production capacity. The aviation sector showed some of the earliest impacts. Flights between the Middle East and Thailand faced growing operational difficulties. As a result, tourism flows from the region weakened.

Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounding the conflict continued to intensify. Therefore, the committee warned that risks to Thailand’s economy may exceed current estimates. Exports are now expected to contract between 0.5% and 1.5% this year.

Consequently, pressure on manufacturers may intensify during coming quarters. The committee also warned that shortages of industrial inputs could lead to further disruptions. Therefore, business leaders urged urgent energy restructuring measures. Specifically, they called for expanded renewable energy production.

Energy shortages and rising conflict risks threaten tourism, exports and Thailand’s industrial production

They also urged reduced dependence on imported oil and gas. Additionally, the committee supported accelerated investment under the “Reinvent Thailand” initiative. Ms. Pimjai said proposals would be submitted directly to the Prime Minister and Labour Minister. The proposals focused on economic resilience and structural reform measures.

Meanwhile, labour shortages emerged as another major concern for industry leaders. Business leaders warned that labour-intensive industries faced severe worker shortages. Consequently, production, exports and competitiveness may weaken further.

The committee called for urgent short-term and medium-term labour measures. Specifically, business leaders supported extending work permits for foreign workers already in Thailand. They warned that sudden labour losses would severely disrupt production systems. Additionally, the private sector called for a more systematic labour management strategy. Officials said future labour planning must balance economic, social and security concerns.

Despite worsening economic conditions, the committee welcomed recent anti-corruption measures introduced by the government. Ms. Pimjai thanked the government for appointing the Coordinating Committee for Combating Corruption on May 18.

Industry leaders push labour reforms, energy investment and anti-corruption measures to support growth

She described the move as a concrete step toward strengthening anti-corruption enforcement. The private sector also supported regulatory and licensing reforms. Furthermore, business leaders backed increased use of technology to improve transparency.

They said technology could reduce discretionary authority and simplify procedures. Consequently, officials believe governance standards could improve over time. The committee also argued that stronger governance would support Thailand’s longer-term OECD ambitions.

The latest warnings coincided with an extraordinary collapse in consumer confidence. The Ipsos Global Consumer Confidence Index showed Thailand recording the world’s sharpest monthly decline.

Moreover, the drop was also the largest across the Asia-Pacific region. Ipsos linked the collapse to economic uncertainty, inflation and geopolitical instability. Dissatisfaction with government economic measures also intensified consumer anxiety. Thailand’s National Index dropped to 45.5 in April.

Consumer confidence in Thailand records world’s sharpest monthly decline amid inflation fears in April

That represented a collapse of 10.9 points within one month. Consequently, confidence fell to its lowest level since the survey began four years ago. Ipsos described the decline as Thailand’s second-worst confidence collapse after the Covid-19 shock in 2020.

Pimtai Suwannasuk, senior client manager at Ipsos Ltd, said confidence deteriorated rapidly during April. Previously, sentiment improved following government stimulus programmes and election expectations. However, consumers later saw no concrete policies addressing worsening economic conditions.

Therefore, confidence reversed sharply. The survey showed rapidly escalating financial anxiety across Thai society. Seventy-one per cent of respondents described Thailand’s economy as “bad”. That marked a 17-point increase within a single month. Meanwhile, consumers became increasingly reluctant to spend.

More than half of the delayed purchases of major household goods. Additionally, 66% reported cutting spending and exercising greater caution. Almost half increasingly bought discounted products. Furthermore, 47% spent more time deciding before purchases.

Thai households cut spending as job fears, living costs and Iran tensions erode confidence sharply

At the same time, consumers remained heavily dependent on private vehicles despite rising costs. Forty-nine per cent said they could not live without a private car. Job insecurity also intensified sharply during April.

Almost half of the respondents worried about employment stability. Meanwhile, 56% felt less confident about investments, retirement savings and education funding. Consequently, long-term financial confidence weakened significantly. Ipsos also identified deep concern over international conflict.

Thai respondents ranked among the world’s most worried populations regarding geopolitical tensions. The survey focused heavily on the US-Iran conflict. Thirty-three per cent believed tensions would continue until year-end. Another 25% expected the conflict to continue even longer. Consequently, fears over energy prices and living costs intensified further.

The survey also revealed growing frustration over Thailand’s broader direction. More than half believed the country was moving in the wrong direction. Corruption ranked among the public’s leading concerns.

Inflation, corruption and economic pessimism dominate concerns as Thai optimism collapses further

Forty-nine per cent identified corruption as one of Thailand’s biggest problems. Inflation also returned to the top five concerns nationwide. Additionally, poverty, crime and international conflict remained major anxieties.

Even higher-income households became significantly more cautious. For the first time, affluent consumers showed greater spending discomfort than lower-income groups. Ms. Pimtai said wealthier households increasingly feared long-term economic deterioration. Future financial expectations also weakened sharply.

Only 36% expected improved finances during the next six months. That compared with 50% only one month earlier. Consequently, optimism collapsed across all income levels.

Ipsos concluded that Thai consumers had entered a period of emotional and financial caution. The survey covered respondents aged between 20 and 74. Data came from multinational Ipsos surveys conducted between November 2025 and April 2026. The report combined findings from several major international studies. These included the Ipsos Mobility Survey, What Worries the World, and the Global Consumer Confidence Index.

The worsening outlook emerged despite positive headline GDP growth data released earlier this week. Thailand’s economy expanded by 2.8% during the first quarter. Growth came largely from private investment, government spending and technology exports.

Technology exports lift GDP growth but weaker production and inflation darken the economic outlook

Digital technology and AI-related exports expanded particularly strongly. The technology sector recorded growth exceeding 45%. Moreover, the sector achieved 12 consecutive quarters of expansion. However, economists warned the gains remained narrowly concentrated. Benefits failed to spread across much of Thailand’s manufacturing base. Consequently, many sectors continued to weaken despite headline growth.

Meanwhile, energy prices threatened additional inflationary pressure throughout the economy. The National Economic and Social Development Council, Commerce Ministry and JSCCIB projected Brent crude averaging US$90.3 per barrel this year.

Domestic fuel prices are also expected to remain elevated. Authorities additionally expect a 50% reduction in fuel excise taxes. Nevertheless, inflation pressure continued building across households and businesses alike.

Thailand now faces simultaneous pressure from slowing credit growth, rising inflation and weakening confidence. Moreover, geopolitical instability continues disrupting supply chains, tourism and business planning. The combined warnings released Tuesday painted an increasingly fragile picture for Thailand’s economy entering the second half of 2026.

Further reading:

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Budget Bureau warns Finance Minister that Thailand’s economy faces acute crisis with rising public debt

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