Thailand has regained its Category One rating from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The news was delivered on Tuesday by Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungruangkit. Previously, Thailand was downgraded in 2015, severely impeding efforts to increase air connectivity with Bangkok and develop the country’s civil aviation sector. The news is particularly timely in light of its announced effort to target more long-haul tourists worldwide. In the short term, it means Thai Airways can resume flights to and from the United States and other American markets. Undoubtedly, it will prove to be a major boost to the kingdom’s civil aviation sector and foreign tourism industry.

On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Mr. Suriya had some good news for the tourism industry. Indeed, it was particularly good news for the country’s airline sector and Thai pilots. Minister Suriya confirmed that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had restored Thailand’s Category 1 rating for civil aviation. Previously, in 2015, the US agency had downgraded Thailand to Category 2.

Afterwards, this caused severe problems for the kingdom. In effect, it meant that no Thai airlines could fly to the United States.

FAA’s Category 2 downgrade hindered growth, preventing Thai airlines from expanding flights to the US

In addition, it hampered world airlines from increasing connectivity with Thailand. The downgrade also prevented US-based airlines from adding new routes to Thailand. This therefore froze expansion plans and lowered investor confidence.

The minister explained that Tuesday’s announcement on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) website came after a detailed inspection in November 2024.

Before, the American inspection had still highlighted 36 deficiencies in Thailand’s civil aviation sector. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) launched a strict reform plan immediately. Minister Suriya on Tuesday praised officials for working diligently to fix every identified issue.

However, after meetings between US officials and their Thai counterparts from March 10-12, these were all deemed closed issues. Therefore, the way was paved for Tuesday’s final announcement.

Thai officials fixed identified issues to secure FAA Category 1 rating and boost aviation connectivity

The minister, in particular, noted that this will allow Thai Airways to again fly to and from the United States. Indeed, he speculated that perhaps other Thai airlines may also take up this challenge.

More importantly, other international carriers may now expand codeshares with Thai airlines for broader regional connections.

The news comes on the same day that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports announced its new strategy to redirect tourism market efforts back to Western and European markets. In short, Thailand needs more high-spending long-haul tourists.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has reactivated marketing campaigns in US and European cities, including Los Angeles and Frankfurt.

Significantly, Thailand received 1.01 million high-spending US tourists in 2024. Indeed, Americans were ranked among the top five spenders after Austrians and Swedes. US tourists spent similarly to UK tourists. Basically, these foreign tourists contribute significantly more to local economies, particularly in the hotel, dining and luxury sectors.

Thailand seeks a boost in US tourism, positioning itself as a high-spending destination for long-haul visitors

In contrast, the average tourist spend was between ฿30,000 to ฿40,000, which was what Chinese tourists also spent. This underlines why Thailand is actively seeking to rebalance arrivals toward higher-value visitors from long-haul countries.

This news will certainly help with that. It will additionally mean more airline connectivity as the enhanced status is recognized by US authorities. In turn, this will mean wider acceptance of Bangkok and other Thai airports as key flying hubs.

Airlines in Japan, South Korea and Canada also reference FAA ratings, making Bangkok in particular more attractive for regional layovers.

Enhanced FAA rating attracts regional carriers and boosts Bangkok’s status as a key aviation hub

For instance, it will help with Canadian and South American markets as well as key Asian hubs connecting with Bangkok. Several Latin American carriers had delayed Bangkok plans, awaiting Thailand’s upgrade. That barrier is now removed.

Undoubtedly, it will also assist the Thai government campaign pushed in 2024 by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to develop the kingdom as an aviation hub.

The country had previously lost out to Vietnam, which achieved Category 1 status just as Thailand was demoted. Srettha’s push also included a surprise airport inspection, which sparked urgent digital upgrades and efficiency reforms.

Minister Suriya especially noted that the new status will allow Thai pilots to apply for jobs abroad. In turn, they will now be able to gain badly needed international experience.

Airlines in the Gulf and East Asia had previously rejected Thai pilot applications due to CAT2. Those restrictions are now lifted.

