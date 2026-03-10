Delivery driver interaction leads to arrest of 31 year old relative for rape and strangulation of beauty

Brother-in-law confesses to strangling 21-year-old “Praew” after failed rape attempt in a Chiang Mai orchard house. Waitress found half-naked in her bedroom. Suspect staged a robbery, paid a delivery rider with her money, then returned posing as a witness before police exposed him under interrogation.

Police in Chiang Mai on Sunday arrested a 31-year-old man over the murder of a karaoke bar worker whose body was discovered a day earlier at a durian orchard in Hang Dong district. The suspect lived on the same orchard property and entered the young woman’s accommodation on Thursday, March 5. An attempted rape of the young woman turned into murder by strangulation. The suspect was one of five men questioned by police during the investigation. Officers also discovered he interacted with a delivery driver at the scene shortly after the killing. The arrested man, a handyman and maintenance worker, was in a relationship with the victim’s cousin.

A 31-year-old man has confessed to killing his sister-in-law after attempting to sexually assault her inside a rented house in a longan orchard, police said. The suspect, identified as Phanuwat, also known as “Pond,” admitted to strangling 21-year-old Usa, known as “Praew,” after she resisted the attack. However, investigators said the crime unfolded after the victim fought back inside her bedroom in Hang Dong district.

Praew’s body was discovered on the afternoon of 7 March inside a house in Nam Phrae subdistrict. The discovery came after she failed to report for work at a bar in Chiang Mai. Therefore, her employer and a colleague travelled to the orchard house to check on her. When they arrived, they noticed the door was open.

However, their calls received no response from inside the building. A colleague then went upstairs to the second floor to look for her. Inside the bedroom, she saw Praew lying motionless. She immediately returned downstairs and contacted police.

Police confirm waitress dead with neck marks as officers begin questioning boyfriends and orchard owner

Officers from Hang Dong Police Station soon arrived at the scene and confirmed the victim had died. Investigators found the lower half of her body unclothed. Meanwhile, visible marks were present around her neck.

Those marks were consistent with strangulation. Police estimated she had been dead for about two days before the body was discovered. Praew was a waitress at a bar in Chiang Mai and originally from the Wiang Haeng district. However, she had been living alone at the rented house inside the orchard. Relatives later told police she had not contacted family members for several days before the discovery.

Initially, investigators examined several possible motives. These included robbery, sexual assault and personal conflict. Therefore, officers began questioning people close to the victim. Those interviewed included her current boyfriend and a former boyfriend. Investigators also questioned the owner of the land where the orchard house stood.

In addition, two other individuals described as close to the victim were interviewed. At first, police considered whether the killing might involve Praew’s former boyfriend. He had previously assaulted her during their relationship. However, officers later ruled him out after reviewing his timeline and statements.

Police question boyfriend and landowner as evidence suggests orchard bedroom crime scene staged

Meanwhile, police also questioned the victim’s current boyfriend, identified as “Fai.” He told investigators he last met Praew on 3 March. However, he said they continued communicating afterwards through the Line messaging application.

Police said his timeline matched other evidence. Therefore, he was released after questioning. Investigators also interviewed the landowner, identified as “Ah Wang.” His statement helped officers understand the layout of the orchard property and the rental arrangement.

At the same time, investigators gathered forensic evidence from the house. They noticed belongings scattered inside the bedroom. However, other valuables remained untouched. Officers also found the doorknob of another building in the orchard had been damaged.

In addition, two mobile phones belonging to Praew were missing. Therefore, police suspected the crime scene might have been staged to resemble a burglary. Investigators also believed the attacker likely knew the victim.

Suspicion falls on orchard caretaker living nearby, who later appeared at the scene posing as witness

Attention then shifted toward Phanuwat, who lived in another house within the same orchard compound. He worked as a caretaker and gardener on the property. Originally from the Yang Kham subdistrict in Nong Ruea district, Khon Kaen province, he had moved to Chiang Mai with his mother.

According to police, he worked maintaining the orchard and nearby buildings. His duties included cleaning the property and pruning longan trees. He also sprayed herbicides and carried out termite treatment. For this work, police said he earned about 12,000 baht per month. Meanwhile, he also performed maintenance work at another property in the Jed Yot area of Chiang Mai.

