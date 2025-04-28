Sirikanya calls on government to come clean over US position on talks after Paul Chambers revelation

Sirikanya urges the government to come clean on US concerns over the Paul Chambers case, drop charges and act transparently as Thailand risks falling behind ASEAN neighbours in crucial trade talks amid rising tensions and looming US tariffs.

People’s Party economics spokesperson Sirikanya Tansakul on Sunday thanked former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra for telling the truth about the Americans raising the Paul Chambers case as a prelude to trade negotiations with Thailand. Indeed, Ms. Sirikanya wanted to know whether there were also other cases involving other Americans. The opposition MP has called for the government itself to communicate accurately and openly with the public. At the same time, she said what was needed were solutions and management of the problem facing the country. Certainly, not the confusion and indecision presently seen. This stance is in marked contrast to other ASEAN nations already negotiating with US trade representatives.

On Sunday, the Deputy Leader of the People’s Party, party list MP Sirikanya Tansakul, called on the government to come clean about negotiations with the United States over President Trump’s tariff regime.

Her comments came following a revelation by former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra in Chiang Mai on Saturday.

Indeed, Mr. Thaksin explained that US negotiators had raised the prosecutions of well-known academic Paul Chambers, an American citizen from Oklahoma.

Thaksin reveals US negotiators raised Paul Chambers’s prosecution during sensitive trade talks with Thailand

Mr. Chambers has lived in Thailand since 1993. He is married to the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Naresuan University, Associate Professor Napisa Waiturakiat.

Mr. Chambers is the author of two critically acclaimed academic works and is a respected contributor to international publications. He also worked at Naresuan University.

He was arrested on April 8th based on a Facebook post by a critic in Thailand. This was based on translation of a blurb published in Singapore on a website operated by the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute, related to a seminar where Mr. Chambers was invited to participate in October 2024.

Mr. Chambers denied any involvement in the alleged offences when confronted by authorities at Phitsanulok Police Station on April 8th, yet he still faced prosecution. In short, he had no link whatsoever to the creation of this content.

Military Committee chairman says Paul Chambers case damages Thailand’s rule of law and foreign ties

On Friday, the Military Committee of the House of Representatives slammed the prosecution. Committee Chairman Mr. Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn said he intends to file a complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) against all authorities linked with the prosecution in Phitsanulok.

In brief, Mr. Wiroj, the People’s Party MP, believes the prosecution has damaged the country’s international relations in addition to the monarchy since one of the charges was under Article 112 of the Criminal Code.

Mr. Wiroj said the prosecution undermined the rule of law in Thailand since the basis for the charges was fundamentally flawed.

In the meantime, Mr. Thaksin on Saturday also mentioned other cases involving Americans in Thailand.

Ms. Sirikanya, the People’s Party economic spokesperson, praised Mr Thaksin for being truthful about the situation. However, she felt it was imperative for the government to inform the public. At the same time, the government must address the issue that has arisen.

Sirikanya calls for the government to verify Thaksin’s claims and speak openly about Paul Chambers’s case

“I would like to thank Mr. Thaksin for coming out and being honest. It’s a pity that it should have been someone from the government. Mr. Thaksin doesn’t hold any position in this government. He’s not an advisor or a member of the negotiating committee. Therefore, I’m not sure how trustworthy Mr. Thaksin’s words are and how they will lead to solving this issue. I would like the government, whether it’s the deputy prime minister or the prime minister who may have given this news to Mr. Thaksin, to come out and confirm to the public again that it’s true and that it’s a big deal.”

The 44-year-old MP was tipped as future Minister of Finance in the short-lived talk to form a Pheu Thai Move Forward Party government after the May 2023 General Election. Last year, she was also tipped to become the leader of the new party that emerged when the Move Forward Party was dissolved by the Constitutional Court.

At that same time, the young deputy leader of the People’s Party faces a potential political ban as 44 People’s Party members are threatened with prosecution for their role in seeking to amend Article 112 before the last elections.

Despite this, she is one of the opposition’s most penetrating voices in parliament.

Sirikanya urges the government to drop charges against Paul Chambers and resolve the growing trade issue

On Sunday, she called on the government to drop the charges against Mr. Chambers and address other issues hindering negotiations with the United States.

“As for the arrest of Mr. Paul Chambers, there is still a solution, which is to withdraw the charges. Therefore, I would like the government to come out and communicate how it will resolve the issue because it is a difficult matter for both parties,” Ms. Sirikanya declared.

Certainly, the affirmation by the Military Committee in Parliament last Friday may help the government proceed in that direction. The committee meeting was attended by Mr. Chambers’ wife, Professor Napisa Waiturakiat, in addition to officers from Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) 3. The latter is also the Third Army command which initiated the charges.

A key issue raised by Mr. Wiroj on Friday was that such a prosecution under the law would need to have acquired permission from the cabinet under the Internal Security Act of 2008.

