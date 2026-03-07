Australian drug kingpin who sneaked into Thailand arrested in Bangkok’s Din Daeng. Held for deportation

Thai immigration police arrested an alleged Australian drug trafficking kingpin in a Din Daeng condominium after an international manhunt. The 44-year-old, wanted on 11 narcotics charges in Queensland, is now detained and facing deportation.

The operation followed intelligence about a transnational narcotics trafficking network. Initially, investigators received reports about a foreign fugitive hiding in Thailand. Specifically, the intelligence identified a suspect wanted by authorities in Australia. Consequently, officers from Immigration Division 3 began an intensive investigation to locate him.

The investigation was formally ordered on March 7, 2026. At that time, senior commanders directed officers to accelerate the search. The directive came from Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot Sirisukha, commander of Immigration Division 3.

Thai immigration commanders launch urgent hunt for Australian fugitive linked to global narcotics network

Meanwhile, Pol. Col. Decho Sosuwannakul, deputy commander of the division, supported the effort. Both officers instructed the investigation unit to pursue the case urgently. Therefore, the task was assigned to the investigation division operating under the Immigration Bureau.

Subsequently, operational duties were handled by the division’s investigative team. The unit was led by Pol. Col. Suriya Puangsombat, superintendent of the investigation division. In addition, Pol. Lt. Col. Pitipat Sritanaapinant served as deputy superintendent.

Together, they directed surveillance and intelligence collection. Meanwhile, investigators gathered travel records, background files, and criminal information connected to the suspect.

At first, officers analysed intelligence reports related to the drug network. Furthermore, they coordinated with foreign law enforcement agencies. In particular, information was shared with the Australian Federal Police. The agency had already requested assistance from Thai authorities. Consequently, the investigation focused on locating the fugitive believed to be hiding in Thailand.

Surveillance intensifies after Australian Federal Police alert Thai officers to a fugitive drug suspect

Meanwhile, officers conducted continuous surveillance and data checks. Investigators tracked possible locations connected to the suspect. Eventually, a tip from intelligence sources revealed a possible hiding place.

Specifically, the information indicated the suspect was staying in a condominium building in the Din Daeng area. Therefore, investigators launched surveillance to confirm the report.

Officers monitored activity at the condominium building for a period of time. Subsequently, they verified that the suspect was inside the property. Once the information was confirmed, a raid was planned. Immigration officers then moved into position around the building. Shortly afterwards, investigators entered the condominium and secured the unit. As a result, the suspect was arrested at the scene.

Authorities identified the suspect as Isaac, a 44-year-old Australian national. He was the individual sought by the Australian Federal Police operating in Thailand. According to investigators, Australian authorities had requested assistance locating him. Furthermore, officials confirmed that an arrest warrant had already been issued in Australia.

Queensland warrant reveals eleven narcotics charges against Australian suspect captured in Bangkok

The warrant was issued in Queensland on January 18, 2024. It lists eleven criminal charges related to narcotics offences.

Specifically, the charges include possession of narcotics and production of narcotics. Consequently, the suspect had been actively sought by Australian authorities. Investigators said he fled the country before he could be detained.

However, intelligence later suggested he travelled internationally. Eventually, information indicated he had taken refuge in Thailand. Therefore, Thai immigration investigators began searching for him within the country. The search continued until the Din Daeng condominium location was confirmed.

Following the arrest, investigators conducted background checks on the suspect. These checks revealed additional information about his identity and legal status. Authorities confirmed that the suspect holds dual citizenship. Specifically, he possesses both Australian and New Zealand nationality.

Immigration records and background checks reveal dual citizenship and prior criminal history

Moreover, immigration records were reviewed to confirm his travel history. According to officials, the suspect most recently entered Thailand on February 10, 2026. Authorities did not release further details about his travel movements after that entry.

Investigators also uncovered several previous criminal records linked to the suspect. These records were identified during post-arrest checks. One record documented a narcotics possession offence dated November 1, 2019. Additionally, another record indicated an attempted drug smuggling operation.

That attempted smuggling case was connected to Indonesia. According to investigators, the attempt occurred on December 20, 2017. Authorities said the record indicated involvement in international drug trafficking activity. Consequently, the information was added to the investigation file.

Meanwhile, immigration officers prepared legal procedures following the arrest. The suspect was transferred into custody under the authority of the Immigration Bureau. Officials then reviewed his immigration status in the Kingdom.

Thai immigration cancels visa and prepares deportation for detained Australian narcotics suspect

Subsequently, Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot Sirisukha ordered the revocation of the suspect’s temporary permission to remain in Thailand. Authorities said he falls under the category of a prohibited alien. Therefore, his legal permission to stay in the country was cancelled.

Afterwards, the suspect was transferred to detention facilities operated by Immigration Division 3. There, he will remain in custody while further procedures continue. Meanwhile, immigration authorities have begun preparing deportation arrangements.

Officials confirmed that the suspect will eventually be returned to his country of origin. The transfer will follow established immigration and legal procedures. Coordination with foreign authorities will continue during the process.

Immigration Division 3 highlights record of deporting foreign fugitives hiding in Thailand since 2026

The case forms part of heightened operations targeting foreign fugitives hiding in Thailand. Immigration investigators regularly monitor intelligence about international criminals entering the country. Cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies remains central to these efforts.

According to officials, the investigation division has handled numerous similar cases. Since January 2026, officers from Immigration Division 3 have arrested and deported more than twenty foreign criminals.

These individuals had fled prosecution in their home countries and attempted to hide in Thailand. However, immigration investigators eventually located them and carried out swift deportations.

