Six Thai police aviation officers killed on Friday in crash off Hua Hin. Posthumous promotions declared

Six Thai policemen died on duty in the holiday town of Hua Hin in Thailand on Friday morning. They were testing a recently repaired light aircraft when it crashed into the sea off the coast. Earlier, one officer was removed alive from the wreckage but died later in Hua Hin Hospital. After rushing to the scene by helicopter, National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet praised the crew for avoiding a built-up area and ordered their posthumous promotions.

An aircraft operated by the Police Aircraft Division went down on Friday morning. The accident occurred after the plane took off from Hua Hin Airport, also known as Bo Fai.

Experts suggest that the plane, a DHC6-400 Twin Otter multi-purpose aircraft, failed to gain enough speed on takeoff.

It is suggested that this could have been caused by pilot error or a malfunction of the aircraft. The plane, delivered from Canada via the United States in 2020, was part of a ฿500 million procurement by the force.

Police aircraft delivered in 2020 may have failed to reach takeoff speed before fatal crash near Hua Hin

This model was equipped with two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-34 engines and the Honeywell Primus Apex system. It was designed for short takeoff and landing missions and could transport up to 19 passengers. The Royal Thai Police presently own three of these aircraft, all stationed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok.

It was reported on Friday that the plane had recently been repaired. The officers aboard, including pilots and mechanics, were testing the aircraft. It was planned to be used later for parachuting exercises.

It was reportedly scheduled to assist in an upcoming parachuting drill near Hua Hin.

All six officers aboard were part of the Police Aviation Division.

Aircraft was undergoing a post-repair test flight ahead of parachuting drill when it plunged into the sea

However, it appears to have lost balance, tilting to the left and dropping suddenly. On Friday, General Kittirat Phanphet, who rushed to Hua Hin, praised the crew for avoiding built-up areas in Hua Hin. The national police chief flew by helicopter to inspect the crash site.

Five of the crew were killed instantly in the crash. One pilot, Police Lieutenant Chaturong Wattanapraisan, who was rushed to Hua Hin Airport, despite extensive medical efforts to save his life, passed away hours later.

The young officer passed away at 3:38 pm from internal injuries, including a punctured lung and abdominal bleeding. Following his death, he was posthumously promoted to Police Lieutenant General and his family was granted full benefits.

At the scene onshore on Friday, Police General Kittirat took part in a moving salute and tribute to the bodies of the deceased police airmen.

Police chief leads tribute to heroic crew who avoided populated area before dying in test flight crash

The police chief later confirmed that all families will be paid full compensation. In short, the men had died while on active duty. Reports later suggested that the state would pay between ฿300,000 and ฿2.6 million for each of the deceased service members.

In addition, their heirs were also given eligibility to join the force.

The scene of the accident is near the well-known Baby Grand Hotel in Chaam, in Phetchabun province. After being reached by rescuers on Friday, the wreckage of the plane was later pulled ashore.

Divers earlier located the crash about 150 metres offshore, in front of the Bo Fai seaside restaurant. The wreckage was found shattered. The nose and fuselage had split, while the wings and propellers were mangled.

A full investigation is underway. Thailand’s Forensic Science Centre is handling the examination. The flight data recorder has sent information to Canada for analysis.

A Canadian team is expected to arrive in Thailand to assist in reviewing the black box.

Compensation and investigation confirmed as shattered wreckage recovered near Chaam resort coastline

Meanwhile, the bodies of the six men believed to be onboard were taken in an emotional parade on Friday night from Bo Fai Hospital. Once again, guards of honour were present to pay tribute and salute the officers.

Six vehicles from the Police Hospital’s evacuation centre helped transport the deceased. Paratroopers stood at attention along the procession route.

After leaving Hua Hin, the bodies were taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital in Bangkok. This is to conduct autopsies required by law.

Ceremonial rites are scheduled at Wat Tri Thotsathep Worawihan on Saturday, including a royal water-pouring ceremony and evening chanting.

