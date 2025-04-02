Things turn darker at Chatuchak site as rescue crews bore deeper while a Hungarian tourist gate crashes

Rescue teams uncover body parts as efforts intensify at the Chatuchak collapse site, while a Hungarian tourist disrupts proceedings by demanding access. Relatives grow anxious as time runs out, the smell of death lingers and tensions escalate among those awaiting news.

On Wednesday, hope for those underneath the rubble of the collapsed Auditor General building in Chatuchak began to flicker. It came after rapid progress in removing rubble since Monday and a flat-out work schedule. On Wednesday, workers began to discover more body parts while reporters caught the smell of death during wind changes. This happened as rescuers removed huge slabs and cut through stones to reach further down and inside the mound. Meanwhile, tensions rose at the site earlier on Wednesday when a hot-headed Hungarian demanded access and attempted to disrupt recovery proceedings. At the same time, the newly arrived foreign tourist criticised rescue operations.

Additionally, there were reports of dissatisfaction among those with loved ones still trapped, as they were rapidly running out of time and mental strength. Following some hope on Tuesday, the atmosphere at the collapse site in Bangkok is growing darker. On Wednesday, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt ordered rescuers to work full steam ahead. Indeed, on Monday night, up to 100 tonnes of rubble had been removed.

Certainly, that pace did not slacken on Wednesday as a calculation was made that time was running out. Meanwhile, there is still a flicker of hope for survivors, but presently it is beginning to falter.

Rescuers discover body parts as heavy machinery cuts deeper into rubble at Bangkok disaster site

“Heavy machinery brings risks of collapsing debris,” explained Governor Chadchart on Wednesday. “But we are in discussions with an international team of experts, and I accept all criticism so long as I can improve things.”

Nevertheless, the signs are not particularly good. On Wednesday, as rescue workers used heavy equipment to cut through rubble and open up new areas, they found body parts.

This came after using backhoes to remove large slabs obstructing Zones A and D. Later, two body parts were found in Zone D, and in Zone B, other body parts, including fingers and tufts of hair, were discovered.

At the same time, human remains were decomposing.

Later, when reporters examined the progress of the rescuers, they smelled the unmistakable scent of death, especially when the wind blew or shifted.

Families of the missing endure anguish as Prime Minister visits and officials address rising tensions

Certainly, this all filters back to the tense and distressed relatives waiting at a special tented area of the site. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra took time to visit, particularly meeting women waiting for news of their loved ones.

Afterwards, Government House spokesman Jirayu Huangsap was questioned about the security situation at the site. He was asked to comment on reports of discontent and disturbances.

In response, he assured reporters that it was not linked to the PM. However, he acknowledged the stress and fragile mental state of those who are suffering.

“All team members are well aware of the hardships faced by officials and the mental state of the relatives and families of those affected,” he told reporters.

Hungarian tourist demands site access, claiming friends are trapped, as tensions escalate further

Meanwhile, Governor Chadchart has affirmed that his work will continue. He particularly assured families that the job would be finished and hope would not be abandoned.

Before this, while Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s convoy was at the site, a bottle fell on the windscreen. It caused a crack in the PM’s official vehicle. She had travelled to the site previously with a small group of people, including aides.

However, before PM Paetongtarn arrived, there was another visitor, a rather surprising and unexpected one. At 5:30 am, a Hungarian tourist arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Paying his taxi a ฿4,000 fare to Pattaya, he insisted on being taken directly to the site. Upon arrival, he demanded security guards give him access.

Of course, he was stopped by them and concerned workers. Nevertheless, the Hungarian man insisted and tensions escalated. He claimed to have friends and compatriots buried under the rubble. He subsequently criticised the rescue operations for being tardy.

While being driven to the site, he reportedly told his bewildered taxi driver that he was going to bring an end to chaos at the site.

For example, he mentioned seeing many cranes and diggers idle on video reports.

Tensions ease after security intervenes, but taxi driver left unpaid and frustrated by wasted time

Eventually, some men managed to persuade the Hungarian that he could not access the site. Indeed, the confrontation ended with gatekeepers and him finding some camaraderie.

Basically, the standoff ended when police and military officers intervened. This significantly altered the Hungarian man’s attitude. Before that, he had attempted to force his way past guards.

Meanwhile, the taxi driver was less than pleased.

The taxi man told reporters that the Hungarian was drunk and had not paid him fully for the return trip, causing him to lose time.

“He said he was going to Pattaya but insisted on visiting the scene first,” the taxi driver said. “He owed me ฿300 baht from the airport ride, but he thought it was ฿4,000. I had no idea he would act this way and waste five hours of my time.”

Worst Earthquake tremors to hit Bangkok in nearly 70 years with at least 4 people dead. Toll may rise

