Horror plane crash in Chachoengsao kills five Chinese tourists and four Thai crew members. Flight TFT209 plunged into the ground at full throttle on its way to a paradise island. Authorities launched an investigation and DNA testing is underway to identify victims.

As the police prepare to formally identify the five Chinese tourists and four Thai aircraft crew who died in a tragic plane crash last Thursday, there are questions about what exactly happened to Flight TFT209 on its way to a paradise island in Trat. Certainly, it appears the flight crashed to the ground at full throttle with its engine running. A probe has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee (AAIC). Over the weekend, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) promised a report soon, as well as compensation for the victims. Meanwhile, on Friday, Minister of the Interior and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul suggested that such accidents can happen in any country. Nonetheless, he promised a thorough investigation into the tragedy.

Thailand’s Police Forensic Science Office promised over the weekend to confirm the identities of the five Chinese tourists and four Thai crew members who died in last Thursday afternoon’s horrific plane crash in Chachoengsao.

On Saturday, Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwpan, the Chief of the unit, explained that the task was a difficult one. It is reported that up to 80 different body parts were recovered from the scene of the crash.

Indeed, the recovery operation was halted on Friday due to poor and disadvantageous conditions.

Previously, it was reported that some 40% of the wreckage was recovered from the scene.

Minister puzzled as to why plane did not glide to land but witnesses report engine was accelerating downward

Furthermore, both eyewitness accounts and valuable video evidence suggest that the plane fell to the ground perpendicularly. In short, it fell at a 90-degree angle at the same time as the engine was still running.

The circumstances of this plane crash are already baffling seasoned flyers, not least the Minister of the Interior and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who was at the scene on Friday. The minister flies his own aircraft, sometimes even on international journeys. Mr. Anutin suggested he was puzzled as to why the plane did not simply glide to land.

Nonetheless, the evidence appears to be that the engine not only was running but appeared to be accelerating as the plane descended to the ground. This was the evidence of local witnesses in Bang Pakong, such as 56-year-old Preecha Boontham.

Undoubtedly, the plane exploded when it crashed. Over the weekend, reports suggested that not a single fragment of the plane was intact, such was the force and power with which it hit the ground. For instance, rescuers at the scene suggested that the plane embedded itself up to 10 metres below the surface.

The ground itself was a marshy swamp within a mangrove forest. The site was near Highway 7 and behind a local temple, Wat Khao Din, in the Bang Pakong District.

Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand reaches out to flying service company as experts from Cessna join probe

On Saturday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) made contact with the Thai Flying Service Company Limited. This is the owner and operator of the plane. At the same time, the crash is also under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee (AAIC) of the kingdom. In addition, experts from the US firm Cessna, the manufacturer of the C208 Caravan aircraft, are travelling to Thailand to take part in the probe.

The Aviation Authority has confirmed that the aircraft was insured. In short, there will be compensation payments for the victim’s families. The company is set to have discussions with its insurers in the coming days. The aircraft was insured under a policy that expires in March 2025.

Furthermore, industry reports suggest that the Thai flying firm enjoyed a good reputation. Significantly, the aircraft was also known to have been prudently maintained, with rigorous standards applied. Such as the replacement of all parts beyond a particular age.

Pilots of crashed plane were respected figures within the industry, with strong reputations as professionals

At the same time, the 60-year-old captain was a well-known flight instructor and teacher within the industry. He ran his own flight school. Furthermore, his co-pilot, a 30-year-old, was a well-liked professional within the industry.

The flight had taken off from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 14:46 on Thursday. It lost contact with the control tower just before 3 pm. Reports suggest that it was cleared to fly at an altitude of 5,000 feet as it left Bangkok. Later it would have flown higher. The plane had no black box but did have a flight data recorder.

The flight was TFT209, and the destination was unspoiled Ko Mai Chi in southern Trat province. This is a very small island of approximately 1.6 square kilometres, part of the Kut islands. It is only 1 km from Ko Kut in the Eastern Gulf of Thailand.

In the meantime, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has promised that the investigation into the cause of the crash will be thorough and timely.

DNA testing used to confirm identities of victims as Minister assures Thailand’s reputation will remain intact

Over the weekend, the Police Forensic Science Office was using DNA samples to verify the identities of those who perished in the disaster.

On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin praised locals for their help in the recovery process. In particular, he singled out those who came forward with equipment to help the effort as well as those who provided testimony, especially one local who made a video clip of the plane crashing to the ground.

At the same time, he was confident that the crash would not damage Thailand’s reputation. Such accidents, though tragic, can happen in any country.

“We believe that accidents can happen anywhere. We have to assess the risks and are confident that the business operators must comply with the regulations. No one violates the aviation regulations. They are quite strict. We will have to wait for the investigation results first, which I think will not be long. If all the parts are received, we will simulate it. I believe that international experts will come to inspect it together. Also, the plane is insured, so there will be compensation for third-party damages,” said the minister.

Plane pilot explains the altitude but not lack of signal as mystery surrounds the plane crash and raises concern

Meanwhile, on Friday, another pilot who took off from Suvarnabhumi Airport on Thursday not long after the ill-fated flight had questions. Firstly, he explained why the plane was flying at only 5,000 feet. In short, this was normal after initially taking off from the capital’s main airport. He pointed out the flight was approximately 10-20 miles from the airport.

He explained the Cessna Caravan C208 (HS-SKR) plane could seat 12 people. It flew at 120–150 knots an hour. That is 220-300 km an hour.

However, the plane had an ELT (Emergency Location Transmitter) device. In brief, this should have been beeping after it crashed. However, when this pilot flew over the site on Thursday, there was no signal. This suggests that it was not working.

The pilot praised the Cessna’s pilot as a respected figure in the industry. Nonetheless, there was some concern over medication linked with the pilot found in the debris.

Speculation that a malfunction led to full throttle crash as training and stability of the plane not in question

The other plane’s pilot also surmised that the plane hit the ground at a 90-degree angle. In effect, this would explain it injecting itself 10 metres into the swampy ground it fell on. The pilot also referred to video and audio footage. This shows clearly that the engine was running when it crashed.

The pilot explained that all training includes how to deal with a failed engine. The Cessna aircraft was a single-engine aircraft. It was known to be very stable. The two pilots could easily have glided it to a safe landing if required.

Therefore, something untoward occurred. In short, something which led the plane to power itself to the ground at full throttle.

