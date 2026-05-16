Eight people died after a freight train smashed into a packed Bangkok bus, dragging it 50 metres before it burst into flames beside Makkasan station. More than 20 were injured as witnesses reported failed barriers, explosions and screams from trapped passengers.

At least eight people were killed and more than 20 injured after a freight train smashed into a crowded passenger bus at a Bangkok railway crossing on Saturday, dragging the vehicle 50 metres before it erupted into flames beside the Airport Rail Link’s Makkasan station. Witnesses described screams from trapped passengers, repeated explosions and thick black smoke engulfing central Bangkok as firefighters battled the inferno and rescue teams pulled victims from burning wreckage. Meanwhile, investigators are examining claims that crossing barriers failed before the collision, intensifying scrutiny of Bangkok’s troubled transport infrastructure after a series of recent rail and construction disasters.

A freight train slammed into a passenger bus near Bangkok’s Airport Rail Link Makkasan station on Saturday afternoon, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 20 others.

The collision triggered a massive fire near Asok-Din Daeng Road in Huai Khwang district. Moreover, several cars and motorcycles were damaged in secondary collisions around the crossing.

Police investigators at Makkasan station received an emergency alert through the 199 hotline at 3.42 pm. Consequently, firefighters, rescue workers and police officers rushed to the scene within minutes.

Bangkok freight train collision kills eight after bus becomes trapped on crowded rail crossing site

Initial reports stated that a freight train struck a passenger bus and a motorcycle before fire engulfed the area. Witnesses described hearing repeated explosions while flames spread through the bus.

Meanwhile, thick black smoke rose above central Bangkok and halted surrounding traffic. Rescue teams later discovered eight bodies inside the burned vehicle after firefighters controlled the blaze.

Furthermore, at least 24 people suffered injuries during the collision and subsequent fire. Some victims suffered burns, while others sustained fractures and trauma injuries.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the freight train travelled from Chachoengsao province to Bang Sue station. According to preliminary findings, the bus became trapped across the railway crossing during severe congestion.

Bus dragged 50 metres through Bangkok crossing before erupting into flames beside heavy traffic lanes

As a result, the train crashed directly into the stationary vehicle and dragged it about 50 metres along the tracks. Moments later, the bus erupted into flames. Subsequently, nearby motorcycles and cars also caught fire after being struck by debris and wreckage.

Emergency responders treated victims beside the railway tracks before transporting them to nearby hospitals. Meanwhile, firefighters continued spraying water onto burning vehicles as explosions echoed through the area.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was expected in central Bangkok on Saturday evening following the disaster. At the same time, senior transport officials travelled to the crossing to oversee emergency operations and monitor developments.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat inspected the scene alongside transport and railway officials. Representatives from the Ministry of Transport, the State Railway of Thailand and the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority remained at the crossing throughout the afternoon.

Investigators examine crossing barriers as officials oversee deadly Bangkok rail disaster scene closely

BMTA director Kittikan Chomduang Jaruworapolkul also attended the site while investigators began examining the damaged crossing and vehicles. Authorities stressed that the exact cause remained under investigation. However, witness testimony and online footage quickly focused attention on the railway barriers.

Several witnesses said the crossing barrier failed to lower before the train arrived. Furthermore, video footage circulating online appeared to support those accounts. The recordings appeared to show the barrier remaining upright moments before impact.

However, authorities did not immediately verify the footage. Instead, investigators collected videos, photographs and witness statements for detailed examination. Mr Chadchart said severe congestion may have prevented the barrier system from operating properly.

Officials from the Ratchathewi district also told the governor that traffic had blocked the crossing before the collision occurred.

Witnesses describe warning alarms, trapped traffic and failed attempts to stop the approaching train

Consequently, the bus remained stranded directly on the tracks while vehicles crowded around it. Witnesses described scenes of confusion and panic moments before impact. Meanwhile, warning alarms reportedly continued sounding across the crossing.

Motorcycle taxi driver Somkid Tosoi said warning signals operated normally before the collision. However, he said traffic congestion prevented vehicles from moving clear of the tracks. According to Somkid, the bus remained stuck in the middle of the crossing while surrounding vehicles blocked all movement.

At the same time, Somkid saw the freight train approaching from Chachoengsao at speed. He said he shouted warnings and blew his whistle toward the bus driver. Meanwhile, train staff also attempted to signal danger to motorists near the crossing.

