Ceasefire shattered as Thai-Cambodian border erupted in gunfire and grenade attacks. Eighteen Cambodian soldiers surrendered near Sisaket amid viral reports of food and water shortages. Thai Army confirms humane treatment and international law compliance.

The Royal Thai Army is battling fresh unrest along the Cambodian border, despite a ceasefire that took effect at midnight on July 29. On Tuesday night, gunfire and grenade blasts erupted at Phu Makhuea and Chong Anma, shattering hopes of calm. Just hours earlier, 18 Cambodian soldiers laid down their arms at Sam Tae near Sisaket—an unprecedented mass surrender. Their capitulation is being tied to viral reports on Cambodian social media claiming frontline troops are going without regular food, water, and essential supplies.

Despite a ceasefire agreement taking effect at midnight on July 29, fighting resumed along the Thai-Cambodian border just hours later. Thai authorities reported multiple violations, particularly in the Sisaket border region. Officials confirmed that the Thai 2nd Army observed repeated incursions and hostile actions by Cambodian forces.

On Tuesday, Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maris Sangiampongsa, raised the issue with several international partners. He briefed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the breaches. He also reported the incidents to both the United States and China. All four nations were party to the ceasefire agreement.

Later on Tuesday night, clashes intensified near Phu Makhuea and Chong Anma. Thai forces responded to incoming fire with defensive operations. In a separate incident, the situation escalated dramatically at Sam Tae, in Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province.

Cambodian soldiers surrender at Sam Tae after Thai counterstrike following grenade and rifle attack

According to Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvari, Cambodian forces used heavy and guided munitions to shell Thai territory. As a result, the Thai military deployed a special cavalry unit to retaliate and clear the Cambodian position. The operation began swiftly and encountered little resistance.

Eighteen Cambodian soldiers surrendered during the engagement. Importantly, there was no indication of hostile intent during their surrender. Thai forces proceeded to disarm and detain them in accordance with military protocol.

Among the detainees were one Second Lieutenant, two Sergeants Major, twelve Sergeants, two Corporals, and one Lance Corporal. One of the soldiers, Sergeant Major Mom Ritthi, sustained two gunshot wounds. He was hit in the right hip and left arm. Thai medics provided immediate aid and transported him to a military hospital for surgery. His condition is now considered stable.

Thai troops also discovered the bodies of two deceased Cambodian soldiers at the site. The Royal Thai Army announced that the bodies will be returned. Officials said the process will adhere to international standards for wartime casualties.

Thai military confirms humane detention and treatment of 18 Cambodian troops captured in Sam Tae

All 18 captured soldiers are now being held in a secure location managed by the Second Army Area. Thai officials confirmed they are receiving humanitarian care. They have been provided with food, clean drinking water, clothing, and medical treatment.

Photographs later released by the Royal Thai Army showed the detainees eating together. They appeared calm and in good health. According to the army, this was done to demonstrate that the detainees are being treated properly and respectfully.

Maj. Gen. Winthai emphasised that all military actions have complied with international humanitarian law. He stated that Thailand is upholding its obligations under the Geneva Conventions. The army, he said, is committed to protecting human rights and ensuring lawful conduct during conflict.

The clash at Sam Tae occurred amid growing unrest on the Cambodian side. Over the weekend, several clips circulated on Cambodian social media. These videos showed border soldiers claiming they had no food or water. The footage quickly sparked public concern.

Cambodian Prime Minister’s wife denies frontline supply crisis as analysts cite falling morale on Thai border

In response, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s wife, Petch Chanmony, addressed the issue on July 28. She denied all claims of supply shortages. Speaking through state media, she asserted that all troops on the front line were receiving sufficient food and essential items.

She did not provide evidence or logistical details to support her claims. She also did not address the specific locations mentioned in the videos. As a result, many observers remain sceptical of her statement.

Several analysts believe the lack of supplies could have played a direct role in the surrender at Sam Tae. Some military experts argue that soldiers deprived of food and water are less likely to resist. According to one regional analyst, “Morale collapses when basic needs aren’t met. This surrender may be more about hunger than politics.”

The ceasefire, brokered only days ago, was intended to stop a surge in cross-border violence. The Sisaket border region has long been a flashpoint for tension between Thailand and Cambodia. Disputed territories, including areas near ancient temple sites, have triggered repeated confrontations over the years.

Thai army say military responses remain proportionate amid international silence on ceasefire breach

The recent clashes threaten to unravel diplomatic progress. At present, neither the United States nor China has issued a public response. However, sources in Bangkok report that both countries are closely monitoring the situation. Diplomatic consultations are expected to resume shortly.

Despite these events, Thailand continues to urge restraint. Thai officials insist that their military responses were defensive in nature. The army has also stated that all engagements followed international legal standards.

The treatment of the captured Cambodian soldiers has drawn particular attention. Thai officials have reassured observers that all detainees are being handled according to international military protocols. Maj. Gen. Winthai reiterated that Thailand would not deviate from the rules of armed conflict.

The future of the ceasefire is now uncertain. Although both sides technically remain bound by the agreement, the latest hostilities have eroded trust. Regional leaders face growing pressure to reinforce the ceasefire or risk further escalation.

Thai army holds Cambodian prisoners as leaders urge calm and await diplomatic path out of renewed hostilities

For now, the 18 Cambodian soldiers remain in Thai custody. Thai authorities have not announced when or how the detainees will be returned. Officials have said that repatriation will take place only after appropriate legal and diplomatic procedures are completed.

Meanwhile, the two deceased soldiers are being prepared for return to Cambodia. Thai military personnel stated that their remains will be handed over with full respect and dignity. The army also expressed condolences to the families of the dead.

Tensions remain high along the border. Both armies are on alert, and further incidents are possible. Thai commanders say their forces will continue to defend national territory if attacked.

Nevertheless, Thai officials emphasise that they do not seek escalation. According to Maj. Gen. Winthai, “We urge all parties to return to the ceasefire. Dialogue is the only path to stability.”

As of Wednesday morning, no new clashes had been reported. However, the ceasefire—just one day old—has already suffered serious blows. The coming days will be critical for determining whether diplomacy can hold, or if conflict will deepen.

