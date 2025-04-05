An EVA Air flight from Bangkok to London made an emergency landing after pilots discovered a fault with the front landing gear. The Boeing 777 circled for hours to burn fuel before landing safely. It follows a mid-March suicide scare on the same route.

A Bangkok to London EVA Air flight made an emergency landing on Saturday in Bangkok. Later, an EVA Air spokesperson confirmed that the Boeing 777’s Captain had made the decision after a flight check revealed problems with the plane’s front landing gear. The flight had taken off at 1:01 PM. After that, the flight had to use up excess fuel and fly in a circular path to the north of Bangkok for hours before it landed later in the afternoon.

There has been another scare on an EVA Air flight from Bangkok to London’s Heathrow Airport. It comes following a scare previously in mid-March when a passenger attempted to commit suicide on the same flight.

Certainly, today’s scare was different but just as frightening for passengers aboard. EVA Air Flight BR67 took off at 13:01 from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

However, the flight did not proceed far before the pilots discovered a problem with the craft’s front landing gear. Therefore, they took the decision to declare an emergency landing.

EVA Air flight circles central Thailand for hours to burn fuel before returning to Bangkok safely

Before they could return, however, they was forced to burn fuel. In brief, the pilots made sure that the flight’s weight would be safe before it landed. Certainly, flight-watching enthusiasts quickly noted the Boeing 777-36N, registration B-16738, pursuing an irregular flight path.

Basically, the aircraft flew around Bangkok and central Thailand in circles — sometimes small circles and sometimes more expansive. Indeed, at one point the flight nearly reached Chainat province.

The flight, with a full load, eventually landed back at Suvarnabhumi Airport safely. A spokesperson for EVA Air congratulated the flight crew and pilots of the aircraft for professionally responding to the situation.

EVA Air praises pilot and crew after emergency landing and reassures public of flight safety focus

Passengers were met and assisted off the flight by airport emergency crews. The EVA Air spokesperson assured the public that safety was the airline’s priority.

Previously, on March 15th, Flight BR 67 cabin crew were forced to intervene after finding a person trying to commit suicide. At length, this was in the toilet on the Bangkok to London flight as it began its descent into London.

Tragedy was also avoided in that situation, with the man attended to by a doctor on the flight. He was additionally given first aid by the flight crew.