However, the train could not stop in time. According to witnesses, the freight train carried a heavy load at the time of the collision. Somkid said the impact produced a massive crashing sound heard across the area. Then, the train pushed the bus along the tracks before flames erupted from the vehicle.

Bystanders rushed into the flames as trapped passengers screamed for help inside the burning bus

Initially, the fire appeared manageable. Consequently, bystanders rushed toward the wreckage to rescue trapped passengers before flames intensified. Somkid said some passengers screamed for help from inside the bus while others appeared unconscious or seriously injured.

He described hearing continuous cries for help as smoke poured through shattered windows. Meanwhile, flames spread rapidly across the bus interior and roof. Thick smoke soon covered the crossing as emergency crews attempted to reach trapped victims.

Another witness, identified only as Aun, 38, said he had stopped his Audi before the crossing shortly before impact. Suddenly, he heard two loud crashes. Moments later, debris struck the side of his vehicle.

“When I turned to look, I saw the train pushing the bus away and flames erupted almost immediately,” he said. Aun said the collision unfolded within seconds. Consequently, he believed his own vehicle could also have been dragged into the wreckage.

Firefighters secure wreckage while investigators gather footage and inspect damaged crossing systems

Later, Aun discovered an injured person trapped beneath his vehicle with what appeared to be a broken leg. Therefore, he reversed the car so rescuers could pull the victim free. The injured person was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

Aun also praised motorcycle taxi riders who helped clear traffic as the fire intensified. Meanwhile, witnesses feared further explosions as flames spread between damaged vehicles near the crossing. Several people later reported hearing a loud blast from one burning vehicle while firefighters continued operations nearby.

By late afternoon, firefighters finally brought the main blaze under control. However, recovery operations continued for several hours beside the tracks. Rescue workers searched the burned bus while investigators photographed wreckage scattered across the crossing.

Deadly Bangkok collision renews scrutiny over rail crossings after recent transport disasters there

Meanwhile, police officers established cordons around the area and redirected traffic away from the scene. Burned motorcycles, shattered debris and damaged vehicles remained scattered beside the railway line. The passenger bus was almost completely destroyed by fire, while nearby vehicles suffered severe heat and impact damage.

Officials continued removing wreckage into the evening while forensic teams inspected railway equipment and crossing systems. Authorities also collected surveillance recordings and online footage from witnesses near the scene.

Mr Siripong said reports claiming the bus became stranded across the tracks remained unconfirmed. However, he acknowledged that the freight train carried a heavy load during the collision. Transport authorities said all relevant agencies would cooperate fully with the investigation. Meanwhile, officials promised additional updates after investigators reviewed more evidence.

Saturday’s disaster renewed scrutiny over Bangkok’s transport infrastructure and railway crossing systems. The collision followed another major train crash earlier this year in Nakhon Ratchasima that killed 32 people. Moreover, the latest disaster came only days after a road subsidence incident on Charan Sanit Wong Road.

Bangkok has experienced several transport and construction incidents during the past six months, including road collapses, infrastructure failures and severe traffic disruptions.

Witnesses near the Makkasan crossing said accidents frequently occurred in the area before Saturday’s collision. Somkid said previous incidents involved motorcycles, pedestrians and vehicles trapped near the railway tracks. Moreover, he said weekday congestion around the crossing regularly created dangerous traffic conditions.

Investigators are expected to examine traffic management procedures, signalling systems and barrier operations. Authorities are also reviewing witness testimony, online recordings and physical evidence collected from the crossing.

Central Bangkok traffic paralysed for hours as hospitals receive victims from the deadly collision site

Large sections of the area remained closed on Saturday evening while emergency teams continued operations. Traffic around central Bangkok remained heavily congested for hours after the crash.

In addition, rail services near the area were disrupted during the emergency response. Hospitals across Bangkok received multiple emergency admissions linked to the collision. However, authorities did not immediately release the identities of those killed.

Relatives of passengers later gathered near hospitals and the accident scene seeking information about missing family members. As darkness fell, firefighters continued cooling operations around burned vehicles and debris. Meanwhile, police guarded the crossing while investigators documented evidence beside the tracks.

The full scale of the disaster became clear only after rescue workers completed searches inside the wrecked bus. By Saturday evening, the confirmed death toll stood at eight. However, more than 20 victims remained in hospital following one of Bangkok’s worst transport disasters in recent months.

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