In conclusion, Committee Chairman Mr. Wiroj on Friday suggested that the prosecution may be linked to a flawed message lost in translation. At the same time, Mr. Chambers denies any involvement in the matter.

Other cases involving Americans prompt fresh calls for transparency from Thai opposition leader

Furthermore, there may be other cases linked to American citizens. Ms. Sirikanya called on the government to come clean.

“There is also the issue of sending Uighurs back to China, which is a rather difficult issue to resolve because it will likely affect relations with China. Of course, if we do anything to the Uighurs who are still in immigration detention at this time.”

The party-list MP criticized the government for not being upfront about the talks with US negotiators.

In particular, she stated that the government was unresponsive to suggestions or questions from the opposition. Certainly, the situation with American concerns over the prosecution of Mr. Chambers and any other Americans in Thailand requires clarification.

At the same time, she urged against relying on Mr. Thaksin and contacts with individuals close to the US President. Ms. Sirikanya said that ministerial and official contact was the proper mode of communication.

Other ASEAN countries like Vietnam are far ahead as Thailand struggles to engage US trade negotiators

Indeed, that is the approach being taken by other Asian countries, particularly Vietnam at this time. The US talks are being led by US trade representatives. In particular, Jamieson L. Greer is the top US trade representative. Mr. Greer in turn reports to US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

Thailand is presently labouring under a 10% baseline tariff rate.

Interestingly, in the short term, Thai exports to the United States and indeed worldwide are up. This may be due to bulk buying or stockpiling by international customers. In March, Thailand shipped a record $29.5 billion worth of goods. This was an impressive 17.8% increase on 2024 figures.

For instance, exports to the United States surged by a massive 34.8% ahead of the April 2nd tariff announcement. Substantively, the 10% rate was imposed on April 9th. However, there is a possible loophole whereby goods in transit that arrived before May 27th are levied at the old rate.

Commerce Minister says Thailand’s export growth continues despite looming US tariff challenges

However, on Tuesday, Minister of Commerce Pichai Naripthaphan struck a positive note.

“This growth is not limited to the US market, but extends to key partners including China and the EU,” Mr. Pichai said. “Even though US tariff policies may pose challenges in the months ahead, close collaboration between the government, the Ministry of Commerce, and the private sector should keep export momentum positive.”

In the meantime, Ms. Sirikanya on Sunday stressed the government needed to be transparent and speak honestly with the Thai public. At the same time, solutions need to be proposed and acted upon. Otherwise, Thailand risks being left adrift without taking decisive action to secure a strong trade agreement with its largest customer.

Nevertheless, there is also concern about the deportation of Uyghurs from Thailand on February 27th last. This move was taken by Washington DC as a sign of bad faith. Certainly, since the United States administration was assured beforehand that no such deportation was being planned.

Subsequently, top Thai officials were sanctioned. It is believed these included travel bans to the United States. The government has not clarified this matter either. Reports suggest that among those facing bans are Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai, Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa and Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong.

Tensions escalate as Thai officials face reported sanctions following controversial deportation of Uyghurs

There are even reports that the Prime Minister may also be sanctioned.

The situation became even more difficult to fathom last week when China through its Commerce Ministry hinted at issues about ‘pleasing’ America. After that, Prime Minister Paetongtarn spoke of the need to protect Chinese partnerships with Thai firms and farmers.

Certainly, on Saturday Mr. Thaksin suggested that the United States is looking for assurances regarding the involvement of Chinese firms in Thailand’s export industry. Earlier on Thursday night, addressing the American Chamber of Commerce, he said the tariff row will mean a complete assessment of Thailand’s industrial policy going forward. He said it was a wake-up call for the kingdom.

His speech was well-received by American business leaders. The event was additionally attended by US Ambassador to Thailand Robert F. Godec.

Nevertheless, the potential talks between Thailand and the United States still appear to be postponed indefinitely. Previously slated for April 21st and later April 23rd, they have already been postponed twice.

Thai-US trade talks delayed again as Thaksin urges Thailand to rethink its industrial policy approach

The continued absence of substantive dialogue is sooner or later going to create anxiety. Even so, with a 10% baseline tariff and a 36% rate due after July 9th, the pursuit continues. Thailand already faces a fall in exports in the last two quarters caused by advanced buying and a deteriorating world trade environment.

It certainly appears the Thai government is expecting something to alter the Trump tariff regime without engaging with the Trump administration. Comments by Prime Minister Paetongtarn last week alluded to the changeable nature of Trump’s tariff regime.

There has also been much made of relying on the ASEAN bloc to negotiate a wider tariff deal. However, other ASEAN countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam are well ahead. Indonesia expects a deal with the United States by June 18th.

At this time, Thailand has not even engaged in a first round of talks with US negotiators.

