Thai Deputy PM offers condolences as 179 die in fiery South Korea plane crash. Flight 7C2216 from Bangkok crash-landed at Muan Airport, with bird strikes suspected. Rescue efforts only recovered two survivors. Two Thai women were among the victims.

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit, the Minister of Transport, on Sunday, offered his condolences and support to South Korean authorities after a horrific passenger plane crash at Muan International Airport in southeast Korea on Sunday morning. Flight 7C2216, which departed from Suvarnabhumi Airport in the early morning with returning travellers from Thailand, crash-landed before exploding into a ball of flames. At length, 179 of the 181 people on board perished. These included two Thai women whose identities have not yet been revealed.

Two Thai nationals were among 175 passengers on the Jeju Airways flight that crash-landed on Sunday morning in South Korea. At this time, it is understood that 179 of the 181 people onboard the flight from Bangkok lost their lives in the accident.

Previously, it was reported that one of the two survivors on the aircraft indicated that the problem was caused by a bird strike on the aircraft. In addition, air traffic control at the airport had warned of the possibility of bird strikes.

Indeed, data from South Korea shows that Muan International Airport has a significantly higher incidence of bird strikes. Data indicates that the bird strike rate for the airport was 0.09%. In contrast, this rate is 0.018% for Gimpo Airport and 0.13% for Jeju Airport.

Muan International Airport sees increased bird strike rates, raising safety concerns after the fatal crash

The relatively new airport was opened in 2007 and serves South Jeolla Province in southeast Korea.

It is understood that most of the passengers were South Korean nationals returning from holidays and stays in Thailand. The two Thai nationals were reported to be women aged 25 and 45 years.

On Saturday, Government House spokesman Jirayu Huangsap told reporters that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul to coordinate the government’s response.

Jeju Airlines Flight 7C2216 departed from Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday morning at 2:11 a.m. Thai officials at the Ministry of Transport confirmed that the plane departed from parking bay F6 on runway 02R.

Thai officials confirm details of Jeju Airlines flight’s departure as investigations into the crash continue

Afterwards, it was forced to attempt an emergency landing. The plane crashed on its second attempt after its landing gear failed to deploy.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) President Keerati Kijmanawat confirmed on Sunday that the plane showed no signs of abnormality when it left Bangkok.

Officials underlined that Suvarnabhumi Airport operates to the highest standards, including a bird-repellent system, runway lighting, and regular maintenance.

In the meantime, Thailand’s Minister of Transport and Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit offered his condolences to the families of those onboard the flight. Furthermore, he assured South Korean authorities that Thailand would assist in any investigation into the tragedy.

Thailand pledges support for South Korea and victims as crash investigations into the Jeju Airways flight open

The plane is said to have landed at speed, skidded along the runway, and crashed into a fence, leading to an explosion. Nearly everyone aboard the plane was killed in a massive fireball.

In turn, massive rescue operation was launched, but there was no hope for nearly all aboard the craft. The crash into the guardrail occurred at 9:07 a.m. local time.

Acting South Korean President ordered the full emergency response. His Chief of Staff, Chung Jin-suk, coordinated the response.

Later, the Yonhap news agency confirmed that 179 of the 181 people onboard, including 175 passengers and 6 crew members, had perished.

