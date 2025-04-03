Miracle at Chatuchak site as rescuers detect what appears to be survivors alive. One woman confirmed

Rescuers at the Chatuchak disaster site detect signs of life as a woman is confirmed alive. Hopes rise as teams work through the rubble, with reports suggesting two more survivors may be trapped. Governor Chadchart urges caution but praises the rescue effort.

There were signs that a miracle may be beginning to happen at the Chauchak disaster site on Thursday. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed reports that a woman has been detected alive. However, some rescuers suggest that there may be two further people alive in the collapsed structure as rescuers move into targeted areas of Zone B and C near the collapsed fire escape and elevator areas. Certainly, the Bangkok city boss urged caution but at the same time praised the tenacity and spirit of workers at the site.

There are tentative signs that the tireless efforts to reduce operation at the collapsed General Building may eventually pay off. On Thursday morning at 9 am, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed that a woman’s voice had been heard late last night.

Firstly, an underground signal was detected as rescuers had suspended heavy machinery and dispersed into a new area of the collapsed structure.

Meanwhile, the search operation is focusing on Zones B and C. At the same time, they are particularly looking at the fire escape and elevator areas.

The incident last night gives rescuers renewed hope as voices detected deep within the collapsed structure

The incident last night, which the governor confirmed as the voice of a woman, previously indicated someone alive as a two man team dug deeper. Between 9 pm and 10 pm, the rescuers heard faint sounds.

Indeed, one rescuer had to ask another to confirm that it was a survivor. He replied that certainly it was. Additionally, he said it sounded like a woman’s voice. After that, the rescuers were able to identify the voice using technology and an audio device. They lowered it and asked the person below to confirm their location. In turn, they were shocked when she did so.

“Then, they still didn’t believe it. They used a scanner and found traces of a body. Then they dropped a sonar device and said that if someone was alive, they should knock 1, 2, 3. It was like they heard a sound coming back. The team assessed it, and there was still a small hope that there might be survivors, which is consistent with what the experts thought, to go to the fire escape,” explained Mr. Chadchart.

However, Governor Chadchart emphasised that he did not want to raise hopes only to have them dashed. At the same time, he stressed that the rescuers will not lose hope.

Governor Chadchart warns against raising false hopes but confirms that the rescue team will not give up search

Indeed, he praised the rescue team, including K-9 dogs and firefighters, for working tirelessly through the night. He explained that the crews were using heavy machinery intermittently to listen for calls for help.

Progress halted last night at 9 pm and again at 1 pm on Thursday.

In the meantime, they were getting nearer to the woman’s voice. In short, it is essentially tjust 3 meters from them. Nevertheless, the way is blocked with heavy steel joints.

“Last night, we had to lift all night, cut, lift, lift. You can see the crane working. This morning at 6:30 am, we removed 3 sheets, about 60 tons. Then we will start digging by hand. The estimated depth is about 3 meters, but there is steel everywhere inside. I have to thank the volunteer team and the international team who stayed all night. They worked tirelessly.”

The Bangkok governor repeatedly underscored the need to be cautiously hopeful at this time. Nevertheless, he confirmed that medical teams are on standby and protocols in place in case any survivors were found.

Rescue teams work tirelessly with heavy machinery to get closer to the trapped woman amid steel obstacles

“The fire escape is the place we have been searching for a long time. We finally found it. It was completely covered up. We started to make a hole in it. The point with the vital signs is about 3 meters below. We are not giving up hope, but don’t get your hopes up too much. The signs are still not very clear. After we lifted out 3 pieces of concrete slabs, we started to dig a hole in it. The medical unit in the area, which is responsible for the military and police, prepared doctors and ambulances.”

If we assume that we reach it, there are protocols. We have to give saline first. We have to look at potassium. Afterwards, some of the volunteers or rescuers, Mr. Lek Fan Den, confirmed that hopes of rescuers have been buoyed since last night.

Indeed, there are reports that a second cavity has been discovered where a man’s voice has been heard.

Presently, the rescue teams believe they have a chance to recover at least three people alive from the building wreckage. Certainly, what appeared yesterday as a tragedy is coming back to life as hopes flare.

