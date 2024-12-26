80-year-old Belgian man brutally attacked and robbed by a teenage gang in Pattaya on Christmas Day, left with severe head injuries. Police launch an urgent manhunt for four suspects seen on motorbikes fleeing the scene with ฿7,000 stolen from the victim.

On Christmas Day in Pattaya, Police Colonel Nawin Theerawit, the Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, ordered an urgent investigation into the assault of the 80-year-old Belgian expat.

The victim was identified only as Mr. Peter, formerly an electrician from Belgium. In a press briefing, police released a CCTV video clip showing the incident unfolding.

In short, it happened as the elderly man was walking home from the nightlife area of the resort city.

Elderly Belgian man brutally attacked while returning home from the Pattaya nightlife area on Christmas Day

Mr. Peter lives in a gated residential community in the Nong Prue area of the city, specifically in a complex called The Village, Pattaya.

On the CCTV footage, two motorbikes with two riders each are seen entering the area after Mr. Peter arrived. The motorbikes then converged on him as one of the riders dismounted. A teenager approached the Belgian man and demanded money.

However, when the elderly man attempted to walk on, he was attacked. The Belgian man held onto his wallet as the first assailant tugged at it, while another beat him savagely over the head with the weapon.

The gang then fled with his wallet on their motorbikes. In the meantime, the Belgian man lay on the ground. He staggered to his feet, making two attempts to stand, and eventually made his way to his caretaker’s home.

The time of the incident was 12:28 a.m. The wallet, it was later revealed, contained approximately ฿7,000 in cash.

Victim suffers severe head injuries as gang flees with a wallet containing approximately ฿7,000 in cash

Thirty-eight-year-old Ms. Porntip immediately alerted the police and emergency services. Later, it emerged that the 80-year-old had suffered serious head injuries. He was covered in blood when paramedics arrived at the scene. Afterwards, he was given first aid before being rushed to the hospital.

In the meantime, the Pattaya police chief has ordered no stone be left unturned in the hunt for the four teenage attackers. This is the second serious assault on an elderly foreigner in the city in recent weeks.

It follows the assault of a 66-year-old Swiss national on Sunday, December 15th. In that incident, the Swiss expat was attacked by another group of teenagers who previously vandalized his car.

