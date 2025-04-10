Booming kiddies tours business operated by an Israeli special forces veteran smashed by Tourist Police

Israeli ex-special forces soldier David Gozlan arrested on Ko Phangan after running illegal child-focused tours. Tourist Police caught him leading 72 kids over three days. Crackdown intensifies on foreigners breaking Thai business and employment laws.

An Israeli special forces veteran who had seen action was arrested this week for providing child tours on Ko Phangan. The arrest of 45-year-old David Gozlan came following three days of surveillance by Tourist Police on the island. He was later taken into custody and faces legal proceedings. In the meantime, Tourist Police Chief, Police Lieutenant General Saksira Puek-am took the opportunity to warn foreigners breaking Thailand’s strict Foreign Business laws and work-related restrictions.

A former Israeli special forces officer has been arrested by the Tourist Police on Ko Phangan. Police swooped on 45-year-old David Gozland at the Wang Sai Waterfall on Tuesday. Previously, police had conducted an intensive investigation into a substantial tourist business being operated by Mr. Gozlan. This was particularly aimed at entertaining children and taking them on treks and adventures.

Fees ranged from ฿800 per day to ฿8,000 for a weekly package. In addition, the Israeli used minivans and offered a range of treats for scenic visits to a waterfall, a beach, or even a café.

Gozland charged fees and led scenic child tours after weeks of investigation by Thai tourist police

According to police, Gozland led groups of 10 to 30 children of foreign nationals at a time. Over several days of surveillance, officers witnessed him arranging meals, providing bottled water and paying entry fees of ฿20 per child. He also coordinated transport.

Certainly, this was behaviour consistent with that of a professional tour guide. During the operation in which he was detained, Gozland was found with 23 children under his supervision at the waterfall.

The suspect had reportedly advertised his services via WhatsApp, operating a group under the name “Exploring Nature with Uncle.”

Through this channel, he accepted bookings directly from parents. He offered itineraries to popular spots including Wang Sai Waterfall, Khom Beach, Zoo Café and even Wat Maduawan Temple. In addition, he often tailored trips to the children’s preferences.

WhatsApp used to promote illegal tour business with visits tailored to popular child-friendly locations

The excursions were priced at ฿800 for a single-day trip and up to ฿8,000 for a week-long package.

Notably, police surveilled the illicit operations on April 6th, 7th, and 8th. Subsequently, over the three days, the Israeli’s business catered to 72 children.

Tourist Police Chief, Police Lieutenant General Saksira Puek-am, commented on the case. He confirmed that operating tours or providing tourist guide services in Thailand was a regulated occupation. Indeed, only licensed Thai nationals can engage in such activity.

Tourist Police began investigating after receiving complaints from the public about a foreigner illegally operating as a guide.

The profession is strictly reserved for Thai nationals under Thai law. Foreigners must obtain specific business licences through the Tourism Authority of Thailand to engage in any tourism-related commercial activities.

Business catered to dozens of children across three days with Police Chief confirming a breach of Thai tour laws

Police later confirmed that Mr. Gozland operated without any license or official oversight.

During questioning, the Israeli admitted to leading the tours and confessed to operating without proper permits. He also confirmed that he had formerly served as a soldier in the Israeli special forces. Furthermore, he had seen combat before arriving in Thailand.

Gozland now faces multiple charges, including working without authorisation and running an unlicensed tour business. In addition, he will be charged with violating employment restrictions placed on foreign nationals.

He was handed over to the Ko Phangan Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The arrest comes as Thai authorities are in the midst of a crackdown on foreigners breaking the country’s strict Foreign Business and employment laws.

This is because of an influx of illegal business operations that are controlled by foreign business owners. In addition to breaching the strict employment laws, foreign nationals are also using local nominees to operate through Thai companies.

