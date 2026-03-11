Recently divorced man murders his ex wife after she refused him sexual relations after night on the town

Bangkok garbage collector, 58, arrested after stabbing ex-wife, 49, to death in bed in a Phasi Charoen rented room after she refused sex following a night out. Suspect confessed to a police friend and threatened suicide before surrendering. Charged with murder.

A 58-year-old man, who divorced his 49-year-old wife in December 2025, murdered her on Sunday morning after a night out together. The two, who had rooms in the same apartment building, returned at 4 a.m., when the ex-husband suggested sexual relations. However, the woman, dressed only in nightclothes and underwear, refused. This angered the man, who knew his former wife had a new partner. He then lashed out with a knife, stabbing her twice in the neck and killing her. Police later charged him with intentional murder.

Police arrested a 58-year-old Bangkok man after he fatally stabbed his former wife inside a rented room in Phasi Charoen district on Sunday, March 8. Earlier that day, officers from Bang Khun Thian Police Station received a report of a woman stabbed inside a room in Soi Thoet Thai 82.

Therefore, patrol officers and investigators were dispatched to the location. Soon after, police arrived at the building and secured the area. Then officers moved to the suspect’s room to investigate the report.

Inside the room, police discovered the body of a woman lying on a bed. The victim was identified as Mrs. Winasda, aged 49. She was the former wife of the suspect. Investigators reported two stab wounds to her neck.

Bangkok man arrested after ex-wife found stabbed to death in bed inside rented room in Phasi Charoen

Meanwhile, she was wearing only underwear when officers found her. Accordingly, police immediately treated the room as a homicide scene. Officers photographed the bed area and collected evidence. Later, authorities removed the body for further examination.

Police identified the suspect as Mr. Saisamorn, aged 58. He works as a garbage collector for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. However, investigators soon learned the suspect had already confessed. Earlier, he contacted a friend who is a police officer. During the call, he admitted to killing his former wife. Moreover, he told the officer he intended to commit suicide. Therefore, police quickly dispatched additional officers to the building.

Soon after, armed officers from Bang Khun Thian Police Station reached the rented room. At that moment, police believed the suspect still had a weapon. In addition, officers were told he was threatening self-harm.

Consequently, police surrounded the room and began negotiations. Officers spoke with him and urged him to surrender peacefully. Eventually, the suspect abandoned the suicide attempt. He then surrendered to police without resistance.

Police surround room after suspect confesses killing his ex-wife and threatens to take his own life

Afterwards, investigators began questioning him at the scene. Later, police transferred him to Bang Khun Thian Police Station for further interrogation. During questioning, Saisamorn confessed to stabbing Winasda to death.

He told investigators the incident followed a night spent together. Earlier that night, the two had visited an entertainment venue in the Rama 2 area. According to his statement, they stayed there until about 4 a.m. Then they left the venue and returned to his room in the building. Both had been drinking alcohol during the night.

Once inside the room, the suspect asked Winasda to have sexual intercourse with him. However, she refused.

According to his statement, the refusal angered him. Consequently, he grabbed a knife and attacked her. He told police he stabbed her while she was on the bed. The attack caused two stab wounds to her neck. As a result, she died inside the room.

Suspect tells police night out ended in rage after ex-wife refused sex inside his rented room

Investigators later confirmed the couple were no longer married. However, they had maintained contact. According to police, Saisamorn and Winasda divorced in December 2025. Before the divorce, they had already been living separately for some time.

Nevertheless, they continued to meet regularly afterwards. The room where the killing occurred belonged to Saisamorn. Meanwhile, Winasda lived in the same building. However, her room was located two rooms away from the suspect’s unit. Therefore, they remained in close proximity despite the divorce.

Later, the victim’s daughter from a previous relationship spoke with investigators and local media. She said the couple had been together for more than 10 years before divorcing. Even after the divorce, they continued seeing each other regularly.

Therefore, contact between them never fully ended. In addition, she confirmed that her mother had begun dating another man. According to her statement, Saisamorn was aware of the relationship. However, he never openly objected to it. Nevertheless, she believed he may have felt jealous.

Suspect aware ex-wife had a new partner but police say refusal of sex during argument triggered attack

Meanwhile, police said the suspect acknowledged he knew about the new relationship. Furthermore, investigators said he knew Winasda planned to meet the other man. However, during the early morning argument, she refused to have sex with him. Consequently, he became angry and carried out the attack.

After the killing, the suspect contacted his police officer friend. During the call, he admitted the crime. In addition, he repeated that he intended to take his own life. Therefore, officers moved quickly to locate him and prevent further harm. Police later confirmed their intervention stopped the suicide attempt.

Meanwhile, investigators conducted a detailed examination of the rented room. Officers documented the bed where the victim was found. In addition, they collected physical evidence from the scene. Later, authorities removed the victim’s body for further forensic examination. Meanwhile, police transported the suspect to Bang Khun Thian Police Station.

Police charge suspect with intentional homicide as investigation continues and court remand sought

Soon afterwards, investigators formally charged him with intentional homicide. The charge was filed under Section 288 of the Thai Criminal Code. Under Thai law, intentional murder carries severe penalties. Possible sentences include the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years.

Following the charge, police placed the suspect in a holding cell at the station. Meanwhile, investigators continued questioning him about the events leading to the killing. In addition, police began contacting relatives of the victim. Authorities said relatives will be summoned to provide further statements.

After the initial investigation, police prepared to present the suspect before the court. Accordingly, officers scheduled his transfer to the Thonburi Criminal Court. The court appearance was set for March 9.

At that hearing, investigators will request court approval to detain the suspect. Such detention will allow police to continue the investigation. Meanwhile, officers will review evidence collected at the crime scene. Investigators will also examine witness statements from family members and others involved. For now, the suspect remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

Further reading:

Delivery driver interaction leads to arrest of 31 year old relative for rape and strangulation of beauty

Chiang Mai Police act after noting suspicious transfer saving young woman ฿800,000 sent to scammers

Defiant Rangsiman Rome warns he’s not just fighting a defamation case but for the future of Thailand

Ben Smith money fixer to the elite in Thailand lines up ฿100M defamation case against Rangsiman Rome

People’s Party firebrand MP warns of billions pouring into Thai markets and critical firms from Cambodia

Leader of deadly scam gang in Cambodia and henchmen still at large with 4 more Thais arrested

Police in Cambodia close in on fake scam loan app leadership after family murders in Samut Prakan

Cambodian cybercrime industry run by Chinese criminals could be generating up to 38% of its GDP

Massive police response to the case of a family murdered by father after ฿1.7 million scam loss last week

Debt and ฿1.7 million loss to scammers drive man to murder his wife and two sons in Samut Prakan