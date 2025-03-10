Thai police bust pretend Russian ‘mobster’ on Ko Phangan. The suspect flaunted a rifle, cuffs, and flak jacket while running a protection racket from a cannabis shop. Cocaine found on site. Police urge victims to come forward as crackdown on foreign criminals continues.

Thai police on Ko Phangan arrested a 27-year-old Russian man on Sunday. In short, he had been running a protection racket on the island. At length, Vladislav Klenov, who worked in a cannabis dispensary, claimed to have influential friends. At the same time, he intimidated others with bizarre photos of himself wearing a police flak jacket, brandishing an A4 military-style assault weapon, and handcuffs. Subsequently, police investigating the foreigner confirmed the basis for complaints received about his behaviour. These were from people the Russian had tried to intimidate with his antics.

Thai police took down a would-be Russian mobster on Sunday night on Ko Phangan. Tourist police raided a cannabis retail outlet in the Ban Tai subdistrict to arrest 27-year-old Mr Vladislav Klenov.

Indeed, this arrest only came after investigations confirmed key aspects of complaints lodged with police regarding the suspect.

In brief, Mr Klenov has been running a protection racket targeting foreigners on the island.

Russian suspect claimed to influence legal issues while intimidating others with military-style props

The cannabis shop employee suggested to those he associated with that he was influential, particularly in causing and resolving legal problems for foreigners living on the tourist island. He emphasised this power with an exaggerated and intimidating lifestyle.

This included being pictured with what appeared to be a military rifle, wearing a police flak jacket and brandishing handcuffs. On Sunday, police working on the case suggested that several foreigners had paid the Russian money for influence or protection.

Nevertheless, on Sunday, March 9th, the Russian’s delusional world came crashing down. Police raided the cannabis shop where he worked and lived. A shocked and contrite Mr Klenov told police that he worked at the outlet. Certainly, he lived there, which was part of his remuneration. Additionally, he received 17% of sales at the store.

Police found cocaine and intimidating props during a raid on a cannabis shop in the Ban Tai subdistrict

Afterwards, investigators who questioned the Russian noticed his aggressive behaviour. In turn, they tested him for intoxicating substances. The results came back positive for cocaine. Furthermore, it is reported that a small quantity of cocaine was subsequently found on the premises.

At the same time, police discovered a box with an A1 airsoft gun based on an American A4 assault rifle. In addition, police retrieved handcuffs and a police flak jacket with a Thai flag emblem on it. The suspect told police officers that he had purchased these items online.

The arrests on Ko Phangan in southern Surat Thani province are part of a wider crackdown on misbehaving foreigners.

Significantly, police believe that there may be more Russian people living on Ko Phangan who have been victims of this man’s racket. Police Lieutenant Colonel of the Tourist Police in the area has asked them to come forward.

Police urge Russian victims to come forward as a crackdown on foreign criminals continues on the island

“We urge any Russian tourists or others who have been threatened, extorted, or harmed by this individual to file complaints with Ko Phangan Police Station or contact the Tourist Police hotline at 1155,” the senior officer said.

Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phuek-am, the Tourist Police chief, pointed out that Sunday’s arrest followed a court-issued arrest warrant. Police Lieutenant General Saksira said an investigation revealed serious concerns about Mr Klenov’s activities.

Previously, the Russian had convinced others to pay protection money, suggesting that he had influential and powerful friends. In short, he claimed to be part of a mafia network.

Cannabis shop worker charged over illegal employment and drug possession after police investigation

His job selling cannabis and his swaggering lifestyle reinforced this image. In summary, the airsoft rifle, flak jacket, and handcuffs were used as props on social media to underline the message.

However, Mr Klenov has only been charged personally with working without a work permit. He additionally faces a charge of using and being in possession of cocaine, a Category Two illegal narcotic.

He therefore faces a possible prison term of up to 1 year on conviction or a fine of ฿20,000.

Nevertheless, the Russian will be more concerned about the loss of his visa and subsequently his deportation from Thailand. This is an automatic requirement under the 1979 Immigration Act for foreigners who break the law in Thailand.

