Pope Francis dead at 88. Reforming Jesuit pope leaves behind a bitterly divided church but inspired many

Pope Francis has died aged 88, ending a 12-year papacy marked by humility, reform and global outreach. He inspired millions with his compassion and message of service but departs leaving a deeply divided Church torn between progressives and conservatives.

Pope Francis died on Monday morning in the Vatican. His death was announced by the city-state’s Camerlengo, who said he passed away at 7:35 am. The Pontiff visited Thailand in 2019, emphasising the Church’s mission to serve the poor and deprived. However, after his death on Easter Monday, he leaves behind a Church riven by division. At this time, the odds are on another progressive pope to take his place, but powerful conservative forces wish to reverse his reforms and steer the Church back to a more traditional path.

Pope Francis, the 88-year-old Pontiff and leader of the Catholic Church worldwide, has died. The announcement came from the Vatican’s Camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, in Rome.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.”

The death of the 267th Pope ends a transformative 12-year papacy. He was known for humility and global outreach. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, in 1936, he became the first Latin American and Jesuit pope.

From day one Francis lived simply and humbly with his mission to reform the Church with integrity

He was elected in March 2013 after Pope Benedict XVI resigned. From the start, Francis lived simply. For example, he declined the papal palace and stayed at Casa Santa Marta. He also paid his hotel bill personally before taking office.

Pope Francis previously visited Thailand in November 2019. During his visit, he met the King, Queen, and Prime Minister, along with key officials. He also took the time to meet his cousin, Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, who then worked in Udon Thani. Indeed, his cousin, who arrived in Thailand in the 1960s, acted as his interpreter while in the Kingdom.

This visit was part of a wider mission to reach out to small Catholic communities. Although Catholics are few in Thailand, Francis encouraged their faith and engagement. He stressed inclusion and dialogue, especially in nations where Catholics are a minority.

In Thailand, Francis praised the Church’s work in education and urged continued service to the vulnerable

Thailand is home to a small but very influential number of Catholics, making up only 0.58% of the population. However, they are heavily involved in society, particularly in administration. The Catholic Church plays a key role in education in Thailand.

Indeed, Catholic schools in Thailand are among the country’s most respected. The Pope praised their contribution during his trip. His message in Asia echoed his call for a “church for the poor.” He consistently promoted education, service, and compassion.

Recently, the Pope was treated for double pneumonia. He was hospitalised for 38 days in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. On March 23, he was discharged. Nevertheless, he made a final public appearance on Easter Sunday. That day, he rode through St Peter’s Square in his popemobile. He greeted the crowd and offered a blessing.

His final public appearances reflected pastoral devotion even as his health sharply declined in recent weeks

Shortly before his death, he also visited prisoners in Rome. Moreover, he made an unannounced stop at St Peter’s Basilica. These gestures reflected his pastoral approach until the end.

Importantly, Francis simplified funeral rites during his papacy. He chose to be buried at Santa Maria Maggiore instead of beneath St Peter’s Basilica. He had prayed there before and after each foreign visit.

The world has begun mourning his death. Tributes have come from leaders and ordinary people alike. Many admired his compassion and moral clarity. He defended migrants, condemned greed and criticised inequality. He also opposed violence done in the name of religion.

One major challenge was the Church’s abuse crisis. Initially, he was criticised for his slow response. However, he later introduced firm measures. In 2019, he called bishops to Rome to address the crisis. He required clergy to report abuse and protected whistleblowers.

Francis balanced reform and tradition while responding to crises, earning admiration across global communities

He also responded to humanitarian crises around the world. For example, he took 12 Syrian refugees to the Vatican. During the Gaza conflict, he called the Holy Family Church, the sole Catholic church on the territory, nightly. Even while ill, he maintained this routine.

His stance on many issues was often nuanced. Though he upheld Church teachings, he urged understanding. For instance, on gay priests, he once said, “Who am I to judge?” He welcomed all while standing by doctrine.

On social media, Francis reached millions. Young people especially admired him. In one speech, he told the youth, “Happiness is not an app.” His message focused on human connection and spiritual depth.

Though part of his lung was removed in his own youth, he remained active. In 2021, he had intestinal surgery. He was also treated for bronchitis in 2023. Yet he continued travelling and speaking until late in life.

As the Church prepares for conclave, Francis’s successor may inherit both his reforms and internal tensions

Now, the Church is preparing for transition. The College of Cardinals will soon meet in conclave. Around 138 cardinals are eligible to vote. Most were appointed by Francis himself. This increases the chance his vision will continue.

Possible successors include Matteo Zuppi, Pietro Parolin, and Luis Antonio Tagle. Each has been linked to Francis’s more progressive outlook. However, internal tensions remain. Conservatives may now try to reverse his reforms.

Still, his influence is likely to endure. Francis shaped the Church’s global image and mission. He reminded Catholics to serve the poor and speak the truth. His death closes a chapter—but his legacy lives on.

