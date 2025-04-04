Son of a local politician arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old student in Chainat after his obsession with her turned deadly. Police were told he harassed the victim and her family. The suspect confessed, citing jealousy and intoxication as drivers of the crime.

A 19-year-old graduating high school student was murdered by her boyfriend on Wednesday in the central province of Chainat. Afterwards, her mother wept as she told reporters that the son of a local politician became obsessed with her daughter and, at the same time, terrorised her family. On Thursday, Hankha Police arrested the young man and put him behind bars. The body of the young woman was found on Thursday evening by two farmers, after being mistakenly identified earlier by one as a shop doll left behind by a trader. Such was the beauty of the young woman, who also had a bright career ahead of her.

A 33-year-old Thai mother wept on Friday as she awaited to bury her only daughter. The doll-like body of ‘Nong Focus’ was found by two farmers on Thursday evening, in the perimeter of a field.

The tears and grief has been unbridled since Thursday night in the Hankha District of Chainat Province in central Thailand.

Previously, the owner of the land, 49-year-old Mr. Supachai Suriwong, had seen what he thought was a doll. From afar, the figure seemed small and the skin was white, just like the petite young 19-year-old who had been murdered earlier by her spurned boyfriend.

Tragedy strikes as a 19-year-old woman is found dead in a field, her mother left heartbroken at a local temple

Before that, 62-year-old Suchart Rungruang had been tending to the field the night before. He had turned on a torchlight. Certainly, he had spotted a pool of blood but it failed to rouse his suspicion.

It was only on Thursday evening at around 5 pm that both farmers met up on the land.

Mr. Suchart asked his colleague about the peculiar figure and when he recalled the blood, both went to investigate. At length, they discovered the body of the young woman and immediately summoned the police.

Afterwards, police did not take long to find the culprit, particularly after they spoke to 33-year-old Ms. Jiranan Premthong, the mother of the young Mathayom 6 student. Indeed, Friday was to have been her graduation day from Hankha Pittayakom School.

In contrast, a terrible one—her body was instead in the morgue. It would later be moved to Wat Rat Bamrung, where her distraught mother waited.

Between the tears and grief, you could feel and sense the pride and hope this relatively young mother had for her only daughter.

Investigation reveals the young man behind the crime was obsessed with the victim and harassed her family

However, there was also a villain. Indeed, that was the young man apprehended by police at his home on Thursday night.

Mr. Nopphanat was obsessed with Nong Focus. The adopted son of a local politician and provincial assemblyman, he had formed a relationship with her.

According to Ms. Jiranan, the young man had taken indecent photographs of her teenage daughter last year. Furthermore, he had posted them on social media before the matter was addressed. This was in June last year. Subsequently, Nong Focus’s mother warned her daughter not to associate with the young man.

Instead, she had urged her daughter to focus on her studies and her career. The 19-year-old certainly had a bright future ahead of her. In addition to graduating from school, she secured a place in the Sciences Marketing Programme run by Kasetsart University.

Ms. Jiarada was preparing in the coming days to take her only daughter to visit a dormitory for young students. In particular, she had seen it as a means of escape for her daughter from her aggressive young suitor.

The tragic final days before her death and the sinister harassment that led to the young woman’s murder

She told reporters that Mr. Nopphanat had harassed her daughter and her family in recent months. For example, he would stop his car and rev his engine. After that, he would throw objects on the roof of their house. In November 2024, there was another post of her daughter on social media.

Despite this, it is clear that Nong Focus met up with Mr. Nopphanat before she was killed sometime before Wednesday night. On the same day, she had messaged her mother on LINE saying she was going to eat with friends.

Later on Thursday evening, she was called to the site where the remains were found. She still cannot accept that her beautiful young daughter is dead.

Police arrest the suspect after he confesses to the crime, claiming jealousy and intoxication as excuses

Afterwards, Mr. Nopphanat was arrested by investigators at Hankha Police Station. He was held in custody at the station despite strong objections from his shocked father. The father insisted that Mr. Nopphanat had not committed the murder and was a ‘good boy’.

Nevertheless, both evidence and the suspect himself suggested otherwise. The young man initially denied any knowledge of assaulting Nong Focus. She was hit by a blunt object in the head.

However, when police produced evidence of blood on a motorbike, blood-soaked clothes, and in particular Nong Focus’s smartphone, the game was up. He admitted committing the act. He said he loved the young woman and was consumed by jealousy. In addition, he was drunk at the time.

Further reading:

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

Death sentences for the gruesome Pattaya murder of German property mogul Mr Ralter Mack in July 2023

Germans linked with Ralter Mack murder behind bars in Pattaya with strong evidence in the case

Grim end for German property mogul in Pattaya, body cut up and sealed in a freezer by his callous killers

German property broker and partner quizzed as they impound black SUV in the Ralter Mach case

Police have identified two young women who may have parked the car of missing German in Pattaya

Police launch a full probe into the death of Finnish national near Pattaya with his throat cut in bed

UK man’s killer behind bars after shooting him off his motorbike on Thursday at point-blank range

Pattaya police hunt down the killer of a UK man who had just returned to Thailand from Britain

Mother of murdered woman at the hands of a suspected serial killer calls for the death penalty to be meted out

Killer sentenced to death for the 2nd time for the murder of a woman 7 months after being paroled

Thai Justice Minister promises to push legal measure for the castration of rapists with public support