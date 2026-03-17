Navy and Foreign Affairs personnel working on a rescue mission for 3 stranded on stricken Thai vessel

Three Thai engineers remain stranded aboard the drifting cargo ship Mayuree Naree after an attack near the Strait of Hormuz. Twenty crew members were rescued by Oman and flown home, but the vessel remains inside an active combat zone with weapons fire, delaying further rescue attempts.

Thai authorities are working closely with Oman and Bahrain to rescue three stranded engineering crew members aboard the stricken cargo ship Mayuree Naree. The Royal Thai Navy has briefed the media on efforts to protect Thai vessels operating in the war zone. On Sunday, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow spoke with his Iranian counterpart, seeking cooperation in the rescue. Meanwhile, the twenty crew members who were rescued from the vessel earlier arrived in Bangkok on Monday.

Thailand is attempting to organise a rescue mission for three stranded crew members aboard the cargo vessel Mayuree Naree. The vessel is believed to be drifting off the coast of Oman. However, the ship remains inside an active combat zone where weapons fire has been reported. Consequently, rescue efforts remain slow and highly complicated.

The Royal Thai Navy confirmed on Friday that the three crew members are still alive. All three are engineering personnel assigned to the engine room section of the ship. Nevertheless, officials say conditions at sea prevent immediate evacuation. Intermittent weapons fire continues nearby, making it unsafe for rescue vessels to approach.

On Monday, the twenty rescued members of the crew flew into Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Rescue efforts continue after twenty crew members evacuated and returned safely to Thailand

Earlier, these crew members were successfully evacuated from the vessel. The Royal Navy of Oman carried out that rescue operation after the attack occurred. Those crew members were transported ashore to safety shortly afterwards. Some suffered minor injuries during the incident. However, all rescued personnel were later confirmed as secure.

Afterwards, Thai diplomatic officials assisted the survivors. For instance, they helped the rescued crew members complete immigration procedures. Afterwards, arrangements were made for their return to Thailand. However, on Friday, it emerged that three engineers remained aboard the damaged vessel.

Before that, there were reports that two of them had been killed in the attacks on the vessel and the resultant explosions.

According to naval officials, the Mayuree Naree encountered danger in international waters between Bahrain and Oman. The waters lie close to the Strait of Hormuz. Importantly, the area has become a conflict zone where weapons have reportedly been used. Thai authorities say the attack appears to have come from the Iranian side.

Damage is visible on drifting vessel as investigators still cannot confirm the weapon used in the attack

However, the full circumstances of the strike remain unclear. Officials have not confirmed what type of weapon struck the vessel. Nevertheless, visible damage has been recorded on the hull. Images show structural damage along the port side and near the waterline.

Meanwhile, smoke continues to rise from the stern section behind the navigation bridge. The stern houses the ship’s propulsion and mechanical systems. Consequently, damage there raises operational concerns for engineers on board.

However, the vessel remains afloat despite the impact. Officials say the ship still appears to have strong buoyancy. Furthermore, much of the hull appears to sit high above the waterline. Therefore, authorities believe the cargo may already have been unloaded before the incident.

Even so, internal structural damage remains unknown. Officials cannot examine the interior of the vessel under current conditions. As a result, the full extent of the damage remains uncertain.

Stricken cargo ship drifts through conflict zone after attack prevents crew from dropping anchor

Meanwhile, the ship continues drifting slowly under the influence of wind and sea currents. According to tracking data, the vessel was attacked before it could drop anchor. Consequently, it has continued drifting away from the original attack location.

Naval monitoring indicates the vessel is moving gradually toward the Persian Gulf. However, it remains within the broader combat zone. Therefore, rescue teams cannot safely reach the vessel.

The Mayuree Naree is owned by the wealthy and influential Shah family in Bangkok. Consequently, the incident has attracted considerable attention in Thailand. Officials say the attack came as a surprise to the Thai government.

Previously, Thai authorities believed neutral commercial vessels would not be targeted. Ships not directly involved in the conflict were expected to remain safe. However, the attack on the Mayuree Naree has challenged that assumption.

Thai government surprised by attack on neutral vessel as Chinese ships appear to pass unharmed

Interestingly, some vessels from other countries appear unaffected by the conflict. Chinese ships, in particular, appear to be passing through the region without interference. However, Thai officials have not offered an explanation for this observation.

Meanwhile, Thailand has maintained a cautious diplomatic position since tensions escalated in the region. The government has repeatedly called for restraint from all parties involved. However, Thailand has not joined with or assisted in any military action.

Notably, Thailand remains a military ally of the United States. Nevertheless, Bangkok has avoided direct involvement in operations in the Gulf region. Instead, the government has emphasised diplomatic engagement.

At the same time, public opinion within Thailand reflects mixed attitudes toward the conflict. Sympathy for Iran has been noted among some segments of society. This sentiment is particularly visible among Thailand’s Muslim population.

Thai government summons Iranian ambassador as public sympathy for Iran noted among Muslim population

Muslims account for roughly 7.5 per cent of Thailand’s population. Nevertheless, the attack on the Thai vessel came as a shock to the kingdom. Consequently, diplomatic steps were taken quickly.

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iranian ambassador in Bangkok. Officials sought clarification regarding the security situation in the Gulf region. However, details of that meeting were not publicly released afterwards.

