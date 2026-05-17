Alarm grows over Koh Phangan’s expanding Israeli community as MPs warn of security risks, illegal businesses and foreign influence, while Phuket authorities tighten enforcement amid threats of arrests, visa cancellations and deportations.

Mounting concern over the growing Israeli presence in Thailand’s tourist centres has triggered political warnings, embassy alerts and intensified police scrutiny, with an Economic Party MP calling for an investigation into Koh Phangan over security risks, illegal businesses and foreign influence. The issue has rapidly escalated beyond the island after claims that thousands of Israelis now live there long term. In the meantime, fresh warnings from the Israeli embassy warn its nationals about arrests, deportations and tougher enforcement against foreigners in Phuket.

An MP from the Economic Party has called on state agencies to investigate the growing Israeli community on Koh Phangan, warning the situation could create security and sovereignty risks for Thailand.

A high-profile visit by Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday sought to reassure local residents. It comes as concerns about foreign influence on the southern island of Koh Phangan are growing.

Before that, on Thursday, May 7, list-MP Chris Potranandana said around 4,000 Israelis now live on the island on a long-stay basis. In addition, he said another 3,000 Israeli tourists are currently staying there. However, he stressed that not all Israeli nationals were problematic and said his remarks were not intended to stigmatise any nationality.

Thai MP warns expanding Israeli presence on Koh Phangan may bring wider security and business risks

Mr Chris said the issue now extends beyond Koh Phangan residents. Moreover, he said, concerns have spread across Thailand as the Israeli presence continues expanding in tourist areas. He linked his warning to the wider conflict involving Israel in the Middle East.

Consequently, he questioned whether Thailand could eventually become exposed to external security risks tied to regional tensions. He said Israel maintains adversarial relationships with several countries in the region. Therefore, he argued that authorities should examine the possible implications for Thailand more closely.

Mr Chris also raised concerns over alleged misconduct involving some Israeli visitors and long-stay residents. Specifically, he cited complaints involving noise disturbances, drug use and illegal business activity.

According to him, some foreigners operate informal hotels, schools and retail outlets without proper licences. Furthermore, he alleged that some financial transactions bypass the local economy through foreign-based applications. As a result, he questioned whether the surrounding communities receive meaningful economic benefits from those businesses.

Israeli gathering sites and visa-free concerns trigger tougher scrutiny from Thai authorities nationwide

He also referred to religious gathering sites, including Chabad centres operating in tourist destinations. Consequently, he warned that such locations could become potential targets during periods of international conflict.

In addition, he questioned the long-term impact of Thailand’s visa-free entry policies. He suggested authorities review whether current measures remain suitable as foreign populations continue growing in resort areas.

The comments came as the Embassy of Israel in Thailand issued a fresh warning to Israeli nationals in Phuket following reports of stricter enforcement measures against foreigners.

The statement appeared, also on May 7, on the Facebook page Israel in Thailand and was written in Hebrew. According to the embassy, provincial authorities planned to strictly enforce local laws and regulations. Consequently, offenders could face the maximum penalties permitted under Thai law.

Israeli embassy warns Phuket visitors of arrests, deportations and stricter local law enforcement

The embassy also warned that serious violations could lead to visa cancellations and deportation proceedings. Notably, the statement singled out driving offences and warned there would be zero tolerance for driving without a licence.

It added that offenders would face court action without exception. Meanwhile, authorities also planned expanded awareness campaigns to provide tourists with more information about Thai laws and local regulations.

The embassy’s warning quickly gained traction online. Moreover, many commenters supported tougher enforcement against foreigners accused of breaking Thai laws. Several comments focused directly on Thailand’s visa-free programme.

Some users demanded stricter screening measures. Others called for the programme to be reviewed or cancelled entirely.

Pai synagogue concerns and tourist complaints fuel wider scrutiny of Israeli visitor conduct in Thailand

The embassy has issued similar guidance before. Last year, it introduced behaviour guidelines for Israeli nationals visiting Pai district after complaints from local residents.

In particular, residents raised concerns about the conduct of some visitors in the northern tourist town. Local unease also emerged over the establishment of a Jewish synagogue in Pai. Consequently, the issue attracted wider national attention.

Thai law enforcement officials later met Avi Bitton in Phuket to discuss complaints involving Israeli tourists in several destinations. The locations included Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, Phuket and Pai. Furthermore, discussions also covered complaints linked to illegal business activity and nominee arrangements involving foreign nationals.

Illegal Phuket travel firms deepen pressure for tougher action on foreign nominee businesses

Bitton reportedly supported Thailand’s right to take firm legal action against Israeli nationals found violating Thai laws.

Specifically, the discussions addressed illegal tourism businesses and other unauthorised operations. The latest embassy warning has therefore added to wider scrutiny surrounding foreign behaviour in Phuket and other major tourist destinations.

In one recent case, police arrested an Israeli national in Phuket on April 8 for allegedly operating a travel agency illegally through a Thai nominee. Officers from the Department of Tourism and Tourist Police led the operation.

During the investigation, authorities identified two companies allegedly operating in breach of Thai law. The companies were named Gmat Hospitality and Andaman Sunday. Consequently, the case intensified pressure for stricter enforcement against illegal foreign business activity in Thailand’s tourism sector.

Further reading:

Anutin visits Koh Phangan as nominee crackdown shows 68% of firms with foreign ownership links

Blitzkrieg on foreign firms and enterprises on Koh Phangan continues with French owned resort busted

35-year-old Frenchman arrested on Koh Phangan on Sunday for rape as island-wide swoop nets 6 suspects

Ten foreign Poker players arrested in a police swoop on a rented house in Koh Phangan on Tuesday night

Russian-Chinese Koh Phangan alliance to sell drugs to foreigners. Accused entered Thailand illegally

Sex, drugs, business and work abuses linked to expats targeted this week by police raids on Koh Phangan

Ten arrested and two illegal hostels shuttered on Koh Phangan as fierce crackdown continues on the island

Crackdown aimed at upending foreign business trade moves from Koh Phangan to Phuket. Four arrested

Crackdown to wipe out foreign business abuses and ownership on Koh Phangan & Koh Samui intensifies