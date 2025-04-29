Third Army defends its role in prosecuting US academic Paul Chambers after fierce parliamentary criticism. Major General Winthai insists procedures were lawful amid rising tensions with the US over the controversial lèse-majesté case.

On Monday evening, former junta spokesman and present spokesman for Thailand’s Third Army came out to defend the army’s complaint filed against US Professor Paul Chambers. The extraordinary statement from Major General Winthai Suvari, speaking on behalf of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 3, followed a withering attack last Thursday on the army and security agencies by the Chairman of the Military Committee in parliament, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn.

On Monday evening, the Third Army or Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 3 came out to defend itself. This follows a dramatic public hearing last Thursday, April 24th, of the Military Committee of the House of Representatives.

Before the committee were the wife of well-known US academic Paul Chambers, Associate Professor Napisa Waiturakiat, in addition to military intelligence officers from Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 3.

The April 24th meeting, headed by Chairman of the committee Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, of the People’s Party MP, heard scathing remarks directed at the Royal Thai Army in Phitsanulok, which filed the charges.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn accuses Phitsanulok police and Immigration Bureau of wrongful action in the case

Similarly, Mr Wiroj criticised the Phitsanulok Police Station for proceeding with charges. In addition, he criticised the Immigration Bureau in Phitsanulok for revoking Mr. Chambers’ visa.

In short, Mr. Wiroj claims that the accusation of lèse-majesté against Mr. Chambers was groundless. The lèse-majesté charge under Article 112 of the Criminal Code is also accompanied by a charge under the Computer Crime Act 2007. Both charges are based on the same facts.

Mr. Wiroj and Professor Chambers claim that the case against the US academic is linked to a Facebook post in Thailand. This was in the Thai language. Iin turn, this quoted the transaltion of an English blurb written by ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. This was for an online seminar back in October 2024 hosted by Professor Chambers.

On April 8th, when arrested, Professor Chambers denied any involvement in writing or originating the piece.

On Friday, Mr. Wiroj also remarked that the Facebook post by a critic of Professor Chambers used the third-person singular “he” instead of “I.” Therefore, it should have been clear to officers involved that the basis for the complaint was not the writing of Professor Chambers.

Wiroj vows to report case to anti-corruption commission and cites flawed investigation procedures

However, Mr. Wiroj went further and attacked the environment that created such a charge. He vowed to report the matter to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). He particularly specified violations under Sections 172 and 175 of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Organic Act.

In addition, Section 134, paragraph 2 of the Criminal Procedure Code regarding a flawed investigation before proceeding with a charge. Furthermore, the MP, with a legal background, also noted potential grounds under Section 200 of the Criminal Code to prosecute all those involved. The suggestion is that the charges are linked with official harassment.

Furthermore, Mr. Wiroj suggested that officials at the Prime Minister’s Office should have been consulted to prosecute Professor Chambers. He said that this was required under the Internal Security Act 2008.

On Monday, the response from the Third Army came from Major General Winthai Suvari. Major General Winthai is a well-known Royal Thai Army spokesman and was particularly active in the aftermath of the 2014 coup d’état. This was the army coup which brought General Prayut Chan Ocha to power.

Major General Winthai responds by defending the army’s right to file complaints and monitor academics

Firstly, the army man denied that any permission was required by the Third Army to submit a complaint to the police. Indeed, he specified that the complaint was originally submitted to Phitsanulok Police on February 27th last.

Notably, this was the same day the Uyghur Muslims were transported back to China in a surprise and clandestine operation. This has subsequently drawn an angry response from the United States and seen senior Thai officials sanctioned.

General Winthai said that any person or agency can file such a complaint under Article 112 to protect the monarchy.

Secondly, Major General Winthai suggested that the case of Professor Chambers is broader than the facts reported before the Military Committee hearing last Thursday.

For instance, the army spokesman pointed out that Professor Chambers had been monitored for a long time. It was felt that his personal sentiments or views were being spread to outsiders, which was impacting the monarchy.

Army spokesman stresses investigation process and warns against treating foreigners differently in law

Major General Winthai spoke of the matter undergoing review and consideration of evidence. Moreover, he suggested that the army had been monitoring and investigating the US academic and his work. The senior officer emphasised the importance of a process before reaching a conclusion to act.

Therefore, this was the basis for the complaint filed by the army at Phitsanulok Police Station. Presently, that investigation is still ongoing at an officer level within the police.

Thirdly, the army spokesman insisted that all foreigners in Thailand are equally subject to Thai law. He warned that to suggest an exception would breach international legal principles.

Certainly, if the accused thought he was treated unfairly, there are avenues open to him and remedies under Thai law.

Fourthly, Major General Winthai took issue with the atmosphere and tone at last Thursday’s Military Committee hearing at the House of Representatives. He said that this was worrisome. The senior officer spoke of a disrespectful and insulting attitude towards army officers.

Army critical of disrespect shown at hearing and warns against misrepresentation of an ongoing legal case

In particular, he quoted some remarks made by the People’s Party Chairman, such as “stupid but hardworking, power-hungry, unintelligent, and lacking English skills.”

The senior officer said such a demeaning and condescending attitude was a serious matter for society to consider.

In brief, Major General Winthai suggested that the case against Professor Chambers was more complex and was currently being investigated. Consequently, details about it would be restricted.

In addition, he also raised an issue with one specific case being brought before the Military Committee of the House. Basically, the criminal case being investigated by the police was reviewed. Indeed, the defendant’s position was bolstered by the committee chairman.

At length, the military spokesman noted that attempts to reframe facts at the hearing could mislead the public. He warned that the committee’s debate did not necessarily reflect the full scope of the evidence involved.

The officer pointed out that technically this case was in the judicial process. Indeed, he also hinted that the substance of the case would be quite different.

Winthai calls for stricter committee procedures and defends the army’s actions under Internal Security Act

Major General Winthai lamented the comments by the committee chairman. He claimed they reflected poorly on officers and agencies linked with the case. In turn, he suggested that perhaps the regulations and etiquette of such proceedings should be tightened in the future.

Finally, he responded to Mr. Wiroj’s claims about the Internal Security Act 2008 and requiring cabinet approval. Major General Winthai said that under Section 7 of the law, the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 3 would only need cabinet approval for specific operations involving multiple agencies.

Again, he reiterated that any citizen or agency can file an Article 112 complaint with the police. Finally, Major General Winthai concluded that ISOC Region 3 acted lawfully and within its remit.

Certainly, whoever merges in the right in this tussle, there is one thing already clear. It is a particularly difficult challenge for the Thai government. It comes after US negotiators raised the issue as a key consideration in its tariff talks with Thailand. This was confirmed on Saturday by former Thai Premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

