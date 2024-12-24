northern-ireland-man-questioned-by-pattaya-police-after-former-sex-worker-found-dead-in-guest-house

Northern Ireland man, 71, questioned after ex-sex worker’s decomposing body found in Pattaya guesthouse. Police probe grim discovery, with CCTV showing the pair days earlier. No signs of struggle, but mystery deepens in what UK tabloids have dubbed Thailand’s “sin city.”

A 71-year-old UK tourist from Northern Ireland has been questioned by police in Pattaya following the death of a former sex worker in the city. The decaying body of 45-year-old Duangta Khampongsom was found in a guesthouse suite on Sunday, December 22. The man was picked up later at a Jomtien Beach bar.

An elderly man from Northern Ireland is under investigation in Pattaya. Previously, police were called to a guesthouse on Sunday, December 22.

Subsequently, officers discovered the decomposing body of 45-year-old ex-worker Duangta Khampongsom inside. The woman, wearing only denim shorts with no clothing on top, is thought to have been dead for at least three days.

Furthermore, police revealed that she had fluids on her head, including clotted blood.

Caretaker discovers a decomposing body in Pattaya guesthouse after noticing foul odour from the suite

Later, 71-year-old Bearach Beataidh was identified exiting the same room on the same day. The body was discovered by the building caretaker, 57-year-old Prayoon Chinsai, who told police he smelled a foul odour from the suite. After knocking first, he entered the room and made the grim discovery.

Afterwards, investigating officers requested CCTV footage, which showed the British man emerging from the room. Previously, Mr. Beataidh was seen kissing and holding hands with the woman on Wednesday, December 18.

The death and investigation have been reported extensively in Britain. The resort city, located 93 miles from Bangkok, is notorious worldwide. Indeed, its reputation as the sex capital of the world is well known.

Pattaya’s notoriety as a sex capital causes travel agents in UK and US to refuse booking for the city

So much so that some travel agents in both the United States and United Kingdom refuse to process bookings for the city. This is despite real progress in recent years to transform the city into a family friendly destination. Indeed, the city has been voted one of Asia’s top tourist destinations in authoritative surveys.

At this time, police are conducting an intensive investigation, including detailed forensics. In addition, officers at Pattaya City Police Station have questioned the Northern Ireland man.

Police Captain Puttharak Sonkhamha gave an update on the investigation. He confirmed that the body of the woman was in advanced stages of decay. Certainly, she had been dead for at least three days. The odour in the room would have been impossible not to notice.

“It would be hard not to notice she was dead as her body was already decomposing. There was also fluid and blood on the bed,” he explained.

Mr. Beataidh, however, insisted to police that he was unaware the woman was dead. This came after he was picked up at a bar in the Jomtien Beach area of the city. The UK citizen has been questioned at length by police at Pattaya City Police Station.

In addition, Police Captain Puttharak reported that the room showed no signs of a struggle or robbery.