Importantly, Phanuwat was the boyfriend of Praew’s cousin. Therefore, investigators described him as the victim’s brother-in-law. After Praew’s body was discovered, he came forward and spoke with the police as a witness. However, investigators later noticed inconsistencies in his statements.

Meanwhile, officers interviewed a delivery rider who had arrived at the house with a parcel ordered by Praew. The rider’s timeline did not match the suspect’s explanation. Therefore, investigators reviewed nearby CCTV footage to confirm movements around the orchard.

CCTV and witness timeline expose suspect whose story collapses under questioning by investigators

The footage and witness statements further contradicted Phanuwat’s account. During questioning, officers also observed suspicious behaviour. Eventually, investigators confronted him with conflicting evidence. Soon afterwards, he confessed to the killing. According to police, the suspect described events leading up to the crime during interrogation.

Phanuwat told investigators he had been drinking alcohol at a convenience store near the orchard. Earlier that day, he had gone to the property to carry out termite treatment. However, he later returned after drinking.

According to his statement, he became sexually aroused and began thinking about Praew. Therefore, he decided to go upstairs to her bedroom. The sliding door to the room did not have a lock. Consequently, he was able to enter easily.

Inside the room, he saw Praew lying under a blanket. However, he said he quickly covered her with the blanket to hide his identity. Nevertheless, the victim woke up and began struggling. She also screamed while resisting the attack.

Suspect confesses he entered the bedroom after drinking and attacked the victim who fought back

Therefore, the suspect grabbed her neck in an attempt to silence her. However, she continued fighting and crying out. According to investigators, he then used an electrical cord from a hair straightener. He wrapped the cord around her neck and tightened it until she stopped moving.

The suspect later told police he initially believed she had only lost consciousness. However, he then removed her trousers and intended to sexually assault her. At that moment, he noticed she was menstruating. Therefore, he abandoned the attempt. Soon afterwards, he realised the victim had died.

According to investigators, he then tried to stage the crime scene to resemble a robbery. He scattered belongings around the bedroom to create disorder. In addition, he smashed the doorknob of another house in the orchard.

He also used paint thinner to wipe surfaces and door handles. Investigators said he was attempting to remove fingerprints. Meanwhile, he prepared to leave the property.

Killer staged fake robbery, then paid delivery rider using the victim’s money before fleeing orchard

However, as he was leaving, a delivery rider arrived with a parcel for Praew. Therefore, the suspect took 200 baht from her purse to pay for the delivery. After the rider left, he threw Praew’s hat and shoulder bag into a rubbish container outside the house.

He believed garbage collectors would remove the items the following morning. Afterwards, he left the orchard and travelled to his home in the Jed Yot area. Police said he then behaved as if nothing had happened.

Later, when Praew’s body was discovered, Phanuwat returned to the orchard with his girlfriend. At that time, he joined other people at the scene and spoke with investigators. However, police continued analysing evidence, timelines and witness statements.

Eventually, the contradictions in his account became clear. Therefore, officers questioned him again. Soon afterwards, he confessed to killing the victim.

Police charge suspect with intentional murder as family and villagers gather to follow case

Police arrested Phanuwat and charged him under Section 288 of the Criminal Code for intentional murder. The offence carries severe penalties. Possible sentences include the death penalty, life imprisonment or imprisonment of 15 to 20 years.

Investigators said the primary motive was sexual desire and attempted rape rather than robbery.

On 8 March, senior officers held a press conference at Hang Dong Police Station to announce the arrest. Officials from Provincial Police Region 5 and Chiang Mai provincial police attended the briefing.

Meanwhile, Praew’s relatives travelled from the Wiang Haeng district to follow the case. More than 100 family members and residents visited the police station to support investigators.

Family views body with bruised face and neck marks as villagers travel to Chiang Mai to follow case

Praew’s parents had earlier viewed their daughter’s body at the forensic department of Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital. They reported swelling on her face and bruising around the eyes and lips. In addition, they observed marks on her neck consistent with strangulation. However, the family said they were waiting for official autopsy results.

Community leaders said about 300 villagers travelled to Chiang Mai after the killing became known. Some visited the hospital while others went to the police station.

They said the group intended to follow the investigation and support officers handling the case. Meanwhile, police confirmed the suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.

