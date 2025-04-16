Swede clashes with rescuers after accident in Buriram caused by water bottle. Thai wife calmed tensions

A 65-year-old Swedish man crashed his pickup in Buriram after reaching for a fallen water bottle. He clashed with rescuers at the scene, but his Thai wife arrived to calm tensions. Police later warned drivers not to react to dropped items while driving.

The incident unfolded on April 15 along the Lahansai-Ban Kruad road. Responding to the scene, Police Lieutenant Colonel Manop Thongphlapphla from Lahansai Police Station detailed the events surrounding the crash.

At the site, authorities discovered a white 2025 Toyota All New Hilux Champ pickup truck overturned on its side, having struck and toppled a streetlight pole. The driver, identified as Mr. Mats, sustained minor injuries, primarily scratches on his arms and legs.

Swedish driver’s crash in Buriram traced to a water bottle that fell near the pedals while driving home

Rescue efforts were initially met with resistance from Mr. Mats, prompting concerns from responders. His Thai wife eventually arrived and assisted in communicating with him, helping to diffuse the situation.

Mr. Mats’ wife later clarified that he has been residing in Ban Sam Khoei, Tachong sub-district, Lahansai district, Buriram province for several years. She explained that after dining out, a water bottle fell near the pedals while he was driving home. In his attempt to retrieve it, the vehicle lost control, leading to the accident involving the streetlight.

She attributed his agitated state during the rescue to shock from the accident and lingering anxiety following previous surgery.

Police urge drivers to pull over safely if items fall instead of reacting while the vehicle is in motion

Police Lieutenant Colonel Manop issued a cautionary statement, emphasizing the risks associated with reaching for items while driving.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder to all drivers. If an object falls near the pedals, refrain from bending down while the vehicle is in motion. Instead, reduce speed, pull over safely, and only then retrieve the item. Reaching down while driving can result in serious accidents,” he stressed.

The damage to the streetlight will be subject to further discussion with the local authority to address its safe repair and the associated costs.

