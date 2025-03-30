4 Chinese men nabbed by police as trying to remove 32 large files from the Chatuchak disaster site zone

Four Chinese men linked to a contractor were caught taking 32 files from the Chatuchak disaster site. Spotted by the media, they were later stopped by police. The Bangkok governor confirmed no permission was given . A legal case is now being pursued .

Police from Bang Sue Police Station on Sunday intercepted four Chinese men linked with the Chinese contractor at the collapsed building site of the new Auditor’s General Office. At length, the men had entered the declared disaster zone and removed 32 files. After that, they made their escape over a wall towards an awaiting pickup near Bang Sue Junction. An alert media crew spotted the men, and they were later intercepted by police. Afterwards, the District Chief of Chatuchak lodged a complaint with local police seeking legal action against the four men for breach of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act 2007. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt was at the site and confirmed that the four men had no permission to remove the documents. Later, the men were temporarily released by police pending further legal action.

Police in the Bang Sue area of Bangkok arrested four men after they tried to carry official documents from the disaster area where a 30-storey building collapsed on Friday. The new headquarters of the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) collapsed on Friday during the earthquake tremors from an 8.2 earthquake near Sagaing in Myanmar.

Presently, there are already 12 confirmed deaths in that disaster, but this will certainly rise to 22 and possibly far higher, with up to 80 workers still missing on the site.

Bangkok governor declares disaster zone as global rescue teams join search for trapped workers in rubble

Previously, on Saturday, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt declared the 11-rai site a disaster area. In short, this was understood under the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act 2007.

At length, this is a particularly painful moment for families, some of whom are on-site and being comforted as they await news.

At the same time, crews from all over the world, including Israel and the United States, are assisting Thai rescuers. In particular, heavy cranes are being used, K9 rescue dogs and a powerful underground scanner.

Before this, on Saturday, Governor Chadchart confirmed that there are indications that 15 people may be alive in the ruins. Security officials have confirmed this and are working against time to bring some of them out alive.

Thai media crew spots suspicious activity as men remove files from disaster site without the required permission

However, on Sunday, a Thai media crew spotted something unusual. In brief, they saw four men enter a container that served as a site office. After that, the men appeared to emerge with 32 folder files. They then made off over a wall towards Bang Sue junction, where a pickup was waiting.

Certainly, the reporters wasted no time. In turn, they alerted police at the scene, and police officers from Bang Sue police station intercepted the vehicle.

They simultaneously recovered the 32 files. At length, these details concern the construction process and appear to focus on the interactions between site building contractors and regulators.

Significantly, at least one of the men confirmed that he was the director of the site. Indeed, all four men are understood to be employees of a Chinese local contractor.

The original contract for the state auditor’s headquarters was approved by the cabinet in 2020. In particular, the budget was ฿2.56 billion.

Investigation into Chinese contractors intensifies as police recover files linked to construction deal

Afterwards, the contract was awarded to a joint venture between Italian-Thai Development PLC and China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Company Ltd. The contract was valued at ฿2.136 billion.

Certainly, as of Friday, there had been 22 disbursements in connection with the project, totalling ฿966.80 million.

On Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Bureau confiscated the 32 files. Indeed, some of these were dropped on the ground as the four men attempted to escape from the site. Reporters with the Thai news media took photos of this as it happened.

Afterwards, police released the men temporarily. At length, they claimed the files were needed to make an insurance claim following the disaster.

At the same time, the 32 files were examined by senior Metropolitan Police Bureau officers who were at the Chatuchak site. These included Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and Police Major General Noppasin Poolsawat.

Authorities examine recovered documents as police expand probe into possible negligence and fraud

Afterwards, Police Major General Noppasin said police would have experts study the files. Meanwhile, they would also reach out to insurers for the project to ascertain if this information was required.

Significantly, a massive police investigation into the Chatuchak disaster has been launched. At this time, the focus is on autopsies, medical forensics and obtaining interviews from all parties to the disaster.

After that, a determination will be made if there is a case to answer. Indeed, whether there is a criminal case of manslaughter or negligence. The senior officer assured the public and the families of the victims that no stone will be left unturned.

Later on Sunday, the district chief of Chatuchak in Bangkok filed a complaint with police over the actions of the four men.

Certainly, it appears that they breached the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act. In this respect, the penalty is up to three years imprisonment and a fine.

Officials question motive behind unauthorised removal of files as Chinese envoy meets Thai Interior ministers

Nevertheless, the bigger concern for police is whether there was another motive for this. In the end, it was confirmed that the four men did not have permission to remove the documents from the site.

Indeed, governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who was working tirelessly at Chatuchak, had checked with staff to see if any permission had been sought or given.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday, along with Deputy Minister of the Interior Ms Sabida Thaiset, met the Chinese ambassador to Thailand Mr Han Zhiqiang at the Ministry of the Interior.

Notably, Ambassador Han is a specialist earthquake engineer. The Chinese envoy assured him of China’s support.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul later established a fact-finding panel under the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act, Section 13.

After that, he visited the Chatuchak site, donned a hard helmet and told reporters that he believed the building collapse was due to cement that had not yet been properly set during the construction of the building.

Therefore, the earthquake’s impact, when the termors occured, were devastating.

