Last calls for travellers to be prepared for the Digital Entry Card (TDAC) entry system from May 1st

Thailand warns incoming travellers to complete the new Digital Entry Card (TDAC) before May 1. Foreigners must register online within 3 days of arrival or risk delays at immigration. System goes live on April 28 as officials urge early compliance to avoid issues.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, foreign consular services and the airlines are ramping up an information campaign to warn travellers to Thailand about the May 1st requirement for having a Thailand Digital Entry Card (TDAC) before entering the kingdom. The website providing the clearance will go live on April 28th for real or formal registration of arrivals for the first day of operation. The Immigration Bureau has made clear that completion of this document is mandatory for foreigners entering Thailand after that date.

Foreign embassies and governments with large numbers of travellers visiting Thailand have started to warn their nationals about the forthcoming May 1st entry clearance requirement. It comes after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok has just confirmed that the Thailand Digital Entry Card (TDAC) will go live on April 28th. Certainly, by that time, the Immigration Bureau has promised to fix the bug which excludes expats registered in Thailand as a country of residence.

In the meantime, Foreign Affairs Minister spokesman Nikorndej Balankura has also promised that an Android and Apple app for the card will soon be online.

Travellers to Thailand told TDAC must be in hand before arrival regardless of how they enter the country

“All foreign passengers will be required to fill in the TDAC, whether they arrive by air, sea or land,” said Mr Nikorndej. “The information submitted by the travellers will allow us to provide the appropriate care and assistance during their stay in Thailand.”

The TDAC is not a visa but a digital tool aimed at improving the efficiency of Thailand’s border control systems. It replaces the TM6 paper card, which had already been suspended since last year. Its development is part of a broader initiative by the Thai Immigration Bureau to modernise entry procedures and increase both security and convenience for travellers.

Previously, the Thai government abolished the old TM6 cards on April 30th last. This new system is seen as part of a more modern and streamlined approach. In addition, it will be linked to databases operated by the Immigration Bureau. Therefore it will help to enhance and bolster security.

Thailand to use Digital Entry Card for public health checks and background flagging of notable visitors

Thai authorities additionally plan on using this system as an advance notice as to who may be arriving in the kingdom. For instance, foreseeing dealing with travellers from areas with disease outbreaks or sickness. Or indeed travellers who may have a shady or questionable past.

According to Nikorndej Balankura, travellers who have visited cities or ports considered high-risk for communicable diseases in the 14 days before arrival in Thailand may be subject to additional checks. This is intended to support national health protocols and strengthen border health surveillance.

The website for the entry card can be easily completed in three steps. The first stage requires the traveller’s passport number, first name, family name, citizenship, date of birth, gender, country of residence, city/state of residence, telephone number and occupation.

After that, the second page asks for details of the trip and accommodation. Finally, the third page asks for a health declaration to comply with World Health protocols and treaties.

Travellers can make group or solo TDAC submissions and receive QR code email before arriving in Thailand

Applications may be submitted individually or in group format.

The system generates a clearance card with a QR Code which must be recorded. It can also send an email with Thai documentation to the travellers. Indeed, the arrival process has a facility whereby it can be updated after completion.

The online registration must be completed within three days before arrival. For example, those arriving on May 5 should begin their submission on or after May 2. The system will be accessible from April 28 to accommodate those landing on May 1, the date of enforcement.

The new system appears easy to work. However, during the COVID-19 crisis, such requirements and screening systems proved extremely damaging to foreign tourism numbers heading for Thailand. Certainly, this process is simply a declaration. Nevertheless, it is anticipated there may be some teething problems.

Thai Airways warns passengers to complete the TDAC before flying fearing congestion at Thai arrivals

Travellers around the world heading for Thailand are being especially reminded to prepare early.

Thai Airways issued an official travel notice on April 13 advising all inbound foreign tourists to register for the TDAC no later than three days before departure. The airline warned that passengers who fail to comply risk delays or congestion at immigration on arrival.

At that time, the Immigration Bureau clarified that people who are elderly, with disabilities or lack internet access, will be catered for at Thai airports.

Significantly, also in a warning to travellers, Thai Airways had guidance. The airline suggested that failure to complete the declaration requirement could lead to congestion at arrivals. Therefore, this may indicate that there will be some leeway.

Passengers arriving without having completed their TDAC in advance may be assisted at help points located at immigration checkpoints, although such assistance is intended for exceptional circumstances only.

TDAC must be completed before entry to Thailand. Assistance will be exceptionally offered at checkpoints

In short, the entry requirement, just like the TM6 cards, must be completed by all. This must happen before the traveller can enter Thailand. Consequently, failure to do so will require it to be finalised at the airport with the assistance of personnel. Indeed, similar to any situation previously where a traveller lost their TM6 card.

Nevertheless, the Thai Immigration Bureau has emphasised that assistance will only be provided under very exceptional cases. In short, this is something to be monitored.

Thai Airways, which increasingly flies holidaymakers from Europe and the United Kingdom, issued its guidance this week to its forthcoming passengers. Other airlines are following suit. At the same time, the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has also issued a bulletin.

TDAC entry card to be submitted within 3 days of arrival or risk being held and delayed at border points

“All foreign nationals entering Thailand, whether by air, land or sea, must complete a digital arrival card online before arrival. Travellers can register for an arrival card within three days before they arrive.”

Exemptions apply to consular staff, diplomats, and certain international organisation members, along with their dependents and authorised staff. Thai citizens returning to the country are also exempt from the requirement.

Overall, the TDAC is part of Thailand’s broader transition to digital processing for international arrivals. It is intended to streamline procedures, reduce paperwork, and provide better data-driven support for public health and immigration services.

