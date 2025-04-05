Immigration Bureau confirms the new Thailand Digital Entry Card (TDAC) will go live on April 28. A glitch affecting foreign expats’ registration will be fixed. All foreign arrivals from May 1 must register online, with help desks available for exceptional cases.

The Immigration Bureau has confirmed that the new Thailand Digital Entry Card (TDAC) will go live for travellers to Thailand on Monday, April 28th. Any person entering Thailand on a foreign passport will need to get clearance before arriving in the country. At the same time, a glitch in the system whereby foreign expats living in Thailand cannot register is going to be fixed before the launch date. Presently, Thailand is not available to travellers selecting a country of residence. Furthermore, the Immigration Bureau has promised that in exceptional cases, such as people without internet access, a help desk will be available. However, they have emphasised that this is meant for extreme exceptions only.

Thailand has announced that the new Thailand Digital Entry Card (TDAC) will go live on Monday, April 28th. In turn, this will allow all foreign arrivals entering from Thursday, May 1st onwards to register online before arrival. The requirement is mandatory for all foreign passport holders. Specifically, this includes both personal and business travellers.

In addition, it includes all foreigners staying in Thailand on long-stay visas. Indeed, this requirement is not linked to visas at all.

New entry system requires personal, travel and health details from all foreign visitors from May 1st

New tourist arrivals from May 1st will still need or be given a tourist visa, while all other visa regulations remain in place. According to the Immigration Bureau, the new system will help improve efficiency, security and at the same time, make it easier to pass through Immigration checkpoints.

The new Thailand Digital Entry Card (TDAC) site is already live and can be accessed by prospective travellers.

At length, the information required includes the traveller’s name, gender, date of birth, passport details, occupation, country of residence, and city/state. Additionally, details of the proposed stay including accommodation are required. Finally, a health declaration is further required.

The system allows for an unspecified gender while the traveller’s visa number is optional.

This week, Immigration Bureau officers clarified that expat residents in Thailand should specify Thailand as their country of residence. Presently, it is understood that this option is not presently available. Certainly, travellers are assured that it will be when the system goes live on Monday, April 28th.

Help desks to be set up for travellers unable to register online due to exceptional circumstances

Furthermore, Immigration Bureau spokespersons have confirmed that special help desks will be available for those who fail to complete the form. In particular, older, incapacitated individuals, or those without internet access. Additionally, travellers are being informed that this assistance will only apply in exceptional circumstances.

At the sametime, the Thailand Digital Entry Card (TDAC) approval will be required for all foreign passport arrivals, whether by land, sea, or air in Thailand.

Analysts see it as a precursor to Thailand being able to launch its Tourist Tax at some point in the future. Previously, this had been linked to a project coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was to be an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system.

The tourist tax has been welcomed by foreign tourism interests because it is to accompany badly needed automatic insurance coverage. The proposed amount is ฿500,000 per visitor, a small fraction of the $10 or ฿350 charge.

Meanwhile, it appears that the Immigration Bureau has taken up the running on this. In particular, the new Thailand Digital Entry Card (TDAC) process is available on an Immigration Bureau-hosted site. At the same time, this new initiative will also revive the Thailand Pass application, where the entry card system can also be accessed.

Travellers urged to register up to 72 hours in advance with updates allowed until time of arrival, on the site

Presently, the Thai Immigration Bureau is encouraging all future travellers to visit the new site (link enclosed below) and to submit for clearance early. This can be done up to 72 hours before they arrive in Thailand.

Additionally, details on the clearance can be updated on the system at any time before arrival.

However, given past debacles with entry systems operated by government agencies in Thailand, there is apprehension before May 1st. Notably, the COVID-19 emergency produced many harrowing stories, to such an extent that arrivals in Thailand plummeted to a fraction of previous levels.

Indeed, confidence and business has not yet recovered since the 2020 emergency.

This year, Thailand is targeting 38 million arrivals, still less than in 2019. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports aims to better this figure in 2025 and achieve a record year.

Nonetheless, there are conflicting reports. In particular, after a disastrous PR controversy involving a kidnapped Chinese actor in January this year. Notably, Chinese tourism has plummeted.

Tourism officials report growth in early 2025 despite warnings from industry sources and weak trends

Despite this, data and reports from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports show foreign tourism numbers up in the opening few months. Certainly, that is not what industry sources have suggested.

The Bank of Thailand, however confirms that arrivals in January 2025 were 3.7 million. In summary, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports noted a 21% rise in figures for January 2025. Certainly, this equates to Bank of Thailand figures for January 2024 of 3.03 million visitors.

However, after that, there was a drastic downturn in the industry. February 2025 saw a 15.9% drop from the month before, with only 3.119 million arrivals.

Additionally, the Bank of Thailand also confirmed a 10% drop in income recorded for the month.

In short, Thailand’s foreign tourism performance may be sinking as we await confirmation of figures for March 2025.

Further reading:

Travellers to Thailand nervous about new entry system being tested for security purposes by police

New online TM 6 forms to be filled up by all travellers to Thailand starting from May 1st to bolster security

Tourism Levy will take at least six months to implement even after a cabinet decision to approve it

New Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system coming soon with a ฿300 tourist levy and insurance

Thailand finds itself downgraded by the World Economic Forum’s Tourism index in its latest wide ranging report

Time for dithering on tourist insurance to stop as PM orders universal coverage for all visitors to Thailand

Irish man’s family turn to media when confronted with a ฿6.6 million medical bill to save tourist’s life