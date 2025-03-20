Thailand’s parliament has passed a landmark alcohol bill, lifting advertising restrictions and scrapping the 2-5 pm sales ban. Supporters hail it as a win for small brewers, but concerns remain over ministerial regulations and whether the Senate will approve it.

Thailand’s parliament on Wednesday passed a landmark alcohol law, which lifted restrictions on advertising and at the same time abolished the ban on the sale of alcohol from 2-5 pm. Indeed, the new provisions saw decisive votes on Wednesday. However, the new law must be passed by the Senate. After that, it will furthermore be subject to ministerial regulations. On Wednesday, People’s Party MP Thaophipop Limjittrakarn said he hoped the freedom expressed by parliament on Wednesday is not lost when the law comes into force on the ground.

The Thai House of Representatives has passed a landmark bill overhauling the country’s alcohol regulations. Most significantly, and going against world trends, the new law removes key restrictions on advertising and sales.

In brief, the new Alcohol Control Bill replaces a 2008 law. Certainly, the passage of the law on Wednesday was greeted with popular acclaim. Undoubtedly, it is particularly seen as a victory for Thailand’s small brewers and a boost for the country’s emerging craft alcohol industry.

The repeal of Section 32, which previously restricted alcohol advertising, will, of course, be opposed by anti-alcohol lobby groups.

Repeal of Section 32 marks a major shift in Thailand’s alcohol policy despite opposition from lobby groups

In turn, they can be expected to lobby the government to roll back Wednesday’s decision when regulations are issued. Indeed, this was a key concern of at least one MP after today’s historic session in parliament.

Previously, the provision had led to legal action against ordinary citizens for posting images with beer logos. Certainly, it prevented small breweries from promoting their products. The House overwhelmingly voted 371-1 against retaining the section, marking a major shift in policy.

Critics of the previous law had long pointed out its inconsistencies. For instance, major brewers benefited from international sponsorships, while local businesses were subject to strict domestic controls.

Brands like Chang and Singha gained exposure through global sports sponsorships, including the English Premier League and Formula One. At the same time, small businesses in Thailand struggled to gain visibility.

Lifting of Thailand’s 2-5 pm alcohol sales ban seen as a major step towards modernising liquor regulations

Certainly, another major change in the new bill is the abolition of Thailand’s long-standing 2-5 pm alcohol sales ban.

Originally introduced in 1972, the restriction was a legacy of a past junta government. However, it has long been criticised for lacking relevance in modern society, particularly among foreign tourists staying in the kingdom. The lifting of the ban is expected to benefit businesses and consumers alike.

Despite passing the House, the bill must still go through the Senate. Notably, here its fate remains uncertain. The upper chamber, controlled by the Bhumjaithai Party, has been a source of political unpredictability.

It comes as a cohort of its members face a police investigation for collusion in the 2024 Senate election. However, supporters of the bill are optimistic about its prospects.

Supporters of Thailand’s alcohol bill remain optimistic despite uncertainty surrounding Senate approval

Pheu Thai MP Chanin Roongthanakiat, who played a key role in the bill’s development, hailed the move. He especially saw it as an important step in boosting Thailand’s soft power.

“This amendment will allow small entrepreneurs and community beer and liquor producers to promote their products. It makes them recognised and accepted internationally, truly enhancing our country’s soft power,” he said.

People’s Party MP Thaophipop Limjittrakarn, a long-time advocate for small-scale brewers, also celebrated the bill’s passage. Having been arrested in the past for running a microbrewery in Bangkok, Mr Thaophipop was emotional. Indeed, he has staked his political career on championing such reforms to support independent producers.

Certainly, on Wednesday, he declared his political mission complete with the new law passed.

Concerns over Thailand’s new alcohol law raise fears of ministerial overreach and potential corruption

He warned, however, that ministerial regulations could still create barriers and called for minimal government interference.

“Today, let’s cheer first. The first round is over, but there are still more rounds to watch out for,” he cautioned.

During the parliamentary session, some concerns were raised, particularly regarding Section 34 of the bill. At length, this allows officials to issue warnings to businesses instead of ordering immediate closures.

Some lawmakers feared this discretion could lead to corruption. However, the committee overseeing the legislation assured them otherwise—in short, that clear regulations would be put in place to prevent misuse of authority.

The bill, comprising 38 sections, passed with a vote of 365-0, with three abstentions. The overwhelming support reflects growing recognition of the need to modernise Thailand’s alcohol laws. Moreover, it shows that Thailand sees a future for itself in this industry.

Thailand’s craft beer movement, led by groups such as Beer People, has long campaigned for fairer regulations. The recent passing of the Community Alcoholic Beverage Bill in January 2025 was another milestone. In summary, that bill allows for smaller brewing concerns to be established. Undeniably, this signals the beginning of a major shift in policy.

Thailand’s craft beer industry expected to benefit as restrictions on alcohol advertising are lifted

The kingdom has long had a duopoly of giant beer producers who have been enormously successful. Indeed, their success underpins the excitement over today’s new law.

Under the previous regulations, individuals and businesses faced fines of up to 50,000 baht for displaying alcohol-related content. In effect, that was interpreted as advertising. The new law removes these restrictions while maintaining guidelines for responsible marketing.

Supporters of the bill argue that allowing small businesses to advertise will create a more competitive market. They will additionally showcase Thailand’s unique alcoholic beverages on the international stage.

However, much depends on the next phase of the legislative process. With the bill now heading to the Senate, industry stakeholders and legislators will be watching closely. They will especially want to see if the reforms become law on the ground.

Further reading:

Closure of Phuket bars and alcohol restrictions turn off prospective foreign tourists says survey

Blow for travellers: strict rules, no bars and entertainment venues allowed to open in Phuket

Phuket plan is going ahead despite cabinet referral with TAT targeting 3 million visitors by the end of 2021

Phuket still to reopen by July 1st but key economic agency predicts a 99% wipeout in tourist arrivals

Thailand still plans to attract foreign tourists in the last quarter of 2021 targeting 4 million visitors