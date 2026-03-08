Immigration Bureau denies targeting Cambodian and Indian foreign tourists on arrival at Thai airports

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has rejected Cambodian media claims that travellers were denied entry, forced to buy return tickets and charged ฿1,000 at Thai airports, saying the reports are inaccurate and that screening follows international immigration standards.

A senior officer with Thailand’s Immigration Bureau on Friday moved to clarify the kingdom’s entry requirements after erroneous reports emerged in Cambodia. Deputy Commander of Immigration Division 2, Pol. Col. Pongthorn Pongrachatanan, rejected claims that Cambodian and Indian travellers were being discriminated against at Thailand’s main airports. The reports alleged passengers were forced to return home, purchase return tickets and pay ฿1,000 to immigration officials. Pol. Col. Pongthorn urged media outlets to report such matters accurately to prevent misunderstandings.

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau, on Friday, has moved to counter reports circulating in Phnom Penh that Thai authorities are discriminating against Cambodian arrivals. The claims spread widely on Cambodian and Thai social media.

As a result, immigration officials issued a formal clarification on March 6. The reports alleged Cambodian nationals were rejected at major Thai airports. In addition, they claimed travellers were forced to buy urgent return tickets.

Furthermore, the reports suggested rejected passengers were charged a fee of ฿1,000. However, Thai immigration officials say the claims are inaccurate. Consequently, the bureau responded to prevent misunderstandings about airport entry procedures.

Thai immigration rejects claims Cambodian and Indian tourists were denied entry and charged fees

Specifically, the allegations were linked to an English-language report published by Cambodian media outlet Khmer Times. The article claimed Cambodian and Indian tourists were denied entry at a Thai airport.

Moreover, it stated the travellers were forced to purchase immediate return tickets. The report also alleged they were charged a service fee of ฿1,000. However, Thai immigration authorities strongly rejected those claims. According to officials, the report was incomplete and misleading.

Pol. Col. Pongthorn Pongrachatanan addressed the issue on March 6. He is the Deputy Commander of Immigration Division 2. In addition, he serves as spokesperson for the division.

According to Pongthorn, the Cambodian media report was completely inaccurate. Furthermore, he said the article presented only one side of events. As a result, he warned the claims could create misunderstandings about Thailand’s immigration system. Moreover, he said inaccurate reporting could negatively affect the country’s tourism image.

Airport immigration ordered to maintain legal screening standards used by immigration authorities worldwide

Meanwhile, Pol. Maj. Gen. Kathathorn Khamthiang also responded to the situation. He is Commander of Immigration Division 2. Following the reports, he ordered officers to maintain established screening procedures at airports.

Furthermore, he emphasised that immigration checks must follow Thai law. At the same time, he stressed that the procedures meet international immigration standards. According to officials, the screening process mirrors practices used by immigration authorities worldwide.

Currently, airport immigration officers focus on screening travellers who may present risks. Therefore, officers assess several factors when evaluating foreign arrivals. First, travellers must demonstrate sufficient financial means for their stay.

Second, visitors must provide proof of accommodation or a clear travel plan. In addition, immigration officers examine travel intentions. For example, officers watch for individuals intending to work illegally while claiming tourist status. Furthermore, behaviour that threatens public order can lead to refusal of entry. Consequently, travellers who fail these checks may be denied entry to Thailand.

Officials deny forced return tickets and reject claims of ฿1,000 immigration service charge at airports

However, officials stressed that such screening is routine in many countries. Likewise, immigration authorities around the world apply similar checks at airports. Therefore, Thai officials rejected claims that Cambodian travellers are singled out.

Instead, authorities said screening decisions depend on legal entry requirements. According to immigration officials, the same standards apply to all foreign arrivals.

At the same time, officials strongly denied claims about forced return tickets. They stated there is no obligation for rejected travellers to purchase urgent flights. Furthermore, immigration authorities denied the claim that a fee of ฿1,000 is charged.

According to officials, no such service fee exists within immigration procedures. Therefore, officers do not collect money from rejected travellers at airport checkpoints.

Instead, officials explained that deportation procedures follow established international practice. When a traveller is denied entry, immigration officers transfer the passenger to the airline that transported them.

Airlines handle detention and return flights for refused passengers under standard international rules

After that, the airline assumes responsibility for the passenger. Typically, the traveller is placed in a designated holding or detention room managed by the airline. Then the airline arranges transportation on a scheduled return flight.

Eventually, the traveller is returned to their country of origin. Importantly, immigration officials said this process is handled entirely by the airline. Therefore, the procedure is not connected to immigration service fees.

Meanwhile, Thailand has recently experienced a rise in foreign visitor numbers. As a result, immigration officers have expanded screening operations at major airports. According to officials, additional personnel have been deployed to support passenger processing.

These measures follow policies introduced by Pol. Lt. Gen. Panumas Boonyalak, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau. Specifically, the policy instructs officers to facilitate entry for legitimate tourists. At the same time, it requires strict enforcement of immigration law. Therefore, immigration officers must balance travel convenience with national security checks.

Immigration urges accurate reporting as misleading stories risk confusion for international tourists

According to immigration authorities, the objective is efficient passenger processing at airports. However, officials also emphasised the importance of maintaining security safeguards. Consequently, officers continue to screen travellers under the same legal framework. In addition, the same procedures apply regardless of nationality.

Pongthorn also addressed the role of media reporting in the issue. He said inaccurate reports can quickly spread online. Moreover, such information can confuse international travellers planning visits to Thailand.

Therefore, he urged media organisations to clarify the situation. He asked journalists to correct inaccurate information already circulating online. According to Pongthorn, accurate reporting would help counter the spread of misleading claims.

Finally, he reiterated that Thailand’s immigration procedures follow international standards used by airports worldwide.