Meanwhile, diplomatic communication between Thailand and Iran has continued. On Sunday, March 15, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

During the discussion, Thailand requested Iranian assistance. Specifically, the Thai minister asked for support in rescuing the three stranded crew members aboard the vessel. In addition, the issue of maritime safety was raised.

Thailand asks Iran for help rescuing stranded crew and safe passage for ships through Strait of Hormuz

Thailand also requested assurances for Thai commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The strait remains one of the world’s most important shipping corridors. However, current military tensions have increased risks for commercial navigation.

During the call, Thailand reiterated its diplomatic position. The foreign minister urged all parties to return to negotiation and dialogue. He stressed that diplomatic engagement remains essential to reducing tensions.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Navy continues monitoring the situation closely. Thai liaison officers have been assigned to the Combined Maritime Forces. This multinational naval coalition coordinates maritime security operations in the region.

Furthermore, Thai embassies in Manama and Muscat are assisting and pushing for a rescue effort. Officials are coordinating closely with regional naval authorities. However, operational decisions depend heavily on security conditions.

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, has been briefing families of the stranded crew members. He recently met with relatives to provide updates and explain the operational challenges involved.

Thai Navy tracks vessel movements and repeatedly warns shipping companies about threat

According to the Navy, the attack was first detected through automatic ship tracking systems. Monitoring began immediately after the incident occurred. Tracking data indicated that the vessel had been sailing toward India.

Specifically, the ship was travelling toward the Indian Ocean via the Strait of Hormuz. However, the attack occurred before the vessel could reach open ocean routes. Consequently, the ship remained trapped in the conflict zone.

Prior to the incident, Thai authorities had already warned shipping operators about the risks in the region. The navy had advised companies to avoid the Strait of Hormuz while tensions remained high.

The first advisory was issued on February 24 after security assessments. At that time, the navy warned that the area posed a significant risk. Consequently, operators were encouraged to avoid the route.

A second warning was issued on March 2. Again, officials emphasised the dangers present in the region. However, some shipping companies continued operating vessels there.

Navy briefing with shipping companies warned of risks days before Mayuree Naree came under attack

Therefore, the navy organised a direct meeting with industry representatives. On March 6, shipping companies attended a briefing with the Naval Operations Department. Officials provided updated intelligence on regional security conditions.

During that meeting, emergency procedures were also discussed. Companies were given direct contact channels for crisis situations. Importantly, representatives from the Mayuree Naree’s operating company attended the meeting.

They raised several questions regarding maritime safety. Navy officials provided answers during the discussion. Afterwards, the company conducted its own risk assessment.

Later, on March 10, the navy sent a formal follow-up letter summarising the meeting. The letter reiterated the risks associated with navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite those warnings, the Mayuree Naree remained in the area. Shortly afterwards, the vessel came under attack. Thai naval officers stationed in Bahrain then reported the incident.

Immediately afterwards, they coordinated with the Thai embassy in Muscat. This allowed rapid communication with the Royal Navy of Oman. Consequently, the first rescue operation was launched.

Omani Navy rescues twenty sailors, but combat zone conditions halt further evacuation attempt

The Omani navy deployed forces to the scene. They successfully evacuated twenty crew members from the damaged vessel. All rescued personnel were transported safely to shore.

However, three engineers remained aboard the vessel after the evacuation. Security conditions prevented a second rescue attempt. Therefore, the operation was temporarily suspended.

The Omani navy continues monitoring the vessel from nearby waters. However, commanders must assess risks carefully before entering the combat zone. Oman has attempted to maintain neutrality in the conflict.

Consequently, any rescue mission requires coordination with other parties operating in the area. Several actors are currently active in the Gulf. In addition, parts of the Gulf have been declared closed to certain operations.

Therefore, naval movements in the region remain sensitive. Every operational decision requires careful evaluation of security risks. Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Navy is also monitoring other vessels connected to Thailand. These include Thai-flagged ships, ships owned by Thai nationals, and foreign vessels carrying Thai crew members.

Thai navy orders ships to remain in port as regional conflict raises risks across the Persian Gulf

Recent checks identified four Thai-flagged vessels operating in the high-risk zone. The Mayuree Naree was one of those ships. However, the other three vessels have since docked safely.

They followed warnings issued by the Royal Thai Navy. As a result, those vessels are now secure in port. Authorities have instructed them not to depart until conditions improve.

Three vessels connected to Thailand remain elsewhere in the Persian Gulf region. They have also been advised to remain docked temporarily. Movement will only resume once security conditions stabilise.

However, Thai authorities cannot directly control navigation in international waters. The area lies outside Thailand’s legal jurisdiction. Consequently, decisions ultimately rest with ship captains and vessel owners.

Nevertheless, the Navy continues issuing warnings and safety guidance. Operators have been urged to exercise extreme caution in the region. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most sensitive maritime corridors.

Authorities press shipowner to cooperate fully as vessel drifts and three engineers await rescue

Meanwhile, the Marine Department has contacted the owner of the Mayuree Naree. Officials asked the company to cooperate fully with rescue agencies. They also emphasised the shipowner’s responsibility.

Thai authorities have pledged continued support for Thai nationals working at sea. Assistance will be provided even if vessels carry foreign flags. The safety of Thai crew members remains the priority.

For now, the Mayuree Naree continues drifting through contested waters. Smoke still rises from the damaged stern. Meanwhile, three Thai engineers reportedly remain aboard the vessel awaiting rescue.

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