Thailand’s Cabinet meets today after a wary ceasefire with Cambodia kicked in at midnight. Acting PM Phumtham spoke for 30 minutes with Trump, who praised Thailand’s diplomacy and vowed to push forward trade talks amid ongoing border tensions.

Thailand’s Cabinet meets Tuesday to review the ceasefire deal hammered out yesterday in Kuala Lumpur. The truce kicked in at midnight. At 9 p.m. last night, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai landed at Don Mueang Airport and immediately took a 30-minute call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa fired off a clear message: Thailand has shown steel—holding firm, pushing peace and defending its sovereignty. Top Thai officials confirmed Cambodia’s return to the negotiating table. But make no mistake—the brutal attacks since last Thursday have shaken the kingdom to its core and raised the stakes. Thailand is on high alert. The game has changed.

Thailand’s Cabinet will meet today in a high-stakes session focused on national security. This follows a tense but successful ceasefire agreement with Cambodia. The ceasefire was finalised yesterday in Kuala Lumpur after high-level negotiations. Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai represented Thailand in the talks, which were hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet also took part.

The ceasefire took effect at midnight on July 28. However, until the final moments, intense fighting persisted along several stretches of the border. By early morning, reports confirmed that gunfire had ceased. Still, military leaders remain cautious.

Critical meetings and coordination follow ceasefire to stabilise the border and review national security

Importantly, the Cabinet meeting will follow two other critical events. At 6:00 a.m., Acting Prime Minister Phumtham began a reassessment of the domestic situation. Then, at 7:00 a.m., commanders from Thai Army Regions 1 and 2 began discussions with their Cambodian counterparts. These discussions aimed to establish ground-level coordination.

Additionally, the National Security Council (NSC) scheduled a meeting for 9:30 a.m. The NSC will assess the ceasefire’s stability, analyse conflict trends, and consider next steps. The NSC’s Special Operations Centre, chaired by the NSC Secretary-General, will also evaluate civilian impacts and military positioning.

Later today, Phumtham will brief the Cabinet at 10:00 a.m. This briefing will include a summary of the Kuala Lumpur negotiations, military updates, and proposals for diplomatic action.

Crucially, Phumtham returned to Thailand at 9:00 p.m. last night. He landed at Don Mueang Military Airport after concluding the ceasefire talks. Within minutes of landing, he entered a secure reception room to await a pre-arranged phone call.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham speaks with President Trump, praises Thai diplomacy and trade talks

That phone call came from U.S. President Donald Trump. The two leaders spoke for about 30 minutes. During the conversation, Trump praised Thailand’s diplomatic courage. He lauded Thailand for setting an example in the region.

Moreover, Trump confirmed his intention to resume tax negotiations with Thailand. He emphasised that the ceasefire helped create a favourable climate for economic talks. Trump promised to personally ensure progress on the trade discussions.

Phumtham described the conversation as positive and respectful. He said Trump thanked Thailand for its restraint, clarity and leadership. In turn, Phumtham invited the U.S. President to visit Thailand. Trump expressed interest.

“President Trump said the world will admire Thailand for stopping the violence,” Phumtham said. “He also said our country’s culture deserves more global recognition.”

Global leaders praise Thailand’s peaceful efforts amid ongoing tensions on the border with Cambodia

Meanwhile, support poured in from other nations. French President Emmanuel Macron praised Thailand’s peaceful efforts. China also welcomed the ceasefire and recognised Thailand’s initiative.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampong said Thailand’s image has improved significantly. He emphasised the importance of Thailand’s peaceful methods. “We used every available diplomatic channel,” Maris said. “This has reinforced global trust.”

According to Maris, Cambodia has now agreed to bilateral talks. These will proceed through three mechanisms: the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), the Regional Border Committee (RBC), and the General Border Committee (GBC). The next GBC meeting is scheduled for August 4 in Cambodia.

Back at the border, however, not everything has calmed. Thai officials confirmed that Cambodian troops remain in parts of Prasat Ta Kwai. The area is deep within Thai territory. Phumtham acknowledged this during his interview last night.

However, he urged patience. “Let the military leaders manage the situation,” he said. “We expect meaningful dialogue starting today.”

Ceasefire warnings remain as displaced residents await return amid ongoing military coordination

Despite the ceasefire, warnings remain in place. The 2nd Army Region has advised residents not to return to homes near the conflict zone. Officials have asked evacuees to wait until new announcements.

Phumtham assured citizens that military leaders were handling coordination. Talks between regional commanders began this morning and are ongoing. He added that ASEAN observers and foreign attachés may soon be invited to witness further discussions.

Importantly, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham stated the ceasefire aims to reduce harm to civilians. “Our goal is to protect lives,” he said. “No political ambition justifies bloodshed.”

Phumtham also emphasised Thailand’s commitment to peace. He stated the talks had avoided discussion of border openings or long-term territory agreements.

Instead, the focus was on civilian protection and the immediate cessation of hostilities. “We can talk borders later,” Phumtham said. “Right now, we need silence, not shooting.”

Asked about future violations, Phumtham responded firmly. “If Cambodia fails to comply again, the world will take notice,” he said. “We’ve shown our good faith.”

Phumtham states the world knows who started the violence and stresses focus on peace despite challenges

He added that the world now understands who initiated the violence. “Even though we tried peaceful solutions, we were attacked. Still, we chose dialogue.”

He admitted, however, that challenges remain. “The death of our soldiers is painful,” he said. “We mourn each loss. But we must stay focused on the bigger picture.”

At least 160,000 people remain displaced. Most are staying in shelters across seven provinces. Transport Ministry officials are preparing buses to help return evacuees once safety is confirmed.

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap urged people to stay alert. He said the NBTC will make an announcement this afternoon about return plans.

International organisations are also expected to play a role. ASEAN Chair Anwar Ibrahim has proposed involving military attachés in future conflict monitoring.

In conclusion, Thailand’s ceasefire initiative has calmed a dangerous regional flashpoint. Still, the path ahead remains complex and fragile. Military coordination, diplomatic follow-up and civilian protection will be essential. For now, officials hope that midnight marked the beginning of peace—not just a pause in war.

Further reading:

Ceasefire in effect across Thai Cambodian border conflict zone, wary officials to meet later for review

Acting PM travels to Kuala Lumpur for ceasefire talks. Cambodia’s PM Hun Manet to attend amid PR war

Trump’s lightning strike to knock Thai and Cambodian heads together for peace. Overnight ceasefire agreed

Thai military warns Cambodia following the deployment of Chinese made long range missiles against civilians

Hot War rages on the Thai-Cambodian border following Cambodian troops offensive in Chong Bok area

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>